Tow No! The Ford F-150 Lightning Struggled in Our Towing Test
WE TOWED 3100-, 5300-, AND 7200-POUND TRAVEL TRAILERS WITH FORD’S ELECTRIC TRUCK AND DIDN’T GET VERY FAR FROM HOME.
Before you hitch an Airstream to your electric truck and set out to circumnavigate the country, you need to understand this: With the largest available battery pack, a fully charged 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck has less energy onboard than a regular F-150 with four gallons of gas in its tank.
Consider how far a combustion-powered F-150 would …
