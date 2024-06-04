TotalEnergies inks two Asian LNG supply deals
French energy giant TotalEnergies has entered into deals to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Indian Oil and Korea South-East Power.
TotalEnergies said on Tuesday these contracts allow the firm to secure medium-term outlets for its global LNG supply portfolio, and they also strengthen the company’s footprint in Asian markets.
The Paris-based firm sign…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.