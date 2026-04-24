New York and California have long positioned themselves as national leaders—some might say the “gold standard”—in aggressive climate legislation. Laws like New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA, 2019) and California’s AB 32 (2006), SB 32 (2016), and SB 100 (2018) set ambitious targets for greenhouse gas reductions, renewable energy mandates, and electrification. These policies were sold as essential to combat climate change while delivering affordable, clean energy. Yet, years into implementation, the evidence shows a different reality: skyrocketing energy costs for consumers, reliability risks, and a regressive burden that hits moderate-income households hardest. As residents vote with their feet and migrate out, the fiscal consequences linger for those who remain. It’s time for a pragmatic reassessment—and recent federal actions under the Trump administration may offer a lifeline through the Defense Production Act (DPA).

The Staggering Costs to Consumers in New York

New York’s CLCPA mandates a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (from 1990 levels), 70% renewable electricity by 2030, and zero-emission electricity by 2040, culminating in an 85% overall reduction by 2050. Implementation relies heavily on wind, solar, and storage, with cap-and-invest programs to price carbon.A leaked 2026 NYSERDA memo reveals the true scale: upstate households relying on gas or oil for heating and two vehicles could face gross annual energy cost increases exceeding $4,100 by 2031. In New York City, gas-heating households might see $2,300 added costs. Gasoline prices could rise by an additional $2.23 per gallon due to cap-and-invest. Even after accounting for rebates and efficiency measures, net impacts remain steep—around $2,500 for many upstate households and $1,500 in NYC. Moderate-income upstate families could see energy-related costs (including EVs, heat pumps, and home upgrades) jump 43%, or about $594 per month ($7,000+ annually).

Electricity rates tell the story. New York’s residential average hit 26.95 cents per kWh in late 2025—50% above the national average of roughly 18 cents. Recent utility rate cases (e.g., Central Hudson, National Grid, Con Edison) show cumulative increases of 10-31% over three years, with CLCPA-related grid upgrades and renewable mandates as major drivers. Long Island Power Authority customers saw climate charges rise from $7.57 to over $9.65 monthly in 2024, projected to hit $16.43 by 2029 for average users.

The New York State Energy Plan projects $120 billion in annual energy system investments through 2040, equating to over $1,200 per household per month in some analyses when including legacy and new costs. These are front-loaded, with ratepayers footing the bill through surcharges, while reliability margins erode. NYISO data shows renewables contributing just 21% of gross load in 2025 (far short of 2030 targets), with “dark doldrums” during winter storms leaving the grid dependent on oil-fired peakers. Arrears are exploding: as of December 2024, 1.3 million households owed $1.8 billion, up amid rate hikes predating full CLCPA rollout.

The blog Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York (run by retired meteorologist Roger Caiazza) has documented these issues extensively. In posts like “Time to Reconsider New York’s Climate Act” (March 11, 2026) and analyses of NYSERDA data, it argues the law lacks upfront feasibility studies, ignores physical limits of intermittency, and imposes a de facto energy tax. It calls for invoking Public Service Law §66-p(4)—a safety valve to suspend mandates if they threaten affordable, reliable service.

California’s Parallel Path: Even Higher Rates, Similar Pain

California pioneered the approach with AB 32’s cap-and-trade and SB 32’s deeper cuts (40% below 1990 by 2030, 85% by 2045, carbon-neutral by 2045). SB 100 ramps renewables to 60% by 2030 and 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045. These have driven residential electricity rates to 30-33 cents/kWh—nearly double the national average of 16-18 cents—and up 47%+ from 2019-2023 (outpacing inflation and other states). Average monthly bills hover around $304, or $3,648 annually, with utility costs 60% above the national average. Gasoline faces added burdens from Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) rules (potentially +65 cents/gallon by 2026 in some projections) and excise taxes.

Business rates are 69% higher than the national average. Wildfire mitigation, transmission upgrades, and renewable integration have compounded costs, with climate policies cited as key factors in refinery closures and supply constraints. Despite recent affordability bills (e.g., reauthorizing cap-and-invest with credits, public financing for transmission), one in five customers is behind on bills, and rates continue climbing. The Legislative Analyst’s Office notes high rates strain residents, impede electrification goals, and create tough trade-offs for the Legislature.

Both states’ policies exemplify “gold standard” climate fear-mongering: stringent disclosure rules (California’s SB 253/261 on Scope 1-3 emissions for large businesses; New York’s similar GHG reporting), overlapping mandates, and over-reliance on unproven timelines for intermittents. Regulatory burdens include massive transmission delays, mineral demands for renewables, and hidden costs passed to consumers.

Consumer Impacts and the Migration Exodus—With Lingering Fiscal Pain

These costs are regressive, hitting lower- and moderate-income families hardest through higher utility bills, transportation, and housing (via all-electric mandates). They discourage the very electrification policymakers promote. Reliability risks loom: cold snaps expose renewable shortfalls, raising blackout fears.

Consumers are reacting by leaving. Census and IRS data show ongoing domestic migration out of high-cost NY and CA to lower-tax, lower-energy-cost states like Florida and Texas. New York lost net hundreds of thousands in recent years; California saw similar outflows (e.g., Los Angeles County down 53,000+ in one period). Combined, they lost billions in adjusted gross income (CA ~$11.9B net loss in one recent year; NY comparable), eroding the tax base that funds green programs, pensions, and debt. High energy bills, taxes, housing, and regulations are primary drivers.

Yet the fiscal impact remains. States retain massive unfunded liabilities, pension obligations, and sunk costs in green infrastructure. Remaining residents and businesses shoulder a heavier burden as revenue shrinks—exacerbating affordability crises without addressing root causes like overregulation.

What Can Be Done? Pragmatism Over Alarmism—and Federal Backup

States must act first: pause aggressive timelines, expand all-of-the-above energy (including nuclear and reliable dispatchables), enforce cost caps, and use safety valves like New York’s §66-p(4). Transparent, comprehensive cost-benefit analyses—long overdue—are essential. Repealing or amending core mandates where feasibility fails would protect consumers without abandoning emissions progress.

The Trump administration’s actions provide critical federal support. Following the January 20, 2025, Executive Order declaring a National Energy Emergency, President Trump issued presidential determinations in April 2026 under DPA Section 303. These target domestic petroleum production/refining/logistics, natural gas transmission/processing/storage/LNG, coal supply chains, and baseload power, grid infrastructure/equipment, and large-scale energy projects. The goal: avert shortfalls threatening national security and defense readiness by boosting reliable supply, lowering prices, and enhancing resilience. This counters state-level restrictions, prioritizes abundance over scarcity, and could ease national pressure on high-cost states by stabilizing markets and enabling exports/infrastructure.

DPA invocations expedite permitting, financing, and production—exactly what’s needed to counter the intermittency and cost spikes from state policies. Combined with deregulation and energy emergency powers, they signal a shift toward affordable, reliable energy nationwide.

Time for Reconsideration

New York and California’s climate alarm bills have delivered higher bills, not the promised savings or reliability. Consumers are paying the price—and leaving. With fiscal holes widening and federal tools now available under the Trump administration’s DPA-driven energy push, it’s time to reconsider. Pragmatism—balancing emissions goals with affordability, reliability, and economic reality—must prevail. The Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York blog and mounting data make the case clear: alarmism without feasibility makes the very people these laws claim to protect worse off.

We are watching the crisis in California play out in real time. Watch the next 60 days in California’s diesel, jet fuel, and gasoline as they hit a critical problem.

On the Energy News Beat Podcast, Dr. Gene Nelson has exposed California’s Energy Crisis, and points out that when wind and solar are added to a grid, CO2 and pollution go up. There is a strong correlation between overpaying for energy generation sources and the lack of environmental impact. The Wind and Solar communities always point to the “High Cost of Natural Gas” as the reason, but if you look at the BTU output of natural gas, its abundance, and low cost, that is not the cost. It is the additional wear and tear on the coal and gas turbines spinning up, the quadrupling of nameplate capacity for only using it part of the time.

I include the interview here, and it was shocking. You can also see his work on Substack. Gene Nelson, Ph.D.

Look at Texas ERCOT. They have 180 MW on the grid, but their peak demand last year was only 85 MW.

People need sharper crayons when looking at the cost of electricity, and this feeds into our call for a new definition of the Levelized Cost of Energy. One that accounts for grid resilience.

There is a reason Blue States are on average 38% more costly than Red States.

And if you leave a Blue State, please do not vote in the Red State as you did in the past. Take a moment, and vote for the person who will take care of your local community, and not other countries or special interests.

The Bottom Line:

The laws and Climate movement are not about climate change - it is about control. They want to control your life and make money off you and your family.

Appendix: Sources and Links

Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York blog (main site and key posts, including “Time to Reconsider New York’s Climate Act” March 11, 2026): https://pragmaticenvironmentalistofnewyork.blog/

NYSERDA memo and related coverage (e.g., City & State NY, RTO Insider): https://www.cityandstateny.com/policy/2026/02/climate-law-mandates-could-cost-new-yorkers-4000-higher-energy-bills-state-analysis-shows/411735/

NY electricity rates and rate cases: Empire Center, DPS reports, Newsday.

California rates and policies: LAO Report (Jan 2025), Center for Jobs reports, CPUC data.

Migration and fiscal data: U.S. Census Bureau (Vintage 2025), IRS migration files, Heritage Foundation analyses.

Trump administration EOs and DPA determinations (White House, April 2026): https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/04/presidential-determination-pursuant-to-section-303-of-the-defense-production-act-of-1950-as-amended-on-domestic-petroleum-production-refining-and-logistics-capacity/ (and related memos for coal, gas, grid).

Additional: NYISO reports, State Energy Plan, DPS Second Informational Report on CLCPA.

All data drawn from public records, state agencies, and independent analyses as of April 2026. For full context, consult primary sources.