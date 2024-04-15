Transition Insanity - You can not buy this kind of entertainment!

The Energy Realities team is at it again on Monday morning. Sit back and enjoy the best of climate activists' videos and energy topics. Hosted by David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav and Stu Turley @davidblackmon6807 - #energytransition #climateprotest #energysecurity #netzero

Highlights of the Podcast

02:10 - 'Legitimately Insane' Sunny Hostin Mocked for Suggesting Climate Change Behind Solar Eclipse, Earthquakes

05:06 - Solar community

10:22 - The wind farms are useless, says Duke of Edinburgh

11:15 - Oil well

15:12 - UN climate chief presses for faster action, Says humans have two years left 'to save the world'

21:42 - Jeans and yoga pants are now terrible for the environment

24:14 - Pollution? what is the carbon footprint of your yoga pants

25:27 - Cows and climate change

28:44 - Germany has been industrialized by the energy policies

30:57 - Methane

32:24 - Clip from the lady of Atlanta for EV chargers

35:09 - Climate activist group

38:16 - Act on climate change

41:11 - Earth Day

44:27 - The eclipse last week

The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

