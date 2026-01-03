Make no mistake, President Trump is on the right path. This is about the Monroe Doctrine and ensuring the United States' safety. I have included the full press conference from the White House, and this morning’s capture of President Maduro has sent a strong signal around the world.

Most people do not realize how much China and Russia are involved with all of South America, and China still controls both access points to the Panama Canal. Because mainstream media does not talk about the good things, it will be heavily slanted. Venezuela had stolen United States companies' oil equipment and operations, and then proceeded to sell oil to China.

From 2006 to 2025, Venezuela collapsed its oil production, and this is an outstanding example of what happens to oil and gas assets that do not receive additional resources invested in the oil fields. Output in the oil markets fell to an insignificant level in 2025.

Full White House Press Announcement

Key Takeaways

1. The U.S. military operation to apprehend Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Celia Flores:

- President Trump describes the details of the “extraordinary military operation” carried out by the U.S. Armed Forces to capture Maduro and Flores.

- He praises the precision, power, and competence of the U.S. military in executing the mission.

- Maduro and Flores were indicted in the U.S. for their involvement in drug trafficking and narco-terrorism.

2. The U.S. plans to take control of Venezuela and its oil industry:

- President Trump states the U.S. will “run the country” of Venezuela until a proper transition can take place.

- He says the U.S. will rebuild Venezuela’s oil infrastructure and have major U.S. oil companies operate there.

- The goal is to ensure Venezuela is run properly and the people benefit from the country’s oil wealth.

3. The U.S. military’s involvement in domestic security operations:

- President Trump discusses the U.S. military and National Guard’s role in reducing crime and restoring order in cities like Washington D.C., Memphis, and Los Angeles.

- He praises the military’s effectiveness in these domestic security missions.

4. The U.S. foreign policy towards Venezuela, Cuba, and Russia:

- President Trump criticizes past U.S. administrations for not taking action against Venezuela and Cuba.

- He warns other countries like Russia against interfering in Venezuela or threatening U.S. interests in the region.

- The President suggests the U.S. may take further military action if necessary to maintain control in Venezuela.

What to Watch For

Democrats will say this is a grab for oil and regime change, and a better representation is the close interaction that Venezuela had with the 2020 election, and sending lots of criminals into the United States.

The Venezuelan people seem to be thrilled and are taking to the streets.

This could be a significant change, and the rest of South America is taking notice.

History of Oil Companies in Venezuela

Venezuela’s oil industry has a rich and tumultuous history, marked by foreign dominance, nationalization, and political shifts. Indigenous peoples used petroleum seeps for medicinal and practical purposes long before European arrival, with the first documented export in 1539 to treat Spanish Emperor Charles V’s gout.

Modern development began in the early 20th century under President Juan Vicente Gómez, who granted concessions to allies, attracting foreign firms. The first significant discovery was the Mene Grande field in 1914 by Caribbean Petroleum Company (a subsidiary of General Asphalt), with Royal Dutch Shell acquiring a majority stake.

By 1922, the Barroso No. 2 well blowout in the Maracaibo Basin kickstarted large-scale production, drawing companies like Standard Oil (predecessor to Exxon) and Gulf Oil.

By 1928, Venezuela was the world’s top oil exporter, and by the 1930s, the third-largest producer behind the U.S. and USSR.

U.S. companies played a major role, with Creole Petroleum (Standard Oil of New Jersey, later Exxon) becoming the largest producer.

Post-World War II, production surged to nearly 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by 1945.

Share

Venezuela co-founded OPEC in 1960 to stabilize prices.

The 1970s brought nationalization: Gas in 1971, followed by full oil nationalization on January 1, 1976, creating Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) as a state-owned entity.

Foreign firms were compensated, and PDVSA expanded globally, acquiring refineries like Citgo in the U.S.

Production peaked at around 3.5 million bpd in 1998.

Under Hugo Chávez (1999–2013), the industry shifted toward state control, funding social programs but leading to decline.

In 2007, Orinoco Belt heavy oil projects were nationalized, forcing foreign firms to cede majority stakes to PDVSA; ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips exited after refusing.

A 2002–2003 PDVSA strike halted production, resulting in 12,000 firings.

Nicolás Maduro (2013–2026) continued these policies, exacerbating decline through mismanagement, U.S. sanctions from 2017, and low investment.

Production fell to around 800,000 bpd by 2025, with partnerships shifting to Russia (Rosneft) and China (CNPC).

Maduro’s capture in January 2026 could signal a pivot back toward Western involvement.

The total Shadow Fleet is estimated at 1,598 Tankers

Amount of Equipment Maduro Sold to Russian and Chinese Companies

Publicly available information does not detail specific sales of oil equipment (e.g., rigs, pipelines, or machinery) by Maduro to Russian or Chinese companies. Instead, Maduro’s regime focused on oil-backed loans, joint ventures, and discounted oil shipments to repay debts.

Russia (via Rosneft) and China (via CNPC and Sinopec) provided over $60 billion in loans since the mid-2000s, repaid through oil deliveries—Venezuela shipped millions of barrels annually, with China receiving up to 4% of its imports from Venezuela by 2025.

Rosneft acquired stakes in Orinoco projects (e.g., 40% in Junin-6) but sold them to the Russian state in 2020 amid sanctions.

No confirmed transfers of physical equipment were found, though analysts speculate indirect asset pledges (e.g., Citgo collateral to Rosneft) or technology sharing occurred.

Further declassified details post-Maduro may reveal more.

Blocks of Land Expected to Be Returned to US-Owned Oil Companies

The key blocks stem from the 2007 nationalization under Chávez, when PDVSA seized majority control of Orinoco Belt extra-heavy oil projects.

U.S. companies ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips refused to accept minority roles and exited, leading to expropriations and arbitration wins (Exxon: $1.6 billion awarded; Conoco: $8.7 billion).

Specific projects expected for potential return or compensation post-Maduro include:

ExxonMobil: Cerro Negro project in the Orinoco Belt, an upgrading facility for extra-heavy crude.

ConocoPhillips: Petrozuata and Hamaca (Petrosucre) projects in the Orinoco Belt, plus the offshore Corocoro field.

These cover parts of the Orinoco’s four main areas: Boyacá, Junín, Ayacucho, and Carabobo.

Trump has demanded the return of “stolen” U.S. assets, and with Maduro’s capture, the U.S. plans strong involvement in Venezuela’s oil sector, potentially reversing expropriations via negotiations or an interim government.

Chevron, which retained a 34% stake in Carabobo 3, could expand.

However, some U.S. firms remain cautious due to past risks.

Estimated CapEx to Restore Production to Neglected Fields

Restoring Venezuela’s neglected oil fields, particularly in the Orinoco Belt, requires massive investment due to decayed infrastructure, lack of maintenance, and sanctions impacts.

Estimates vary:

Short-term repairs (e.g., to boost production by 100,000–500,000 bpd quickly): $8–10 billion annually.

To reach pre-Chávez levels (around 3 million bpd, as in 1998): $58 billion total, including upgrades for heavy crude processing.

Annual investment for sustained recovery: $25 billion per year over several years.

These figures account for drilling new wells, repairing refineries, and importing technology for extra-heavy oil.

Post-Maduro stabilization could attract U.S. firms like Chevron and Exxon, but military involvement and Russian/Chinese claims may complicate efforts.

The Global Oil and Gas Market in 2026

Make no mistake, today is historic. But we were already on a trend toward oil pricing returning to basics and relying on Supply and Demand.

President Trump was evident that we will be using the oil for the benefit of the Venezuelan people, the United States Companies, and selling the oil to China and buying oil ourselves.

I have David Blackmon and Doomberg on Tuesday, and we will be covering this and other topics. We are also scheduling Josh Young with Bison Insights soon as well.

The global oil and gas markets are shifting, and not all of it is bad. As Wasif Latif has said, the Return to Tangibles is good for investors, and I see that trillions of dollars will need to be spent to meet normal demand. And demand looks to remain strong, so watch the glut narative fall off in a few weeks.

Will it spike after this weekend? I do not think it will go up much, but look for great opportunities for the Venezuelans and ConocoPhilips, ExxonMobil, and Chevron. This could be a game-changer for their long-term production portfolios.

The world is healing, and with that we will see some pain, but great things are in the future. 2026 is off to a full run.