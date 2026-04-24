Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
5h

Wow. That was such an outstanding interview and conversation. So glad to see you guys talk such great common sense in this technically complex subject

Reply
Share
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
8h

99.5% of the 8 billion on this planet DO NOT LIVE IN CALIFORNIA !

Reply
Share
2 replies by Stu Turley and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turley Energy Group · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture