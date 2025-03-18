ENB Pub Note: While Putin is saying that Ukraine cannot receive more munitions and weapons for the ceasefire, it appears there was a positive dialogue. The loser in this process is the Left-leaning EU. I will be interviewing several people and getting their take on the call and next steps.

From AMG-News:

“In a world where global tensions have reached a boiling point, two of the most powerful leaders on Earth have just finished a groundbreaking two-hour phone call. President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke today for over two hours, discussing some of the most critical global conflicts, including Ukraine, the Middle East, and the escalating nuclear situation with Iran.

The corporate media won’t admit it, but this call could mark the beginning of a new era of peace—one where strong leadership replaces the disastrous foreign policies of the past.

But what exactly did they discuss? What does this mean for Ukraine, Russia, China, and the Middle East? And most importantly—is Trump about to do what Biden never could?”

Bloomberg

Europe leaders fear the US may try to cut a deal without them

Putin wants a halt in arms sales before agreeing to pause

President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin wrapped up their phone call on Tuesday after about 90 minutes as the US continues to push for a ceasefire to halt the conflict in Ukraine

Both sides said the call ended and readouts were expected soon.

The conversation was the second call between the US and Russian leaders since Trump returned to the White House in January. The first was in mid-February, after which Trump said he’d probably meet with Putin in the “not-too-distant-future.” That was followed by a flurry of renewed engagement between the two countries.

Recent comments by Trump have prompted fears that the US may be willing to sacrifice Kyiv’s interests as part of a push for a 30-day ceasefire. Before the call, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that “many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains.”

Ukrainian servicemen prepare a machine gun on an armored personnel carrier in the Donetsk region.Source: AFP

Those remarks, along with Trump’s comments to reporters Sunday night that the two sides were already talking about how to divide assets, suggest that many decisions have already been made — with or without Ukraine.

Putin, who met with Trump envoy Steve Witkoff last week, has made the halt to arms supplies a prerequisite for signing up to the ceasefire, according to a senior European official and three people in Moscow familiar with Russia’s position.

While Russia wants to halt all weapons deliveries to Ukraine, the minimum aim is that US aid should stop, said two of the people in Moscow with knowledge of the Kremlin’s thinking.

Ukraine and its European allies are anxious that Russia won’t honor any deal with Trump to end the war, leaving Kyiv vulnerable to attack in the future. After Trump came to office having pledged rapidly to end the conflict, they also worry that Putin may leverage US interest in securing a deal to make additional demands that would undermine Ukraine or threaten Europe’s future security.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Trump ahead of the US leader’s conversation with Putin. Starmer told Trump that Ukraine must be put in the “strongest possible position” in order to secure a “just and lasting peace,” his official spokesman said.

Putin has said he supports the US proposal for a pause to the conflict in principle but insists that a number of conditions need to be met before Russia can agree to halt its invasion. The Russian leader will probably agree to a truce, though he wants to make sure his terms are included first, Bloomberg reported on March 12.

— With assistance from Iain Marlow – Source: Bloomberg

https://energynewsbeat.co/investment-survey/