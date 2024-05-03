TotalEnergies and Vanguard Renewables to Invest in 60 Farm-Based Organics-to-RNG Production Facilities Across the US
THE PROJECTS ARE BASED ON A MODEL OF WASTE MATERIALS RECOVERY FROM THE FOOD AND BEVERAGE INDUSTRIES, SUPPLEMENTED WITH DAIRY MANURE FROM DAIRY FARMS
TotalEnergies and Vanguard Renewables, a US farm-based organics-to-renewable natural gas (RNG) producer, have signed an agreement to create an equally owned joint venture to develop, build, and operate Farm-Powered RNG projects in the US.
TotalEnergies and Vanguard Renewables will construct 10 RNG projects over the next 12 months, with a total annual RNG…
