The World On Edge, Fuel Rationing Beginning

The ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran has triggered the largest oil supply disruption in history, with the near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz slashing global crude flows by roughly 15-20 million barrels per day.

This has sent crude prices above $100 per barrel and created acute shortages of refined products—diesel, jet fuel, and gasoline—pushing the world toward potential rationing.

Asia is feeling the pain first, with export bans from China, South Korea, and Thailand, flight cancellations, and emergency measures in countries like the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

Europe and Australia are next in line, with stocks critically low and governments preparing contingency plans. The United States is relatively buffered by domestic production, but California stands out as a vulnerable “energy island,” heavily reliant on Asian refined imports and Middle Eastern crude routed through the disrupted Strait.

Below is a region-by-region assessment of vulnerability, based on current stock levels, import dependencies, and early warning signs.

Tammy Nemeth Source on the following two Charts.

Asia: Ground Zero for Rationing

Import-dependent nations in Asia have already moved to emergency measures. China banned refined fuel exports (gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel) to protect domestic supplies. Vietnam is rationing, Sri Lanka has shortened the workweek and limited fuel, and the Philippines declared a national energy emergency. Jet fuel prices have surged faster than crude, leading to thousands of canceled flights and hoarding. Diesel shortages are now threatening food production and freight.

These countries rely on Middle Eastern crude processed in Asian refineries, and the Hormuz blockade has dried up feedstock. Analysts warn this is a preview of what gasoline and diesel markets could face globally if the crisis persists.

Australia: Stocks at 30-Day Danger Level

Australia’s fuel reserves are among the lowest in the developed world—only 30 days of diesel and jet fuel, 39 days of petrol as of late March—well below the International Energy Agency’s 90-day requirement.

The country imports ~80-90% of its refined products, primarily from Singapore, South Korea, and China, all of which have curtailed exports. Hundreds of petrol stations have run dry, and Jetstar has cut flights. The government has halved fuel excise taxes, removed heavy vehicle charges, and activated a national fuel security plan to prioritize regional deliveries.

Australia is turning desperately to U.S. suppliers for emergency cargoes—the largest such inflows in decades—but analysts say prolonged disruption could force formal rationing under the Liquid Fuel Emergency Act.

United Kingdom: Diesel Shortages Possible by Late April

The UK imports over half its diesel and nearly 90% of its jet fuel, much of it indirectly tied to Middle Eastern crude via European refineries in the Netherlands and Belgium. Shell’s CEO has warned of potential fuel shortages as early as May if Hormuz remains blocked, with diesel stocks at risk by late April.

Panic buying has already closed some pumps, and the government is reviewing emergency rationing plans under the Energy Act 1976, including possible £30 purchase limits and priority access for emergency services.

European Union: Preparing for “Long-Lasting” Shock

The EU is assessing “all possibilities,” including fuel rationing and drawing down strategic reserves, according to Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen. Jet fuel and diesel are the immediate concerns; Europe sources ~20% of its diesel and jet fuel from the Gulf.

Stocks could fall to levels causing localized shortages within weeks, with diesel pressure expected next and gasoline following summer driving season. The bloc is reviving 2022-style demand-curbing measures and urging member states to cut non-essential travel. Ryanair’s CEO has flagged jet fuel disruption risks by May.

United States: National Buffer, but California as Energy Island at Highest Risk

U.S. national gasoline prices have climbed from ~$3.01 to $3.96 per gallon and diesel from $3.89 to $5.37 since early March, with airlines raising fees, cutting capacity, and warning of jet fuel shortages within weeks.

Domestic production and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve provide a cushion the rest of the world lacks.

California, however, is uniquely exposed. The state operates as an “energy island”—no inbound pipelines from the rest of the U.S., a unique reformulated gasoline blend that only its refineries (or distant Asian ones) can produce, and declining domestic refining capacity. Multiple refinery closures (Phillips 66 Los Angeles and upcoming Valero Benicia) have erased 17-20% of in-state capacity.

Pre-crisis, California imported record volumes of gasoline (128,000 bpd, mostly from South Korea and India) and jet fuel (54,000 bpd, one-third from South Korea). West Coast refineries also account for ~50% of all U.S. Middle Eastern crude imports, with California itself drawing ~29% of its crude imports from the Gulf.

These supply lines—both refined products from Asia and crude via Hormuz—are now under severe stress. Chevron has warned of possible jet fuel and gasoline shortages in San Francisco and Los Angeles, with pump prices potentially exceeding $8/gallon (and some forecasts even higher).

Military bases reliant on California jet fuel add a national security dimension. State officials are scrambling, but California’s self-imposed regulatory and refinery constraints have left it far more vulnerable than the national average.

Summary: Who Gets Hit First—and Hardest

Asia (already rationing) – Immediate and severe.

Australia – Stocks critically low; stations running dry now.

EU/UK – Shortages possible within 4-8 weeks; rationing plans under review.

U.S. mainland – Price spikes and airline cuts, but manageable.

California – Hardest-hit U.S. region; potential for acute shortages and extreme price spikes due to its energy-island status and dual dependence on Asian refined products and Hormuz crude.

The crisis is still unfolding. If Hormuz flows do not resume soon, broader rationing across diesel, jet fuel, and gasoline appears inevitable in import-dependent regions. Energy News Beat will continue monitoring developments.

Appendix: Sources

All information drawn from publicly available reporting as of April 6, 2026. Key references include:

Reuters: Australia fuel stocks and measures reuters.com

Forbes: Countries’ responses to Iran war oil crisis forbes.com

The New York Times: Jet fuel scramble in Asia nytimes.com

The Guardian: Europe fuel shortage warnings theguardian.com

Energy News Beat: California gas crisis analysis energynewsbeat.co

Reuters: California import dependencies reuters.com

Newsweek: California highest-risk U.S. region newsweek.com

Additional supporting coverage from BBC, Sky News, Bloomberg, CNN, and official government statements referenced in search results.

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