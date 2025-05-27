Today, I had the privilege of visiting with

(David Blackmon)

and

about President Trump's executive orders on nuclear energy. That podcast transcript and video will be published on Friday. We covered the great things the Trump administration is doing, while also talking about some of the roadblocks and potential solutions.

One of the key aspects of the podcast was a discussion on critical minerals, which prompted me to write this article. The uranium mine in Utah, being fast-tracked, could only produce 1.9% of the uranium used in the United States. You may say only 1.9%, but that is of the produced uranium. It is an excellent starting point for ore processing in the United States. Currently, China controls an estimated 90% of ore processing for critical minerals, and this would be another excellent starting point. Geranium was one of the articles that I had written about, and we now have about 50% of our U.S.-needed processing coming online this year.

On May 23, 2025, the Trump administration ushered in a new era of domestic critical mineral production by approving its first fast-tracked mining project: the Velvet-Wood uranium and vanadium mine in San Juan County, Utah. This decision, completed with an unprecedented 14-day environmental review, underscores the administration’s aggressive push to secure critical minerals vital for national security, energy independence, and technological advancement. Below, we explore the significance of the Utah mine and other key initiatives the Trump administration is pursuing to fast-track critical minerals production.

Velvet-Wood Mine: A Milestone in Uranium Revival

The Velvet-Wood mine, operated by Anfield Energy Inc., is set to resume operations in Utah’s Lisbon Valley, leveraging existing infrastructure from a previously active mine. The project, which will produce both uranium and vanadium, involves minimal new surface disturbance—approximately three acres—and will process ore at Energy Fuels’ White Mesa Mill, the only operational conventional uranium mill in the U.S. The mine’s approval, facilitated by a streamlined environmental review under the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), marks a significant departure from the typically lengthy National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) processes, which can take months or years.

This expedited timeline was enabled by President Donald Trump’s January 20, 2025, declaration of a “national energy emergency,” granting Interior Secretary Doug Burgum authority to fast-track energy and mining projects. Burgum described the approval as a “game-changer” for securing domestic supplies of uranium, critical for nuclear energy, medical isotopes, and defense applications. However, the 14-day review has drawn criticism from environmental groups, such as Uranium Watch, who argue it inadequately addresses risks like groundwater contamination and radioactive waste. The project’s proximity to the Navajo Nation, a community with a fraught history of uranium mining impacts, has further fueled concerns, with potential legal challenges looming.

Broader Critical Minerals Agenda

The Velvet-Wood approval is a cornerstone of the Trump administration’s broader strategy to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign critical minerals, particularly from China, which dominates global supplies of rare earths and other strategic materials. Here are the key initiatives driving this agenda:

Executive Orders for Nuclear and Mineral Development

On May 23, 2025, President Trump issued executive orders to bolster nuclear energy and domestic uranium production. These directives aim to quadruple U.S. nuclear capacity to 400 gigawatts over 25 years, reform nuclear reactor testing, and secure domestic uranium supplies for defense and AI data centers. The orders also invoke the Defense Production Act to prioritize contracts with U.S. nuclear energy companies and address spent nuclear fuel management, reinforcing the nuclear fuel cycle. Permitting Reform for Critical Minerals

The administration’s April 2025 “Updating Permitting Technology for the 21st Century” initiative modernizes the permitting process to slash delays that have long hindered U.S. mining projects. By prioritizing minerals on the U.S. Geological Survey’s critical minerals list—recently expanded to include uranium, copper, potash, and gold—the administration is streamlining approvals. The Velvet-Wood mine serves as a test case for these emergency permitting procedures, potentially paving the way for similar projects nationwide. Deep-Sea Mining Exploration

On May 21, 2025, the Interior Department announced plans to explore deep-sea mining near American Samoa, targeting critical minerals like cobalt, nickel, copper, and rare earths. This initiative, driven by an executive order, seeks to counter China’s dominance in seabed mineral extraction while adhering to U.S. environmental standards. However, concerns about ecological impacts, based on evidence of long-term damage from past deep-sea mining, have sparked debate among scientists and environmentalists. Trade and Tariff Measures

To address vulnerabilities in the critical minerals supply chain, the administration is evaluating tariffs on foreign imports. President Trump has directed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to assess the national security risks of reliance on foreign minerals, particularly in light of China’s recent export restrictions on rare earths, germanium, and gallium. This report, expected to shape trade policy, aims to incentivize domestic production and reduce dependence on adversarial nations.

Strategic Implications

The Trump administration’s focus on critical minerals aligns with its broader goals of energy dominance and national security. The Velvet-Wood mine’s approval has been praised by Utah state officials and industry leaders, with the Utah Trust Lands Administration cutting royalty rates for projects like the Tony M uranium mine to enhance competitiveness. These efforts position the U.S. to reclaim leadership in critical minerals, supporting industries from renewable energy to advanced manufacturing.

However, the fast-tracked approach carries risks. Environmental and community groups warn that abbreviated reviews could overlook significant ecological and cultural impacts, particularly in sensitive regions like San Juan County. Legal challenges may delay projects, testing the administration’s ability to balance speed with sustainability.

Looking Ahead

The Velvet-Wood mine is a bellwether for the Trump administration’s critical minerals strategy. As the U.S. seeks to secure its supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign adversaries, the success of this and other fast-tracked projects will hinge on navigating environmental concerns and legal hurdles. With nuclear energy, deep-sea mining, and trade policies in play, the administration is signaling an all-in approach to reshaping America’s mineral landscape.

The Velvet-Wood mine, once fully operational, is expected to deliver and process approximately 1.9% of the uranium needed for the U.S. on a national basis, based on its projected annual production of 750,000 pounds of U3O8 and the country’s 40 million-pound annual demand. This modest but meaningful contribution supports the Trump administration’s goal of enhancing domestic mineral security, though it alone cannot significantly close the gap in U.S. uranium self-sufficiency.

This new mine is on a fast track, and the processing is similar to the new geranium processing in the United States. It is a fantastic start, and I’m looking forward to gaining momentum on this critical part of our energy security.

Note: This article is based on information available as of May 27, 2025, and reflects the latest developments in the Trump administration’s critical minerals policy.