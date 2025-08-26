In the global race toward net-zero emissions, renewable energy sources like wind and solar are often touted as the affordable path to a sustainable future. Governments worldwide, including those in the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US), have implemented ambitious policies to accelerate this transition.

However, a closer examination reveals a more nuanced picture: while renewables promise long-term environmental benefits, their integration into energy systems has contributed to rising electricity prices for consumers. This article explores the true costs of renewables, focusing on the EU and UK's net-zero policies, a review of economist Dieter Helm's insights, and the situation in high-cost US states. We also address whether distribution costs are the primary driver of bill inflation or if other factors, such as system integration challenges and policy subsidies, play a larger role.

Net-Zero Policies in the EU and UK: Promises vs. Reality

The EU's Net Zero by 2050 strategy, outlined in the European Green Deal, aims to decarbonize the economy through massive investments in renewables, energy efficiency, and electrification.

This includes targets for 42.5% renewable energy in the overall mix by 2030 and significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Similarly, the UK has committed to net-zero emissions by 2050, with policies like the Energy Act 2023 promoting offshore wind, carbon capture, and low-carbon technologies.

Despite these ambitions, electricity prices have surged. In the EU, average industrial electricity prices in 2024 were roughly 2.5 times higher than in the US, partly due to the energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which spiked natural gas prices.

However, the transition to renewables has added layers of cost. For instance, a 2025 European Central Bank analysis estimates that a permanent 10% rise in electricity prices could reduce employment in energy-intensive sectors by up to 2%, highlighting the economic ripple effects.

Wholesale EU electricity prices rose by over 200% in 2021, with the green transition exacerbating vulnerabilities in supply chains and intermittency management.

In the UK, consumer electricity prices increased faster than the EU average in 2022, though they fell somewhat in 2023.

High prices are often attributed to dependence on expensive gas, which sets the marginal price in the wholesale market.

Yet, net-zero policies have layered on additional costs: in 2023-24, over £17 billion in policy levies and subsidies for renewables were added to bills, contributing to a 10-year price surge.

Critics argue that these include environmental taxes and subsidies that make up about a quarter of a typical UK bill.

While some analyses claim renewables exert downward pressure on prices (e.g., a 1% increase in renewables reduced wholesale prices by 0.6% from 2014-2021), the overall system costs from intermittency and infrastructure needs often offset these gains.

Reviewing Dieter Helm's Analysis: System Costs and the Renewables

In his article "The Price of Energy and the System Costs of Renewables," UK economist Dieter Helm critiques the narrative that renewables are inherently cheap.

Helm argues that while the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for wind and solar has dropped, this metric ignores broader system costs. Intermittency—the fact that renewables generate power only when the wind blows or sun shines—requires backup capacity, such as gas plants or batteries, which adds significant expenses. For example, to match the output of 40GW of gas capacity, the UK might need 100GW of renewables due to lower capacity factors, plus extra transmission infrastructure.

Helm emphasizes that renewables do not bear these costs directly; instead, they are passed to consumers through subsidies like Contracts for Difference (CfDs). He quotes: "If renewables were ‘nine times cheaper’, as Miliband would have it, there would be no need for subsidy. But, in fact, renewables need subsidies to be economically viable." This has led to high UK electricity prices, among the world's highest, contributing to de-industrialization and reduced competitiveness. Helm also notes that consumers pay for unused electricity capacity, stating: "The consumers are already paying for lots of electricity that they don’t use.

That, too, is a cost of renewables."His balanced view acknowledges technological improvements in batteries and demand management but warns that building intermittents before infrastructure is ready inflates costs. Helm's "Equivalent Firm Power" auction proposal aims to level the playing field, but it has faced resistance from renewables advocates.

The US Perspective: High-Cost States and Green Energy Policies

In the US, electricity rates vary widely by state, with renewables playing a mixed role. As of August 2025, Hawaii tops the list at 41.03 cents per kWh, followed by Connecticut (32.55 cents), California (around 31.5 cents on average in 2025), and Rhode Island (25.66 cents).

These states often have aggressive renewable portfolio standards (RPS). California, for instance, mandates 60% renewables by 2030 and 100% clean energy by 2045, driving up costs through mandates that phase out fossil fuels and require grid upgrades.

Hawaii's isolation necessitates imported fuels, but its 100% renewable goal by 2045 exacerbates prices via high solar and wind integration costs.

Connecticut and Rhode Island also push renewables: Connecticut aims for 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2040, while Rhode Island targets 100% renewables by 2033. These policies correlate with higher rates, as states with RPS mandates pay more due to increased natural gas and coal costs from intermittent backup power sources.

However, counterexamples exist: Iowa (high wind share) and Idaho (hydro-heavy) have low rates around 11-12 cents per kWh, showing that geography and resource mix matter.

Overall, US electricity costs rose 5.5% year-over-year by mid-2025, with renewables not always the sole culprit but often amplifying expenses in policy-heavy states.

Are Distribution Costs the Main Culprit in Bill Inflation?

While distribution costs—fees for maintaining grids and transmitting power—do contribute to higher bills, they are not the primary driver across the EU, UK, and US. In the UK, network charges are higher due to island geography and interconnectors, but policy costs (subsidies for renewables) account for about 25% of bills.

Gas dependency remains the biggest factor being pointed to as the scapegoat for high prices, though net-zero levies add £17 billion annually. Natural gas prices go up, and they go down, but they never mention the fact that they go down. Just saying.

In the EU, differences in residential rates stem from renewables surcharges and taxes not present in the US, plus reliance on imported gas.

Government interventions to cap prices for some consumers shift costs elsewhere, inflating overall bills.

In the US, rising bills (up 13.8% for natural gas) are driven by fuel costs, weather events, and infrastructure needs, but in high-renewable states, mandates increase backup and transmission expenses beyond pure distribution.

Overall, intermittency, subsidies, and wholesale fuel volatility outweigh distribution as key drivers.

The Bottom Line

The true cost of renewable energy extends beyond generation to include system-wide expenses that have driven up consumer bills in the EU, UK, and high-cost US states. While net-zero policies aim for a greener future, they have led to short-term price hikes through subsidies, intermittency backups, and infrastructure demands. As Dieter Helm warns, ignoring these realities risks economic hardship.

In the United States, ERCOT has also run into the renewable wind and solar trap of hiding nameplate capacity. ERCOT in Texas utilizes about 90 GW of power, but has a nameplate of 180 GW of wind, solar, natural gas, and nuclear. That nobody ever calculates the additional costs of nameplate power creation is almost criminal. Merdeth Angwin, author of Shorting the Grid, pointed out that we used to take our demand load and add a reasonable amount for downtime and repair. So if you need 90 GW, plan on 110 GW for power plant failures. Now we have an additional 70 GW cost on the grid in Texas that is being passed on to consumers, and is being advertised as sustainable.

Now that subsidies are being removed, we will start seeing more failures of wind farm upgrades, so watch for more wind farm bankruptcies in the next two years. And the real cost of renewables will be felt by consumers.

Policymakers must balance ambition with affordability, perhaps through better-integrated systems and transparent costing, to ensure the transition benefits consumers rather than burdening them.

Another trend to look for is distributed management and behind-the-meter projects. This means more businesses will integrate power plants into their business models for viability. Energy security starts at home, and as a CEO of a company, you should look at your business model to see if you have overlooked that critical part.

Do not think that the lights will always be there for you. We all should learn from the Spanish blackout this year.