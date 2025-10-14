The War Within: Flynn on Energy, Elections, and Corruption

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Lt. General Mike Flynn joins Stu Turley to discuss the deep-rooted corruption in U.S. institutions, the need for election integrity reforms, and the national security risks posed by failing energy policy and refinery shutdowns. Flynn highlights key insights from his bestselling book A Pardon of Innocence, calls for a national emergency to ensure fair federal elections, and outlines the global consequences of prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

The conversation also touches on fifth-generation warfare, the strategic role of India in geopolitics, and why America needs an urgent energy-first agenda to secure its future. General Flynn even pointed out that Gavin Newsom’s left-wing energy polices fit into the fifth-generation warfare mode. This is a huge topic, and we have to be aware of how to combat the energy regulations from the left and green energy wealth transfer.

Bottom line, we have to get involved locally.

We were running out of time in the interview and had to rush through some huge topics. However, we have more interviews lined up and have been invited to participate in his upcoming Energy Conference in Washington, D.C. I had an absolute blast visiting with General Flynn and am truly honored to have spent some time with him.

Full Interview

Key Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Opening Statement: America First Energy & Election Emergency

01:03 – Flynn’s Book & the Depth of Government Corruption

05:40 – Education, The Flynn Film & Institutional Reform

09:10 – Election Integrity: The National Emergency Path

12:24 – Lawfare Against Conservatives: Disbarment & Lawsuits

14:24 – Ukraine Conflict: War Must End, Peace with Putin Possible

19:59 – India, BRICS, and the Global Shift in Power

23:31 – NATO Tank Gunnery Victory (1987): Military Excellence - We had a great question from SFC Scott A. Donaldson, who was a Master Gunner during this competition, and it sure sold a lot of Abrams tanks around the world. This was the first time that the US tanks had won a NATO competition.

25:10 – California Refineries & Fifth Generation Warfare

30:27 – Energy as National Survival: Summit Needed Now

31:38 – Closing Remarks & Flynn’s Contact Info

We're giving away 10 books and 10 movies to subscribers who share their questions and comments.

Subscribe to General Flynn’s Substack - Official

We recommend buying Flynn the Movie