The world has spent 10 Trillion on Green Energy to only have gained 3% - and the Strait of Hormuz is still closed

We are going to have a wild opening to the markets tomorrow. The Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed, and there is no reason that ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other companies should be trading the way they are. That being said, Secretary Chris Wright was on point again on CNN, and we covered his statements about how $10 trillion spent on Green Energy only increased energy use by 3%.

1. Renewable Energy Challenges & Limitations

The podcast critically examines the effectiveness of renewable energy investments. Despite over $10 trillion invested globally in green energy over 20 years, renewables account for only 3% of global energy supply. Key issues include low capacity factors, transmission losses, storage requirements, and the need for grid overbuild—all of which increase true costs beyond what’s typically reported.

2. Geopolitical Tensions & Energy Markets

The discussion covers disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz caused by Iran’s actions, leading to volatility in global oil tanker traffic and prices. Additionally, there’s analysis of China’s strategic reduction of U.S. Treasury holdings, signaling a shift away from the U.S. dollar.

3. Market Manipulation & Price Misrepresentation

The podcast includes detailed criticism from the Doomberg newsletter about divergence between paper/futures oil prices and actual physical oil costs. It characterizes current oil pricing as potentially manipulated and describes it as a “government-constructed lie” designed to maintain false market stability.

4. Texas Energy Demand & Data Center Growth

ERCOT’s projections show peak electricity demand in Texas could reach 367 GW by 2032—more than 4 times current records—driven largely by data center expansion. The transcript highlights challenges including interconnection backlogs and transmission planning needs.

5. Regulatory & Financial Issues

Coverage includes Duke Energy’s bid to recover costs from winter weather events and analysis of major oil/gas companies’ (Chevron, Exxon) earnings versus stock performance discrepancies.

6. California Energy Policy Criticism

Stu critiques Governor Newsom’s energy policies, particularly his response to rising oil prices, suggesting his policies have contributed to a looming energy crisis with refinery closures and limited fuel access.

1.The World Has Spent $10 Trillion on Green Energy — and Only Reached 3% of Global Energy

In a recent statement that has sparked widespread discussion, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright highlighted a stark reality in the global push for renewables. Quoting from the White House Rapid Response account on X: “We definitely want energy from everywhere we can get it. We’re driving nuclear forward in the Trump Administration—but in the last 20 years, the world spent $10T on [green energy]. It hasn’t made it to 3% of global energy, and it’s just driven up prices.”

This claim cuts to the heart of two decades of massive investment in wind, solar, battery storage, and hydrogen. Has the return on that capital been worth it? And is it time to fundamentally rethink how we measure the true cost of these technologies — especially by tying wind and solar projects to the storage and grid resiliency they require, without subsidies?

Two Decades of Trillions in Green Investment

Global spending on clean energy technologies has surged. BloombergNEF reports that energy transition investment (including renewables, electrified transport, grids, storage, and low-emissions fuels) hit a record $2.3 trillion in 2025 alone, up 8% from the prior year. Renewables accounted for about $690 billion of that, with solar and wind leading the way.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) paints a similar picture: clean energy spending reached roughly $2.2 trillion in 2025, twice the amount going to oil, gas, and coal. Solar PV investment alone is projected at $450 billion.

Cumulatively over the past 20 years, these figures align closely with the $10 trillion cited. Earlier annual investments were lower but ramped up dramatically post-2015, with renewables, storage, EVs, and related infrastructure driving the total into the multi-trillion range. This includes not just power generation but battery storage (now ~$66 billion annually) and hydrogen projects (though the latter have seen delays and cancellations).

Wind and solar capacity exploded globally — with record additions in recent years — yet their contribution to total energy remains marginal when viewed through the lens of primary energy consumption.

The 3% Reality: Primary Energy vs. Headlines

Here’s where the numbers get sobering. Wind and solar together supply roughly 3% of global primary energy consumption as of recent data (2024-2025 figures from the Energy Institute Statistical Review and Our World in Data).

To be clear: In electricity generation, wind + solar reached ~15% globally in 2024 (rising toward higher shares in some regions).

But electricity itself is only about 20% of total final energy use. The rest — transport, heating, industry — still relies overwhelmingly on fossil fuels.

Broader renewables (including hydro and biomass) push the share of final energy consumption to ~13-20% by some projections through 2030, but variable renewables (wind/solar) lag far behind in the full energy mix.

Capacity factors tell part of the story: solar and wind operate at 20-40% utilization versus 80-90%+ for nuclear or gas. Add curtailment, transmission losses, and the need for overbuild, and the effective contribution shrinks.

Despite trillions invested, fossil fuels still dominate ~80% of primary energy. Prices have risen in high-renewable-penetration markets (e.g., parts of Europe and California) due to intermittency, grid upgrades, and backup needs — exactly as Secretary Wright noted.

Subsidies, Investor Returns, and the Taxpayer Tab

Renewables have not competed on a level playing field. Global public support has been substantial:

G20 governments provided at least $168 billion in financial support for renewable power in 2023 alone.

In the U.S., federal subsidies for renewables more than doubled to $15.6 billion by 2022 (tax credits, etc.).

Estimates of cumulative global renewable subsidies over the period run into hundreds of billions annually in recent years, via feed-in tariffs, tax incentives, and direct grants. (Fossil fuels receive explicit subsidies too — often estimated in the $1-7 trillion range when including externalities — but the per-unit energy support dynamics differ.)

Investors have received strong returns on paper through guaranteed power purchase agreements (PPAs), tax credits, and rising asset values. Yet the broader economy has paid via higher electricity rates in some regions, stranded assets, and the opportunity cost of capital not deployed elsewhere (e.g., nuclear or efficiency). Many projects rely on ongoing policy support; without it, economics shift.

Time for a Redefined Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE)?

Traditional LCOE — the lifetime cost per MWh of generation — makes wind and solar look cheap. Lazard’s latest LCOE+ (2025) shows unsubsidized utility-scale solar at $38-78/MWh and onshore wind at $37-86/MWh. Even with storage hybrids, ranges are $50-131/MWh for solar + 4-hour storage.

But this metric ignores system-wide realities: intermittency requires massive storage, overbuild, transmission upgrades, and firming (backup dispatchable power). Standard LCOE treats renewables as if they provide reliable, on-demand power — they don’t.

Experts increasingly advocate for Levelized Full System Cost of Energy (LFSCOE) or System LCOE:

These include costs of storage, grid resiliency, curtailment, and backup to deliver firm power.

Studies show LFSCOE for solar/wind can be 3-10x+ higher than standalone LCOE in high-penetration scenarios, depending on assumptions about storage duration and backup.

A redefinition — mandating that wind/solar projects be evaluated with co-located storage and grid integration costs, on a no-subsidy basis — would reveal true pricing. Lazard already provides hybrid views; expanding this to full-system metrics (as proposed in academic and industry analyses) could force more honest project economics. Nuclear, with its high capacity factor and dispatchability, shines in such comparisons.

2.US Markets Look Like a Bull Run, but the Hormuz Dependent Countries are Looking Down

Still closed, and it is going to get bumpy, put your tray tables up.

3.China Sending a Clear Signal and Dumps U.S. Treasuries

4.The US’ Renewed Russian Oil Sanctions Waiver Will Help Their Shared Indian Partner

5.Backwards Looking – Doomberg

I don’t copy Doomberg very often, but this is important - I highly recommend subscribing, and we are looking forward to his book.

To visualize the phenomenon, consider the price spread between Dated Brent—oil with a delivery date attached to it and thus a proxy for spot prices—and its associated front-month contract. During normal times, this spread is minimal, but the Iran war pushed it to levels far exceeding those observed during the early weeks of the war in Ukraine:

To some, this price action is not normal, but instead is proof that the “real” price of oil is much higher than the “fake paper” prices “they” are allowing to print on our collective screens. There are many versions of this claim, but this particular one—sent our way by many subscribers, with several hundred thousand views at the time of writing—captures the essence:

“I’m watching the numbers flicker on the screen -- Brent crude at $92, WTI hovering near $97 -- and I feel a profound sense of dread. This isn’t a market; it’s a meticulously crafted fiction. We are being lied to on a scale so vast it defies comprehension. The current paper price for oil is a government-constructed lie, a narrative woven by desperate authorities to maintain a false sense of stability while the physical foundations of our world crack beneath us. This manipulation isn’t just an economic curiosity; it’s a trap. While futures traders cheer a modest pullback, the real cost of a barrel -- the tangible liquid that powers tractors, heats homes, and transports food -- has already rocketed into another dimension. This divergence between paper and physical represents the single greatest threat to global order I’ve witnessed in decades. It’s a dangerous fiction masquerading as reality, and its inevitable collapse will redefine everything we know about energy, money, and power.”

6.Buffett and China Are Making the Same Bet – The Merchant’s News

7.Over 367GW Grid Requirements in Texas ERCOT by 2032: Navigating the AI Data Center Boom for Investors and Consumers

8.Duke Energy Cost Recovery Bid and 19,000 MW Plan Test Valuation

9.Oil and Gaslighting Gavin Newsom Rides Again

You can also find all of the stories on https://energynewsbeat.com/

Energy News Beat SubStack

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

. https://www.data2.ai/resources/the-decision-lag-report

Check out Jon’s Interview: How will America Maintain Energy Dominance?

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