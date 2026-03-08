The Venezuelan Financial Controls are Moving to Iran Next - and this will help end the war, and give the Iranian people more control. Over 2 billion dollars a year will not be going to proxy fighters, and that could go right back into the Iranian people’s interests. Improving their country. Hang on while we go through how.

1. Middle East Geopolitical Tensions The transcript centers heavily on escalating conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran. It covers drone attacks on critical energy infrastructure in the region and discusses how these tensions are destabilizing the area, particularly around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

2. Global Energy Market Disruptions A significant focus is on how Middle East instability is rippling through global oil and LNG markets. The discussion includes rising oil prices, potential LNG shortages (especially from Qatar), and how major energy consumers like China and India are responding by diversifying their energy sources, particularly increasing purchases from Russia.

3. Financial and Hedging Strategies in Energy Sectors The transcript explores the complex financial mechanisms used by oil and gas companies to manage risk. It examines how current market volatility is affecting their cash flows, profitability, and hedging practices during this period of uncertainty.

4. US Government Policy and Energy Control There’s substantial discussion of US government actions—particularly under the Trump administration—including sanctions, financial controls, and strategic efforts to influence global energy market dynamics and geopolitical outcomes.

5. Broader Geopolitical and Economic Consequences The transcript addresses wider implications of the energy crisis, including potential deindustrialization of Europe, shifts in energy trade flows toward Asia, and fundamental geopolitical realignments resulting from these energy market changes.

The Stories we covered on today’s Podcast on Energynewsbeat.co

1.The Oil and Gas Markets are Changing for Peace and Supporting the US Dollar

Drawing from recent developments, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s controls on Venezuelan oil sales and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s push for critical minerals access, this article explores how these changes could cut funding to illicit “dark fleet” tankers, pressure Russia toward peace, and align with Saudi Arabia and OPEC to strengthen traditional market structures.

Oil Stands tor rise in the short term:

We could see two things happen quickly. 1: More sanctions lifted from Russian oil quickly, and a stabilization through the U.S. Treasury, and 2: Short-term spikes to over $100 as the length of the Iran conflict matters. More countries are shutting down oil, natural gas, and LNG production due to the tanker bottleneck.

Source ICE and Bloomberg.com

The Iran Impact on Oil Markets

Sanctions on Iran’s oil industry, primarily led by the United States and reinforced by international measures like UN snapback mechanisms, have profoundly shaped the country’s economy, energy production, and global trade dynamics. These restrictions, reimposed in 2018 after the U.S. withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), target Iran’s energy exports to curb funding for its nuclear program, regional activities, and other adversarial behaviors. Below, I break down the key impacts based on recent data and trends as of early 2026.1.

Direct Effects on Iran’s Oil Production and Exports

Export Volume Reductions: Following the 2018 reimposition of U.S. sanctions, Iran’s oil exports plummeted by over 60% from pre-2018 levels of around 2.2 million barrels per day (mbpd) to a low of about 0.4 mbpd in 2020.

By 2025, however, Iran demonstrated resilience through evasion tactics, stabilizing exports at approximately 1.5-1.6 mbpd, with peaks reaching 2.15 mbpd in October 2025.

This recovery relied on discounted sales to China (which buys over 90% of Iranian oil), shadow fleets, and deceptive shipping practices.

Revenue Losses: Oil accounts for roughly 25% of Iran’s GDP and a significant portion of government revenue.

The sanctions have led to annual losses in the tens of billions of dollars, with exports sold at steep discounts ($8-10 per barrel below Brent crude in late 2025).

In October 2025 alone, exports generated $3.9-4.2 billion in gross revenue, but at reduced margins due to evasion costs.

Production Trends: Iran’s crude oil production averaged around 3.15 mbpd in mid-2025, the highest since 2018, but sanctions limit investment in infrastructure, deterring foreign partnerships and capping long-term growth.

These transformations signal a proactive U.S. approach: leveraging energy markets for geopolitical gains, from Venezuela’s revival to Ukraine’s resolution. As oil and gas evolve toward stability, the U.S. dollar stands fortified, potentially ushering in an era of peace through economic strength. Through monetary controls, the United States will be able to effectively cut down on sanctions around the world by working with Saudi Arabia and OPEC to examine global oil markets. Once the proxy fighters and narco terrorists are removed from the oil and even gas pipelines, the world will be a safer place.

This is not about Iran. This is about the global and economic realignment away from China. For too long, we have seen the UK, China, and other countries align against the United States. The key for Americans is what to do once President Trump realigns the world.

2.Fire Engulfs Shahr-e Rey Oil Refinery in Southern Tehran: Israeli Strikes Target Iran’s Energy Infrastructure

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a massive fire has broken out at the Shahr-e Rey oil refinery, also known as the Tehran Oil Refinery, located approximately 15 kilometers south of central Tehran.

Eyewitness videos and satellite imagery show flames shooting high into the sky, with thick plumes of smoke blanketing the area and turning the night sky crimson over southern Tehran.

Who Struck the Refinery?

Multiple sources, including local reports and international media, attribute the fire to wide-scale Israeli airstrikes.

Israeli forces have been conducting targeted operations against Iranian infrastructure, with the Shahr-e Rey refinery emerging as a key hit in the latest wave of attacks.

The strikes are part of Israel’s broader campaign, codenamed Operation Rising Lion, which has expanded to include civilian and industrial targets following initial assaults on military and nuclear sites.

While the United States has been involved in joint operations with Israel, including strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the specific attack on the refinery appears to be led by Israeli forces.

Iranian officials have condemned the strikes as acts of aggression, with hardliners vowing continued retaliation.

No official confirmation from Israel has been issued, but the pattern aligns with recent escalations, including U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran that have caused widespread explosions and smoke across the capital.

The conflict, which intensified after U.S. and Israeli preemptive strikes on February 28, has now entered its eighth day, with both sides exchanging waves of missiles and drones.

Damage Assessment and Impact on Iran’s Gasoline and Diesel Supply

The Shahr-e Rey refinery is one of Iran’s oldest and most critical facilities, with a refining capacity of nearly 225,000 barrels per day (bpd).

It plays a vital role in distributing petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel to northern Tehran and surrounding regions.

Reports indicate that multiple storage tanks are burning, leading to a complete shutdown of operations.

The fire has consumed an estimated 19.5 million liters of fuel, equivalent to about 6% of Iran’s daily gasoline and diesel consumption during peak demand periods.

This loss could strain Iran’s already pressured fuel logistics, potentially leading to shortages in Tehran, the country’s most populous and economically vital region.

Iran produces around 3.3 million bpd of crude oil, plus 1.3 million bpd of condensate and other liquids, accounting for about 4.5% of global supplies.

Disruptions here could exacerbate domestic fuel price spikes and supply issues, especially if repairs are delayed amid ongoing hostilities.

Globally, the attack has contributed to oil price volatility, with Brent crude surging toward $80 per barrel in recent trading sessions.

Analysts predict that prolonged damage could push U.S. gasoline prices higher, potentially adding 20 cents per gallon if crude holds at current levels.

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes on Key Targets in Other CountriesIn response to the U.S.-Israeli offensive, Iran has launched widespread retaliatory attacks on energy and military infrastructure across the Gulf and beyond. Tehran has targeted U.S. bases and allied facilities in at least six countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq.

3.Iran Conflict Sets the LNG Markets on End: What Does This Mean for the Market, Investors, and Consumers?

Recent Changes in the LNG Market: A Timeline of Turmoil

The past few weeks have seen a rapid escalation that has upended LNG flows. On February 28, 2026, U.S. and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iranian targets, prompting Iran to retaliate with missiles and drones across the Gulf.

By March 2, Iranian attacks targeted energy sites in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and other neighbors, leading to a de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

QatarEnergy, responsible for about 20% of global LNG output (around 81 million metric tons per annum or Mtpa), suspended operations at its Ras Laffan and Mesaieed facilities after drone strikes caused damage.

On March 4, the company declared force majeure, halting liquefaction and shipments entirely.

These events have slashed Middle Eastern LNG exports by an estimated 70%, with shipping traffic through the strait dropping 85% compared to the previous year.

Global LNG prices have spiked: Brent crude hit $90 per barrel for the first time in two years, while European benchmark prices rose up to 50% and Asian prices followed closely.

Analysts warn that even a short-term disruption could erase 1.5 Mt (2.2 billion cubic meters) of weekly LNG supply, forcing markets to draw heavily on storage and compete fiercely for spot cargoes.

Global LNG Demand, Supply, Exporters, and Buyers

Prior to the conflict, global LNG demand was projected to grow robustly in 2026, reaching around 466-484 Mtpa, up 4-10% from 2025, driven by Asia’s industrial recovery and Europe’s storage needs.

Supply was expected to match this, with new capacity additions pushing totals to 460-484 Mtpa.

However, the crisis has created an immediate shortfall of about 20% of supply, equivalent to 80-100 Mtpa annually from Qatar and the UAE alone.

Major Exporters (Pre-Conflict):

United States: World’s largest at ~111 Mtpa in 2025, exporting ~15 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), with flexible contracts benefiting from price surges.Australia: ~80 Mtpa, stable but distant from disrupted routes.

Qatar: ~81 Mtpa (now offline), primarily to Asia (80% of exports).Russia: ~30 Mtpa, with potential for rerouting but sanctions-limited.

Others: UAE (~6 Mtpa, affected), Algeria, Norway.

Major Buyers:Asia: Dominates with ~65% of global imports, led by China (73 Mtpa forecast), Japan, South Korea, India, and Taiwan; highly exposed to Qatari supply.

Europe: ~30% of imports, relying on spot market flexibility but with low storage levels (35% below five-year average).

Others: Latin America, Middle East (e.g., Egypt up 9 bcm in 2025).

The conflict has shifted dynamics: Buyers are scrambling for U.S. and Australian cargoes, while exporters like the U.S. see windfall gains from higher prices.

Regional Impacts: Asia, Europe, and the United States

Asia: Most vulnerable, as 80% of Qatari LNG heads there, accounting for 25% of the region’s supply and 30% of China’s.

Prices have risen 50%, risking industrial slowdowns in energy-intensive sectors like manufacturing in China and Japan. Countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, reliant on Qatar for 70-99% of imports, face spot market premiums that could spike utility bills and curb growth.

Long-term, this could disrupt 200 Mtpa of forecast demand growth over the next decade.

Europe: Gas prices have doubled, with TTF futures up 70%.

Low storage (46 bcm at end-February vs. 60 bcm in 2025) leaves little buffer, reigniting competition with Asia for U.S. cargoes.

Inflationary pressures could dent growth, though diversification since 2022 (more U.S. imports) offers some resilience.

United States: As the top exporter, the U.S. benefits from surging demand and prices, potentially adding $10-15/bbl to Brent forecasts.

Domestic Henry Hub prices may rise to $3.90/MMBtu in 2026 from export pull, but shale abundance shields consumers.

Windfalls for firms like Cheniere and ExxonMobil could boost investments, though volatility risks supply chain disruptions.

Qatar’s Estimated Downtime and Recovery Scenarios

Initial assessments suggest Qatar’s facilities sustained damage from drone strikes, requiring at least two weeks of shutdown for safety evaluations.

Qatar’s Energy Minister stated that even if hostilities cease immediately, resuming normal delivery cycles could take “weeks to months” due to logistical challenges and gradual restarts to avoid equipment damage.

Sources indicate a full liquefaction halt, with restart decisions pending regional stability, followed by another two weeks to reach capacity.

If the conflict ends in 30 days (four weeks total), recovery might take 4-8 weeks post-cessation—far short of six months unless major repairs are needed.

In a baseline scenario of a U.S.-Iran deal within four weeks, markets could adapt, with prices stabilizing by end-2026.

Prolonged fighting risks extending downtime indefinitely.

4.Russia Following the Money: Shifting Gas and Oil Sales to Asia

Pipeline gas from Russia dropped to just 6% of EU imports in 2025, but combined with LNG, Russia still supplied 13% of the bloc’s total gas needs.

Overall, EU imports of Russian fossil fuels fell 90% from 2021 levels by 2025, yet pockets of reliance persist, particularly in LNG from projects like Yamal, where France alone imported 41.7% of shipments to the EU in 2025.

President Putin has just turned all shipments of Pipeline, LNG, and oil away from the EU, with some exceptions like Hungary.

Secretary Bessent just hit the safety valve.

With the US releasing millions of barrels of Russian oil at sea, this will be a several-week buffer. The interesting part is if California buys any of it, as they are the 2% of the Hormuz Straight oil that the United States imports.

This is good news for consumers, and we are seeing who actually wants to keep the war going in Ukraine, as Ukraine is bombing other countries, striking out at oil infrastructure.

5.The U.S. Merchant Marine Fleet Needs an Update

The Current State: A Fleet in Decline

The U.S. Merchant Marine Fleet, vital for commercial trade and military sealift, faces severe shortages in both ships and qualified mariners. As of 2026, the fleet’s international trading capacity is limited to fewer than 90 vessels, dwarfed by China’s over 5,500. We need more ships insured by our own insurance companies.

Lloyds of London is part of the problem with the Strait of Hormuz traffic and not getting tankers through.

6.Iran-Linked Ships Transit as Others Wait for Insurance

This will be the key to how fast the oil markets stabilize.

7.US Oil Rig Count UP as WTI Moves UP to $92.21

Watch out for the global diesel and gasoline markets as there is a huge shift in the markets right now.

Getting our series on AI, Data Centers, and how AI can help lower Energy Costs rather than increase costs to consumers. I know it sounds backwards, but just wait for the series.

