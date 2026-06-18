The Trump administration has announced another major negotiated settlement in its effort to unwind U.S. offshore wind development, this time with Chicago-based Invenergy. Under the June 17, 2026, agreement, Invenergy affiliates will voluntarily relinquish four early-stage offshore wind leases in exchange for approximately $765 million in reimbursement. The company will redirect that capital into domestic natural gas-fired power plants and geothermal projects.

This marks the third such deal since March 2026 and brings the cumulative total redirected from offshore wind leases to roughly $2.5–2.6 billion.

The move continues the administration’s shift from direct legal interventions (many of which faced court challenges) toward pragmatic, negotiated buyouts that provide developers with financial recovery while steering investment toward what the administration calls more reliable, affordable, and secure energy sources.

Details of the Invenergy Agreement

Invenergy will terminate four federal offshore wind leases acquired during the previous administration:

One in the New York Bight (including the Leading Light Wind project area, which Invenergy had already moved to cancel independently).

One off the Central Coast of California (near Morro Bay).

Two in the Gulf of Maine.

These leases were in the very early stages of development with no turbines installed. The $765 million reimbursement reflects (or is close to) the original lease bonus payments made under competitive auctions. In return, Invenergy has committed to investing an equivalent amount in at least five new natural gas-fired power plants in Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri, plus geothermal developments in the western United States.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum stated: “President Trump is committed to unleashing affordable, reliable American energy for our country’s communities and putting the American people first through common-sense action.” He noted that offshore wind projects relied on “costly, unreliable” subsidies and raised national security concerns, emphasizing the pivot to “dependable, secure energy infrastructure.”

Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward praised the deal for advancing the administration’s energy agenda, lowering consumer costs, and strengthening domestic energy security.

Daniel Runyan, Invenergy’s Senior Vice President for Development, framed the decision in commercial terms: “At a time of unprecedented energy demand, Invenergy is focused on delivering reliable, affordable energy for our customers and supporting disciplined investment at scale.”oceanexplorer.noaa.gov

Broader Strategy: From Legal Challenges to Negotiated Settlements

This Invenergy deal builds on two prior agreements:

March 2026: TotalEnergies surrendered leases for the Attentive Energy (New York Bight) and Carolina Long Bay (North Carolina) projects, valued at roughly $928 million, with funds redirected to U.S. LNG and upstream oil & gas projects (including Rio Grande LNG).

April 2026: Bluepoint Wind (New York/New Jersey) and Golden State Wind (California) relinquished leases, with approximately $885 million redirected to LNG, oil & gas, and related infrastructure.

Together, these settlements have removed early-stage projects representing over 8 GW of potential offshore wind capacity.

The buyout approach emerged after earlier, more confrontational moves encountered resistance. On his first day in office (January 20, 2025), President Trump issued a Presidential Memorandum withdrawing all Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) areas from new or renewed wind energy leasing and directing a comprehensive review of existing practices. The administration later paused permitting, rescinded designated Wind Energy Areas (over 3.5 million acres), canceled federal funding for certain projects, and issued stop-work orders on several permitted East Coast projects citing national security and radar concerns.

Many of these actions faced legal challenges, with courts granting injunctions in several cases.

Negotiated settlements have since become the preferred mechanism, allowing voluntary termination with reimbursement rather than prolonged litigation or forced abandonment.

Positive Engagement with Wind Developers vs. Oil & Gas Approach

A notable aspect of the current strategy is the use of negotiated buyouts that give developers a path to recover a substantial portion of their lease investments and redeploy capital elsewhere. This contrasts with outright program cuts or cancellations without compensation that have occurred in other energy sectors under previous administrations.

For comparison, the Trump administration has pursued aggressive expansion of oil and gas leasing and development. It moved quickly to replace the Biden-era restrictive 2024–2029 National OCS Oil and Gas Leasing Program with a much larger 11th program (2026–2031) proposing up to 34 lease sales across Alaska, the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico), and even Pacific areas off California.

Additional mandated sales under recent legislation further accelerate activity, alongside streamlined permitting and record numbers of drilling permits approved.

In short, while offshore wind faces a deliberate unwinding through compensated settlements, oil and gas receive policy support for growth. The buyout model for wind provides developers with financial certainty and flexibility — a more collaborative exit ramp than simple lease cancellations or indefinite pauses without recourse.

Implications and Opposition

Supporters argue the deals prioritize reliable baseload power, reduce reliance on subsidies, address national security considerations, and redirect capital to projects that can come online faster amid rising electricity demand.

Critics, including several northeastern states, contend the settlements misuse federal funds and circumvent proper leasing procedures. In early June 2026, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Governor Kathy Hochul, and six other states filed suit challenging the TotalEnergies deal on these grounds. Similar opposition has emerged regarding the broader strategy’s impact on clean energy goals, jobs, and supply chains (including specialized vessels and port infrastructure).

For the maritime and offshore wind supply chain, the cumulative effect of these cancellations is expected to reduce near-term demand for installation vessels, Jones Act-compliant support ships, and related domestic manufacturing.

Taking the high road to kill offshore wind is a win for everyone, and it will be interesting to see the Lawfare that shows up.

Had to fix the Dave Chappell meme - to include “Oh, you want me to fund your Lawfare?

Looking Ahead

The Invenergy agreement reinforces the Trump administration’s “Energy Dominance” agenda by accelerating a pivot away from subsidized offshore wind toward conventional and other firm power sources. With early-stage projects largely addressed through these settlements, attention may now shift to any remaining permitted projects and the long-term leasing landscape.

Developers like Invenergy appear to be treating the deals as pragmatic business decisions in a changed policy environment, preserving capital for faster-to-deploy alternatives.

It will be interesting to see how lawfare changes the energy markets. Things are changing in real time.

If we can use the same strategy to end the “Bum Rush Subsidies” on ethanol, I would be thrilled. Ethanol does more harm than good and is a scam.

Thanks to all of our patrons, subscribers, and sponsors! Still working through the podcast lists, and tomorrow interviewing Joe Raia from Abaxx Commodity Traders on the Oil and Natural Gas markets.

Appendix: Sources and Links

gCaptain original article (June 17, 2026): https://gcaptain.com/trump-expands-offshore-wind-buyout-strategy-with-765-million-invenergy-deal/

U.S. Department of the Interior Press Release (June 17, 2026): https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/interior-announces-new-energy-agreement-strengthen-american-energy-security-and-lower

New York Times coverage (June 17, 2026): https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/17/climate/trump-wind-farms-cancel-millions.html

Reuters (June 17, 2026): https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/trump-administration-pay-765-mln-scrap-four-more-offshore-wind-leases-2026-06-17/

White House Presidential Memorandum on Wind Leasing (Jan 20, 2025): https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/temporary-withdrawal-of-all-areas-on-the-outer-continental-shelf-from-offshore-wind-leasing-and-review-of-the-federal-governments-leasing-and-permitting-practices-for-wind-projects/

DOI on expansive oil & gas leasing program (Nov 2025): https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/interior-launches-expansive-11th-national-offshore-leasing-program-advance-us-energy

Additional background reporting from Utility Dive, AP, and others on prior deals (March–April 2026).

This article is based on official announcements, contemporaneous reporting, and public records as of June 18, 2026. Developments in ongoing litigation or future policy actions could affect outcomes.