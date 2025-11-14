The Unpopular Truth About Energy. Why Net Zero Is Failing and What Comes Next

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, host Stu Turley sits down with Dr. Lars Schernikau, author of The Unpopular Truth About Electricity and the Future of Energy, to unpack why reliability and affordability must lead energy policy. They dive into the real costs of large-scale wind and solar—intermittency, low energy density, short lifetimes, grid stability (AC vs. DC/inertia), and hidden disposal/subsidy issues—contrast ERCOT nameplate vs. actual load, and spotlight energy poverty from Pakistan to Africa. Schernikau argues that “energy security starts at home,” calling for honest accounting and smarter investment in modern thermal, nuclear (incl. SMRs), geothermal, and long-horizon fusion—while noting AI/data centers make power resilience more critical than ever. Along the way: Bill Gates’ recent climate-risk comments, COP priorities, NJ Ayuk and Chris Wright’s energy-access push, and why financing institutions are beginning to rethink greenwashed narratives. Learn more at unpopular-truth.com.

Dr. Schernikau, Thank You for your wonderful leadership in the world of Energy markets, and I look forward to more discussions. - Stu

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:27 – Net Zero and Bill Gates’ Shift

02:01 – Why Energy Reliability Matters

03:13 – Ending Energy Poverty

03:58 – Energy Efficiency Through History

05:57 – Book Mention: Unpopular Truth

06:12 – COP and Climate Priorities

07:08 – Reliability Before Affordability

09:04 – ERCOT Grid Costs & Overbuild

10:39 – The 3 Problems: Intermittency, Density, Lifetime

14:36 – Solar Durability Issues

15:30 – Overbuilding and Storage Costs

17:24 – Subsidies & Disposal Costs

18:49 – Recycling and Greenwashing

19:43 – Grid Stability: AC vs. DC

23:16 – Energy Security Risks

24:25 – Complex Grids & Vulnerability

26:50 – Africa’s Energy Development

27:55 – Global Fuel Dependence

32:26 – Politics, IEA, and Funding

33:42 – Real Cost of Wind & Solar

35:39 – Geothermal Laser Breakthrough

36:10 – Future of Energy: Nuclear to Fusion

38:38 – Germany’s Nuclear Irony

39:11 – European Politics & Hope

40:10 – Financing & Greenwashing Shift

42:33 – Wrap Up & Final Thoughts

I look forward to further discussions with Dr. Lars Schernikau. Please check out his book, and buy the update here: unpopular-truth.com.

And when you go to his site, he has fantastic charts, graphs, and data. It is hard to argue with data, and he has the receipts.

Just an example: he points out that the money spent on wind and solar is staggering vs. the returns. And when you couple the financial side of the equations of returns to investors without subsidies, the numbers go way lopsided.

Thank you to all of our wonderful readers, subscribers, and sponsors. Our traffic on our sites is growing, and we are very grateful.

If you would like to advertise on Energy News Beat, we offer ad programs starting at $500 per month, and we use a program that gets around ad blockers. When you go to Energynewsbeat.co on your phone, or even on Brave, our ads are still seen. The traffic ranges from 50K to 210K visitors and 10K or more per day pulling the RSS feed.

Our special offer is that for every month you buy ads, we will extend the ad program for another month.