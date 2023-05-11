The World is Ready for Advanced Nuclear Power, New Polling Finds
Support for nuclear power is rapidly growing. A recent Gallup poll found that 55% of Americans are in favor of nuclear power—the highest level in a decade. Surging levels of support are not only being seen in the U.S., but around the world as well. In a newly released study from ClearPath, Potential Energy, RePlanet, and Thirdway called “The World Wants…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.