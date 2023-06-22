TotalEnergies agrees deal to use green hydrogen in oil refinery
THE DEAL WILL SEE VNG TRANSPORT GREEN HYDROGEN FROM ITS NEW BAD LAUCHSTÄDT ENERGY PARK VIA PIPELINE TO LEUNA, STARTING IN 2025.
French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies has announced a partnership with German gas distributor VNG to utilise green hydrogen in its refining process.
The deal will see VNG provide TotalEnergies with green hydrogen for use in its oil refining activities at the Leuna refinery in Germany.
The green hydrogen will come from VNG’s Bad Lauchstädt Energy Park pro…
