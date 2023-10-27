Tis the season for Taxes. Unabashed discussion on upcoming deadlines
Mark Perlberg, Rey Trevino, and Stu Turley Live from Georgia, and The Permian Basin International Oil Show.
Mark Perlberg, CPA, Rey Trevino, Oil Executive, and Stu Turley discuss the looming tax season. Several key points from the discussion revolve around tax planning and the downward-trending real estate market.
This was a fun live podcast from The Permian Basin International Oil Show, with Mark covering from his office in Georgia. I have had the opportunity…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.