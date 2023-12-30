Transparent Waters: Why a Russian LNG “Shadow Fleet” is Improbable
The recent Bloomberg documentary “The Shadow Fleet Fueling Russia’s War” shed light on the armada of aging tankers circumventing sanctions to keep Russian oil flowing. With Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 achieving its first dropon the 21st of December, a recurring question lately among some of my connections has been: could Russia replicate the strategy used fo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.