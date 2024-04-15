Transition Insanity - You can not buy this kind of entertainment!
The Energy Realities team is at it again on Monday morning. Sit back and enjoy the best of climate activists' videos and energy topics. Hosted by David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav and Stu Turley @davidblackmon6807 - #energytransition #climateprotest #energysecurity #netzero
Highlights of the Podcast
02:10 - 'Legitimately Insane' Sunny Hostin Mocked for Suggesting Climate Change Behind Solar Eclipse, Earthquakes
05:06 - Solar community
10:22 - The wind farms are useless, says Duke of Edinburgh
11:15 - Oil well
15:12 - UN climate chief presses for faster action, Says humans have two years left 'to save the world'
21:42 - Jeans and yoga pants are now terrible for the environment
24:14 - Pollution? what is the carbon footprint of your yoga pants
25:27 - Cows and climate change
28:44 - Germany has been industrialized by the energy policies
30:57 - Methane
32:24 - Clip from the lady of Atlanta for EV chargers
35:09 - Climate activist group
38:16 - Act on climate change
41:11 - Earth Day
44:27 - The eclipse last week
The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
