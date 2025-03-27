ENB Pub Note: This is an interesting article from Politico. The critical point is that the Department of Energy is not looking to cut any good energy sources. I define good sources of energy as those that offer more energy than it takes to harvest or create. Hydrogen and ethanol take more energy to make than they can produce or provide to consumers. So if we see them tackle the handouts to the corn farmers, we will know they are serious. I love our great farmers, but the ethanol subsidies need to be shut down as well.

The cuts, if carried through, would politicize the federal funds that Congress and the Biden administration awarded to seven regional applicants as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

A list circulating inside the Energy Department suggests cutting funding for the development of four hydrogen production hubs in mostly Democratic-leaning states while maintaining funding for three hubs spread across mostly red states, three people familiar with the plan said Wednesday.

The funding cuts are under consideration amid President Donald Trump’s directive to cut government waste and eliminate climate-focused spending enacted during the Biden administration. Previous submissions for spending cuts from DOE offices included potentially eliminating federal funding for all seven of the hydrogen hub projects.

The first tranches of funding for the seven selected hubs in the $7 billion program were delivered to recipients before the Biden administration left office. The sites were envisioned to help speed development of hydrogen as a clean fuel that could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in difficult-to-decarbonize industries, such as fertilizer production, steel making, and electricity generation.

A spreadsheet of the projects prepared by DOE and obtained by POLITICO labeled each hub as “cut” or “keep.” Out of seven projects, only the four planned for primarily Democratic-leaning states are recommended to have their funding pulled back, according to people familiar with the latest iteration of the plan.

On the cut list: the Pacific Northwest hub spanning Oregon, Washington and Montana; the ARCHES hub in California; the Midwest regional hub linking Illinois, Indiana and Michigan; and the Mid-Atlantic hub in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

On the keep side: the Heartland hub that spans Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota; the Appalachia hub in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania; and HyVelocity in Texas and Louisiana.

The hubs proposed to maintain funding include those powered at least in part by natural gas with carbon capture. The Midwest hub is also set to rely on natural gas, while the other three eyed for cutting would be powered by renewables or nuclear energy.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum also previously applauded the Heartland hub’s selection when he was governor of North Dakota.

Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association CEO Frank Wolak said the list originated with DOE, but cautioned it’s not clear yet what action the administration ultimately intends to take.

Wolak noted Congress authorized the spending for the projects, and said lawmakers would have to formally rescind those dollars to cancel them. His organization warned several congressional offices on Tuesday that projects in their states are on the cut list and urged them to press DOE and the Trump administration to keep the investments.

“We’re asking them, one to be aware that this is happening, and two, communicate to the secretary of Energy and to the administration that these are important,” Wolak said. “They’re important to their states and that they need an understanding of what is intended by the labeling of something being cut.”

DOE officials also recommended sweeping cuts to dozens of clean energy initiatives across the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, according to a separate document obtained by POLITICO.

The 17-page list tallied roughly $800 million of projects for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, wind turbines, solar panels and hydropower, among other projects.

Many of the projects shown on the list are primarily located in Democratic-leaning states, although not exclusively so. The suggested cuts included a mix of infrastructure law spending and appropriated funds.

It does not focus on the Inflation Reduction Act, the 2022 law Democrats passed that amounted to the largest U.S. investment in fighting climate change.

The Energy Department did not confirm the existence of the EERE list Tuesday evening.

“The Department of Energy is conducting a department-wide review to ensure all activities follow the law and align with the Trump administration’s priorities,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “The Department of Energy is hard at work to deliver on President Trump’s promise to restore affordable, reliable, and secure energy to the American people.”

The department reiterated in a separate response Wednesday that the department-wide review is still ongoing.

“The review is ongoing, and speculation by anonymous sources about the results of the review are just that — speculation,” said Ben Dietderich, press secretary for the department.

The Biden administration struggled to deploy federal dollars across its climate and infrastructure laws before Trump took over, leaving deals vulnerable to cancellation. The Trump administration has targeted dollars in part that were largely assumed to be safe from roll back.

Whether the Trump administration could legally cut projects backed by the infrastructure law and base appropriations is questionable. Nixing those projects could violate precedent set by the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which prevents the executive branch from unilaterally withholding congressionally approved spending. Federal courts have on several occasions blocked Trump’s attempts to do just that.

It could also potentially jeopardize private sector trust in federal funding and contracts.

Most of the projects on the list carry small price tags relative to some of the splashier programs tucked into the IRA and infrastructure law. The projects range from university research initiatives with price tags as low as $250,000 to hydrogen electrolyzer technology initiatives for $49.6 million. An overwhelming majority of the projects cost well under $10 million.

Chatter built for several days about the fate of many of those projects and the multibillion-dollar hydrogen hubs. DOE officials across several offices sent a recommended list for cuts for review at the end of last week.

“We also heard that four of those hubs will be cut,” said Copeland Tucker, a spokesperson with the National Hydropower Association, who did not have direct knowledge of any final DOE decisions.

White House officials and congressional Republican leadership are homing in on the hubs as they look for money to claw back to pay for the $4.5 trillion in tax cuts they are planning to include in their budget reconciliation effort, said an oil lobbyist familiar with the planning.

“There’s policy advisories in the White House and leaders on the Hill that want to see some big numbers to be chopped, for the political panache and the real-world need to find dollars for the reconciliation process,” said this person, who was granted anonymity to describe private conversations with lawmakers. “The size of those honey pots is attracting attention.”

The Trump administration has also previously directed agencies to examine whether funding under the infrastructure law and the IRA align with its pro-fossil fuel energy priorities.

The infrastructure law does not specifically require that seven hubs receive the funding under the law, but it does set some criteria for the production of hydrogen from various fuel sources, including nuclear power, natural gas and renewable energy.

Some Republicans have pushed back against the scale of the initially proposed cuts.

Senate Environment and Public Works Chair Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said she hopes the administration would “rethink” any potential cuts to the Appalachian hydrogen hub, noting it is set to be powered by natural gas.

“We’ve been talking to [DOE] about that,” Capito said.

West Virginia Republican Sen. Jim Justice said he’s been in touch with the Energy Department “a lot” and thinks that discussions of cuts to the hubs is “premature.”

“At the end of the day, we’re not gonna cut anything” that expands energy production, regardless of the source, Justice said.

By Zack Colman, Ben Lefebvre, Kelsey Tamborrino and James Bikales

Source: Politico

