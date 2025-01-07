Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump is considering issuing an executive order to save natural gas-powered appliances from federal, state, and city regulations seeking to phase these out of new buildings on environmental concerns, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The President-elect has attacked incumbent President Joe Biden for many environmental and climate regulations of the current Administration and has vowed to rescind many of these to protect consumer choice.

The Biden Administration was mulling over restricting the use of gas stoves, heaters, and other appliances running on gas.

In early 2023, amid reports that the Administration was considering a ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) told Reuters that the federal agency has not proposed any regulatory action on gas stoves. Moreover, any regulation would be a “lengthy process,” the commission said two years ago.

An executive order to protect gas appliances from regulatory action at the federal and local levels would dovetail with President-elect Trump’s pledges to protect consumer choice and not impose any mandates such as those on electric vehicles and gas appliances at homes and businesses.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey (RECS) that 61% of American households used natural gas for at least one energy end-use. This survey, the most recent by the EIA, revealed that about 47 million U.S. households used natural gas for cooking in 2020, up from 39 million households in 2015.

“It speaks volumes when an order from the White House is needed to stop our own government from banning natural gas furnaces and water heaters,” Karen Harbert, president of the American Gas Association, said in a statement carried by Reuters.

“Despite the illegal efforts to ban access and use of natural gas, our industry is hard at work to keep life essential energy affordable and reliable especially during the extreme cold we are experiencing right now,” Harbert added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

https://energynewsbeat.co/investment-survey/