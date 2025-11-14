The Unpopular Truth About Energy. Why Net Zero Is Failing and What Comes Next

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, host Stu Turley sits down with Dr. Lars Schernikau, author of The Unpopular Truth About Electricity and the Future of Energy, to unpack why reliability and affordability must lead energy policy. They dive into the real costs of large-scale wind and solar—intermittency, low energy density, short lifetimes, grid stability (AC vs. DC/inertia), and hidden disposal/subsidy issues—contrast ERCOT nameplate vs. actual load, and spotlight energy poverty from Pakistan to Africa. Schernikau argues that “energy security starts at home,” calling for honest accounting and smarter investment in modern thermal, nuclear (incl. SMRs), geothermal, and long-horizon fusion—while noting AI/data centers make power resilience more critical than ever. Along the way: Bill Gates’ recent climate-risk comments, COP priorities, NJ Ayuk and Chris Wright’s energy-access push, and why financing institutions are beginning to rethink greenwashed narratives. Learn more at unpopular-truth.com.
Dr. Schernikau, Thank You for your wonderful leadership in the world of Energy markets, and I look forward to more discussions. - Stu
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:27 – Net Zero and Bill Gates’ Shift
02:01 – Why Energy Reliability Matters
03:13 – Ending Energy Poverty
03:58 – Energy Efficiency Through History
05:57 – Book Mention: Unpopular Truth
06:12 – COP and Climate Priorities
07:08 – Reliability Before Affordability
09:04 – ERCOT Grid Costs & Overbuild
10:39 – The 3 Problems: Intermittency, Density, Lifetime
14:36 – Solar Durability Issues
15:30 – Overbuilding and Storage Costs
17:24 – Subsidies & Disposal Costs
18:49 – Recycling and Greenwashing
19:43 – Grid Stability: AC vs. DC
23:16 – Energy Security Risks
24:25 – Complex Grids & Vulnerability
26:50 – Africa’s Energy Development
27:55 – Global Fuel Dependence
32:26 – Politics, IEA, and Funding
33:42 – Real Cost of Wind & Solar
35:39 – Geothermal Laser Breakthrough
36:10 – Future of Energy: Nuclear to Fusion
38:38 – Germany’s Nuclear Irony
39:11 – European Politics & Hope
40:10 – Financing & Greenwashing Shift
42:33 – Wrap Up & Final Thoughts
I look forward to further discussions with Dr. Lars Schernikau. Please check out his book, and buy the update here: unpopular-truth.com.
And when you go to his site, he has fantastic charts, graphs, and data. It is hard to argue with data, and he has the receipts.
Just an example: he points out that the money spent on wind and solar is staggering vs. the returns. And when you couple the financial side of the equations of returns to investors without subsidies, the numbers go way lopsided.
