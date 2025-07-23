When Chris Wright talks, I listen. He sat down in an interview with Bret Baeir last night, and there were some key nuggets in this interview for people in the energy and finance markets.

At the end of the interview, Chris thoroughly explains how the US Department of Energy was established.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright: [00:09:38] The nuclear industry took off after World War II. In the first 25 years, we licensed and put under construction 130 nuclear reactors at over 80 power plants. Then we created the NRC, or really we split the Atomic Energy Commission into the NRC to regulate nuclear power and the Department of Energy to promote and advance the technology. And what's happened since then is we've licensed and built. Two new reactors in 45 years after over 100 in 25 years. So clearly something's got to change there. [00:10:09][31.3]

I just interviewed James Walker, CEO of Nano Nuclear Energy, and we covered some critical issues they are addressing to bring reactors online. That interview will air next week. It is extremely cool to be able to talk with CEOs working with the Department of Energy and see how this is working to fast-track nuclear energy for the United States.

If we do not get our nuclear fleet back on track with the same new production like we did right after World War II, it will have an enormous impact on the everyday American.

The Department of Energy’s report is very clear that we are facing a 100-fold increase in blackouts on our current path. DOE’s Grid Reliability Report Sounds the Alarm: Opportunities for Investors in a Strained Energy Landscape

My compliments to Bret for asking some good questions we don’t normally see in the mainstream media. One of them was on wind.

Fox News Host Bret Baier: [00:08:32] So at times you've talked about all in, whatever you're going to do, and there are a lot of people looking at the AI demand for energy saying we're going to have to do everything we possibly can before nuclear gets on board. So are wind and solar part of your equation [00:08:47][15.1]

Energy Secretary Chris Wright: [00:08:49] I was going to say, I've never said I'm for all of the above, I'm for everything that works, anything that can deliver affordable, reliable, secure energy. [00:08:56][6.8]

Fox News Host Bret Baeir: [00:08:56] So there's the pause there that wind, maybe it doesn't work. [00:08:59][2.4] Energy Secretary Chris Wright: [00:08:59] Well wind investment peaked years ago and it's declined both because the value of the energy is very low Who knows when the winds gonna blow and there's been huge public opposition to it onshore and offshore wind [00:09:10][11.0] Fox News Host Bret Baeir: [00:09:10] I mean, President Trump's one of them. [00:09:11][1.2] Energy Secretary Chris Wright: [00:09:12] Yeah, absolutely. He listens to voters and he looks at these same ugly albatrosses everyone else does. Solar is a different story. Solar is growing rapidly in the United States right now, and I think it's got a future. The idea there was just it should have a commercial future not paid for by the taxpayer's future. [00:09:28][16.3]

I did not know that the investment in wind energy had peaked years ago, but what I did hear is that solar has a future without subsidies, and what was not mentioned in the article is the huge dilemma the world is facing with the land reclamation from abandoned wind and solar farms looming on the horizon.

On the Russian war, here are some key points.

Fox News Host Bret Baeir: [00:07:54] A couple more things. Is sanctioning Russian oil, do you think, key to ending the Ukraine war? [00:08:00][6.6] Energy Secretary Chris Wright: [00:08:01] Look, it is huge pressure on Russia. That's the biggest pressure you can put on them. And President Trump has been all in on peace wherever it is. You think we're heading that way? I think it's a very real possibility. And Brett, thankfully, where we stand today, we're by far the world's largest oil producer, by far, the world largest natural gas producer. We're able to do things today we couldn't do before. We mentioned how low gasoline prices were. That's after a major conflict in the Middle East. That was unthinkable 20 years ago. [00:08:32][30.4]

Chris is spot on here, and the global oil and gas market is fungible. We would not see the resilience in the market if we did not have the oil demand or leadership from President Trump, as well as the leadership from OPEC and OPEC+.

What was not addressed is that President Trump’s team has not been negotiating from a position of strength and does not understand the motivations of President Putin. President Trump’s domestic team is arguably the best we have ever seen in our nation's history. While his foreign finance team is doing incredible things, his foreign State Department is missing key data points, as seen by their failure to end the Russian war.

I have a confirmed interview with General Mike Flynn coming up, and we will keep you posted on that. We also have several other significant interviews lined up with CEOs of energy companies, providing a wealth of valuable information.

We have a great nation, and we all need to stand tall and be proud to be an American at this point in time. If you are a CEO of a business, please review your business's power requirements and plan for potential blackouts. We have been warned by the best-run Department of Energy we have ever had, and we need to do our part by staying prepared, both as leaders in our company and at home.

Is posting the entire transcript helpful? Let me know.

A thank you to all of our great readers, subscribers, and paid patrons. We truly are very appreciative of the support!. Stu and Michael.