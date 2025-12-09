This is an outstanding interaction with Secretary Chris Wright on CNN, and he raises some major points. But I am seeing across the news cycles the discussion of AC vs. DC, missing, and why that matters. The battle started between Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse, and Nikola Tesla.

History of the US Electric Grid

The United States electric grid, often described as one of the greatest engineering achievements of the 20th century, has evolved from isolated local power stations in the late 19th century into a vast, interconnected network spanning millions of miles of transmission and distribution lines.

Its development reflects technological advancements, regulatory changes, economic growth, and shifts in energy policy.

Early Beginnings (Late 19th Century)The foundation of the US electric grid dates back to the 1870s and 1880s, when electricity generation began with separate, localized power stations serving limited areas.

In 1882, Thomas Edison launched the world’s first centralized electric grid at Pearl Street Station in New York City, providing direct current (DC) power to 59 customers using incandescent lamps and steam-driven dynamos.

This marked the birth of commercial electricity distribution. However, DC’s limitations in long-distance transmission led to the “War of the Currents” between Edison’s DC system and the alternating current (AC) promoted by George Westinghouse and Nikola Tesla. AC prevailed due to its efficiency for high-voltage transmission, enabling broader expansion.

By the 1890s, utilities began building larger power plants and connecting them via transmission lines. The first high-voltage AC lines emerged, setting the stage for regional grids.

Expansion and Interconnection (Early to Mid-20th Century)The early 20th century saw rapid growth in electrification. In 1901, the highest transmission voltage was 60,000 volts; by 1934, it reached 287,000 volts, allowing power to travel farther and connect distant generators to urban centers.

Urban areas were electrified first, but rural regions lagged behind.

The 1930s brought significant federal intervention. In 1931, New York Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt founded the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to develop public power resources.

As president, Roosevelt signed the Rural Electrification Act in 1936, creating cooperatives to extend electricity to farms and remote areas, dramatically increasing access from about 10% of rural households in 1935 to nearly 90% by the 1950s.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), established in 1933, further expanded hydroelectric infrastructure in the Southeast.

Post-World War II, demand surged with economic booms and suburbanization. Much of the modern grid infrastructure was built in the 1960s and 1970s, including high-voltage interstate transmission lines forming three major interconnections: the Eastern, Western, and Texas (ERCOT) grids.

By the 1970s, the grid had become a complex, regulated system dominated by investor-owned utilities, public power entities, and cooperatives.

Modern Era and Challenges (Late 20th Century to Present)Deregulation in the 1990s, spurred by the Energy Policy Act of 1992, introduced competition and independent power producers. The grid faced vulnerabilities, highlighted by major blackouts like the 2003 Northeast blackout affecting 50 million people.

Today, the US grid includes over 160,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and supports diverse generation sources.

Aging infrastructure (much of it from the mid-20th century) poses challenges, including resilience to extreme weather, cyberattacks, and integration of renewables.

Core Makeup of the US Energy Mix and Historical Trends

The US electricity generation mix has shifted dramatically over time, influenced by resource availability, technology, environmental regulations, and market forces. Early reliance on hydropower and coal gave way to nuclear and natural gas dominance, with renewables surging recently.

Current Energy Mix (Based on 2023-2024 Data)In 2023, US utility-scale electricity generation totaled about 4.18 trillion kWh, with the following breakdown:

Let’s Step Into 2025

Very few publications and articles are really pointing out the overcapacity that has to be purchased for the grid due to the intermittency of wind and solar, and, when you couple that with AC vs DC, you have a recipe for high prices. Toss on some “we will pay you not to produce subsidies,” and you get storage getting paid to sit there.

If you have been a follower of the Energy News Beat Channel, you have heard me rant about the estimated 180 GW name plate capacity of the Texas ERCOT system, and we have had only an estimated 82 GW max load on the Grid in 2025. I understand the value of redundancy and power located near the source, but the overall design of the Texas and, by extension, the US grid is rife with waste.

You have also heard me say that the Grid relies on physics and fiscal responsibility. Anything less results in blackouts or climbing energy prices.

In the interview above, Secretary Chris Wright again demonstrates that he is the right man for the job and points out critical points to the CNN person.

The cost-competitiveness of renewable energy sources compared to traditional energy sources like natural gas. The CNN reporter cites a report stating that renewables remain the most cost-competitive form of energy generation and distribution, a common talking point we see everywhere.

The reliability and consistency of renewable energy sources versus traditional sources. Secretary Wright points out that renewable energy, such as wind and solar, is intermittent and unreliable, requiring backup power sources that increase overall costs.

The impact of renewable energy policies on electricity prices and industry.

Secretary Wright cites the example of California and Florida, arguing that California’s focus on renewable energy has led to much higher electricity prices compared to Florida’s reliance on natural gas.

The alternating current of the United States Grid keeps the lights on, and the cost of running a dual grid lends credibility to the future of microgrids and energy source isolation. We are seeing a total change in distributed management, and successful data centers will be built right on top of the power source, so transmission lines would not have to be added to the costs.

The Bottom Line

Energy Security starts at home, which means we have to look at how our homes and businesses are powered locally. This sounds counterintuitive, but we can use solar, wind, and storage in localized or microgrids that can be managed. Putting them on the AC grid adds layers of costs and complications.

We need to have a hard look at repricing and sourcing of grid responsibilities. The consumers are fixing to get hit hard, and the Democrats are going to blame the Republicans. The Republicans are not going to fix anything under our current Congressional Leaders.

What do you think? Should we separate wind and solar from local grids and let them succeed? Or should we continue to put in a more complex grid than is needed and suffer through the cost storm that appears to be forming on the horizen?

I don’t have the answers, but we need to ask the questions and have discussions.

