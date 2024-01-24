A unit of French energy giant TotalEnergies has recently completed the 100th LNG bunkering operation with its chartered vessel, Gas Vitality, in Marseille.

The 135 meters long 18,600-cbm LNG bunkering vessel, owned by Japan’s MOL, completed the milestone operation on January 1, 2024 in the Port of Marseille-Fos, according to V.Group, which manages the ve…