In this episode, Paul Graham and Michael Tanner delve into the intricacies of oil and gas investing, emphasizing its potential as a diversification strategy for investors. They discuss the distinctions between major oil companies and the mid-sized operators that play a significant role in U.S. production. Tanner explains various investment avenues, including equities, syndications, and direct working interests, while highlighting the importance of understanding fee structures and the potential for monthly cash flow. He also shares insights on the unique cash flow dynamics of oil and gas investments, which may offer more consistent returns compared to traditional real estate, while addressing the challenges of exit strategies in this sector.

Tanner further explores the compelling tax benefits of oil and gas investments, noting that investors can potentially write off 70% to 100% of their total investments, making it particularly appealing to high-net-worth individuals. He discusses the differences between syndications, which group multiple projects, and direct working interests, which focus on specific drilling programs, encouraging investors to evaluate sponsors and operators carefully. Additionally, Tanner highlights the long-term viability of oil and gas within the energy landscape, underscoring the growing importance of natural gas and the trend toward vertical wells for quicker returns. Listeners are invited to explore Sandstone’s deal evaluation resources and seek personalized advice to navigate this complex market effectively.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:04 - Introduction to Oil and Gas Investment

01:18 - Understanding the Industry

03:12 - Investment Avenues

07:54 - Fee Structures

14:01 - Monthly Cash Flow

18:14 - Exit Value Considerations

21:00 - About Sandstone

22:32 - Tax Benefits of Oil and Gas Investments

26:28 - Passive Investment Nature

30:41 - Investment Structures

35:49 - Five Essential Questions for Sponsors

38:27 - Long-Term Outlook on Oil and Gas

40:23 - Industry Trends

41:43 - Underwriting and Evaluation Resources

Paul Graham [00:00:04] Welcome everyone. My name's Paul Graham and we're going to go through today investing in oil and gas. Oil and gas is a fascinating diversification, tax strategy and cash flow, leveraged income asset that you as investors should consider. Today, I'm joined by Michael Tanner. Michael, welcome.

Michael Tanner [00:00:23] Thanks. This is exciting. There's nothing more I love than talking about oil and gas. So do this

Paul Graham [00:00:29] Yes. So I invited Michael today for a number of reasons. One, his background. So undergraduate at School of Mines, doing Chrome engineering, Master's in economics has been in the finance and even a junior junior developer, as you might call in the technology world, really just to say for his career he's been in the energy space in all these different facets, right? Technology, finance, just overall, like operations in these mid-scale type companies to have an understanding of how these companies are growing, changing thinking. Now, why that matters is because this is not the BP and Exxon's of the world. And that's okay, because as an investor, you are investing in these type of middle companies, Right. Mike, is that is that fair to say?

Michael Tanner [00:01:18] Yeah, absolutely. I mean, everyone hears about Exxon, Chevron and BP. They actually only produce about 10 to 20% of the overall oil and gas in this country. Yes, it's a big number, but the majority of the oil that's actually produced in this country is by your mid to small and really mom and pop shops. There are thousands and thousands of oil and gas companies that do 100, 200 barrels a day. It's a far cry from what Exxon is doing. But in the aggregate, when you add them all up, it's actually a much larger share of the overall oil and gas production. And the beautiful part about investing in oil and gas is you can bypass the stock market and go directly into these small oil and gas companies. And truly, you know, as we'll talk about gain massive tax advantages achieve a really great monthly passive income and and and really and I think what we'll talk about is diversify your portfolio and really gain some extra leverage in the market.

Paul Graham [00:02:13] Yeah, certainly. That being said, I want to take a moment to briefly talk about the difference between stocks right in oil options and oil and then actually investing in oil and gas. There's probably some nuances there. We'll get into the nuances and the nitty gritty. But I want to first address this because I have some energy shares. I'm investing in oil and gas. Right? Also, I would say that's not fully the case, right? Like I'm on the surface level of the integral part. And there's certainly all these differences, you know, with that. And so if I as just like a novice new, you know, middle school kid who just bought some Chevron stock or something, Right. Or maybe that seasoned professional who's just had it in their portfolio or something of the sort like educate, inform me, tell me, am I really investing in oil and gas? Like, what is it really doing for me? Is it doing anything for me? Like, what have you found? Because Because you've also done some investing too, right?

Michael Tanner [00:03:08] Absolutely.

Paul Graham [00:03:09] I wanted to have you highlight that.

Michael Tanner [00:03:10] you know, I would be a fool if I wasn't taking my own advice. So there's a couple of different ways you can invest when I call in the energy business. So one, you obviously have stocks and your equities market and that is a that's obviously the easiest way. It's probably the most decoupled from the actual whims of the energy markets because now you're dealing with things other than the underlying oil and gas metrics. You're talking about balance sheets, talking about debt load. You're you're having to worry about if it's going to be a good or bad earnings report. And that earnings report may or may not necessarily be tied to how much oil they're producing. It's got more to do with some of the macro environments around that. And so that is what I kind of call a not a surface level, but it's one avenue. If you really, really like the stock market, you can obviously invest in oil and gas companies there. But there are more levels deep in this kind of The second level down from that is your traditional oil and gas syndication. And you know, I'm sure most people listening this are real estate investors or who have considered investing in real estate. It acts no differently than your traditional real estate syndication. Oil and gas company creates a PPM, opens up a fund, says we're going to go do X, Y and Z. We need hundred million dollars. They go out and find individual retail investors to invest 200, 200, 300, 500 grand. However much said B, fill up that GPM, fill up that fund and then go ahead and execute upon that plan. And that is your traditional it's a management fee. On top of that, you know, think your your classic two and 20 model. What I like to tell people is oil and gas is a capital intensive investment. And so don't be shocked if you look at the fees and or a little bit like what I always tell people, if you're looking at investing in an oil and gas syndication, what. Go out and really look at what the fee structure is, because it's going to be different than what you see in real estate. And we can dive into a little bit of that later. But that's kind of the syndication route, very similar to what you'd see in real estate just designed for oil and gas. And then there's the third route, and this is the route that I'm biased to. I kind of call it the level below both equities and syndication, and that's what I call direct working interest. That is where you go straight to the source. You go straight to the well and you find an operator and there are a bunch of these operators out there and you actually physically buy a percentage of the well, we have a business, we call it working interest. You can theoretically think of it as you are buying a percentage of the well, meaning you're entitled to that exact percentage of the oil and gas that comes out of the ground.

Paul Graham [00:05:52] Okay.

Michael Tanner [00:05:52] We're also liable for the expenses. Well, it dip to your proportional share. Now, what most operators in this situation will do is net you out. They'll say you made $10,000 of income this month. It costs us 3500 $500 to get that oil. Here's a net check of $6,500. So they will net you out that way. So you're not necessarily getting a bill at the end of the month. How sometimes it traditionally works if you're an oil and gas operator selling working interest to another oil and gas operator, you'll see gross revenue check. Also send you what what's called a joint interest billing statement or a jib, which is basically just a bill for all your expenses. They'll net you out so you get one net revenue every month, but it's really going directly to the source. And you can think about equities are a little bit tied to the underlying profitability or success of, say, of individual oil and gas company or the individual oil production. As you move into a syndication, you're getting a little bit closer to the source. You're now not worried about the valuation of the debt markets and how what's going on in China is affecting because this fund is just investing in specific oil and gas projects. Now, those projects might be a little bit less tied to the underlying physical reality of the business, but they're going to be much more tied to it than a then the equities market. You invest directly in a well, It don't matter what happens in China, it doesn't matter what happens in Russia. All that matters is how much oil am I producing, what price is it and how cost effective is the operator getting it out? And those are the only three questions you have to worry about. Yeah, I think that's a much better rule for an average investor, specifically one who doesn't know much about the oil and gas business but wants to expose their portfolio to oil and gas because it simplifies the number of questions that they need to ask.

Paul Graham [00:07:41] Yeah, you bet. And eerily similar to real estate. One thing I want to ask you, I believe you mentioned something like you call it like two and 20 or something like that. Do you say something like that or recall what that is or can define that?

Michael Tanner [00:07:54] Yeah. So two and 20 is is what I call the fee structure. So, you know, if you've invested in an oil in a real estate syndication, there's some sort of fee structure on that. And when you hear two and 20, it really stands for 2% management fee and 20% carried interest. So management fee is generally a one time management fee. Now some companies like to be tricky and call it assets under management, which means they can take that for every single year, which personally I think is tricky because you've deployed all the capital, Where's that money coming from? But let's just talk about your, you know, a one time, 2% management fee. So let's make a nice hole round number, 100 million on $100 Million. A 2% management fee works out to $2 million. And the 20% carried interest means, let's say 5 million or let's say $10 million comes back, is available for dividends every single year. 2 million of that is going to go to the sponsor and 8 million is going to get shipped out in terms of actual dividends. So understanding the fee structure, if you are interested in an oil and gas syndication, is critical mainly because of the capital intensive nature of it. You know, in real estate. And this is where you being the real estate expert, Paul, you can correct me. I know I always use these analogies that may or may not be true, but the amount of what I call labor and expenses that goes into standing up an oil and gas project far exceeds real estate. You need engineers. They're not cheap. You need third party contractors. Trust me, people in the oil and gas business on the labor side, they're well paid. And so generally what you see from a fee structure is a much higher one time management fee and a generally a 20 to 30% carried interest, which relative to say like what a traditional private equity company charges, which is a standard two and 20 can seem outrageous. And so it's imperative as an investor to understand what's the fee structure, because the higher the fees are, the longer it's going to take for you as an. LP to get your money back. And if the fees are so high, how are you even going to get your money back? You know, if you give me $100 and I charge 100% management fee, leaving a while for you to get your money back because I don't have any money left over to invest. So it's imperative to kind of understand what that structure is. And if the first question you should always ask your sponsors, what's your fee structure?

Paul Graham [00:10:24] Yeah, for sure. Yeah, that's certainly the case with real estate. I want to take a moment just to share a little bit about my background so people also know where I come from and my contacts too. So I'm a former commercial real estate broker. Investment sales and or folio. Office leasing went into actually software. I became a co founder and then really just continue my career in technology for about seven years. Really that's then, you know, brought today where it's taking me concept of, you know, capital markets, financial, you know, understanding and really the intelligence of behind it to then combine this idea of connecting people with capital together for investors to benefit, right? So as we think about oil and gas and something that both Michael and I have raised for is, you know, how do we not only educate of what is the industry was the asset itself, but also in form of like to your point, exactly the questions that we should ask in this process because I'm of the belief that everyone, when they start investing in real estate, tends to do single family, rightfully so. Then it goes to multifamily because they once lived in an apartment and there's also more and multifamily assets in comparison to other commercial assets. So again, makes sense. And then it kind of dissipates across the board, right? So this is also a fascinating conversation because it's also diversification beyond what you traditionally have at meetups when you go to real estate or investor type pieces, right? So there's a number of different nuances here that not only want to educate on how it exists, how why it exists, but then also, you know, what are the different types. And then when you know and understand your risk tolerance, your buybacks, things of that nature, you then can figure out, you know, what questions to ask to see if this type of investment within oil and gas is also aligned with you and, you know, potentially make that investment. That's a big thing for me is to do that because, you know, I've heard of conversations of people being super excited or curious and investing in oil and gas, but really they're just investing what I at least call poke a hole in the ground, right? Which is what's the formal term of poke a hole in the ground.

Michael Tanner [00:12:29] Wild catting.

Paul Graham [00:12:30] Yeah. Okay. So not poke a hole in the ground. But you know, it's to say that not not all is the same. And I also want to call this out from a real estate standpoint, a single family home is a single family home is a single family home. Right. Same thing with multi. Right. Same thing with self-storage being that the asset is what it is Now. When you go into things like industrial, you then have some of those slight nuances that are a little bit more different power requirements, things like that. You do have that a little bit in the multifamily space, right? If they're garden level apartments or, you know, different units or different sections of units, right? Not just a single unit, but but those nuances aren't necessarily going to be a completely different type of investment than, say, the, you know, oil and gas type things. Right. A vertical well is very different. They're horizontal well, and we'll go through some of those pieces. But really just wanted to call out that there are some differences here. And it's really important for the education, which is really, you know, why we're here, why we're doing this, or first going to talk about the different sort of value points of oil and gas. And so from a 0 to 10 scale, just again, to kind of conceptualize and compare to real estate and have a good sense, you know, it's our best analysis and understanding that from a cash flow standpoint, oil and gas is at a, you know, 7 to 8 kind of on the scale of of this investment piece. Mike, do you want to give any like insight in terms of why, you know, you not only think but also feel from the castle side? It is, you know, relatively high of sorts to to the ten.

Michael Tanner [00:14:01] Well, because oil and gas you're producing in every month you are there's monthly dividends oil is producing Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday range sunshine it's always producing. So unlike a you know, if you talk about real estate someone might leave your your apartment complex. You may not have your single family home rented. You're always assuming you're investing in a project that has oil production, which there's a question to ask there when we get into the different asset classes. But let's just assume I'm investing in an oil and gas project to produce that oil is going to continue to produce and you're going to have that for 15, 20, 30 years. So your time horizon is great. The industry is set up to deliver monthly dividends, which I think is a little bit different than the real estate business, where I think it's sometimes a lot of quarterly or, you know, the dividends are maybe a little bit more spotty. The business is set up to run revenue every month to distribute revenue every month. So from a cash flow perspective, why I would put it so high is mainly because it's it's. Its dividends are there and they're and they're coming to you on a regular frequent basis, which is critical. If you invest in a project, especially a non liquid project like a real estate project or something that's not necessarily, you know, you don't necessarily the ability to pull your money out, you know, it's like any kind of private investment. Getting that monthly cash flow gets you closer to providing that liquidity event than say something else. What?

Paul Graham [00:15:26] Yeah, certainly. And it it reminds me in a in a comparison of of sorts if you the multifamily property you wouldn't and really couldn't depending on you know the term. Sure. From a short term or maybe a mid term rental standpoint but ask a tenant to leave because someone else came to your door and said, hey, I'd be willing to pay you more. Hey, can you leave for two weeks and then come back and then continue at your rate? There's someone who wants to come in for two weeks and pay like a higher rate, right? Like those sort of levers don't formally exist within real estate or truthfully, I just believe you're making it incredibly complicated, right? Like, why would someone come back and state like, all these different nuances? But it's just in a comparison to say with oil and gas, you have that ability to have those levers as an operator, right? If you are seeing that the market is, you know, say, slowing down or speeding up or, you know, consumption demand supply like these different again, the levers you then as the operator are then going to operationalize your rig essentially right operations to then have the best and highest output right Mike anything to kind of add there on how operators are, you know, optimizing the market really as supply and demand might change?

Michael Tanner [00:16:34] Yeah. I think, you know, it depends. Again, if you're going into syndication, it's all about is your sponsors. You know, your sponsor is also generally the operator. And the real question is, is that operator efficient? If you're directing, invest, if you're directly investing in an oil and gas project, Well, again, knowing who the operators, it does change. It does vary widely. Now, what I would say is if you're investing in a company that is going to outsource the operations, I'd be wary of that, if only because there's now a third level. You're now one level removed again from the actual operations and there is and that there becomes a misalignment of incentives when the operator isn't necessarily participating in the revenue of the well. So the big thing to do is hire a contract operator like contract operators just getting paid a fee to manage the wells. They don't necessarily care if the wells producing the maximum amount occurred. They don't necessarily care that it's efficient is a possible you know, maybe it doesn't need to necessarily need a new pump, but it would be cool to add a new pump so they go ahead and order new pump like it's charged you, the working interest owner. So understanding how the incentives are aligned from a GP to an LP to who's the actual operator of it, I think is critical. And one of the most important questions to ask.

Paul Graham [00:17:49] Yeah, absolutely. I mean, same thing in real estate as well, right? If people are delegating that out and you don't have insight to that, that then increases exposure for your investment and that uncertainty then drops risk. The next piece is, you know, exit value. So an exit value, we think of, you know, the equity that's really created. We put it as kind of a 4 or 5, you know, lower on the scale. Talk to us a little bit about why that is.

Michael Tanner [00:18:14] Well, I think this number could range. You could put it out or we could put out a four. We could have also put it at a ten. The reason why I like to lower it on your your your 1 to 10 scale is mainly because oil and gas exits occur at the huge level. I mean, you know, when you hear M&A deals think billion dollar companies, you as a specific investor are probably not being able to get access into these large private companies. Maybe you can if you're investing to a private equity vehicle or whatever. But if you're if you've got, you know, $500,000 that you're looking to allocate into the oil and gas space, and you go the direct working interest route, which is my preference, you're the company you're investing in, is that maybe a ten, 20, $30 million, quote unquote market cap value or enterprise value? Well, that company, the sale process, is it going to just be someone's going to snatch them up. It's going to be selling for not parts but selling pieces, selling certain things. So what I always tell people is if you're investing directly in oil and gas and part of their DNA, part of their valuation metrics for, hey, you're going to get A3X return if part of that is based on a potential exit. Be wary because the exits, especially at the smaller scales, are hard to control. There's the buyer pool for 10 to $30 million. Companies are there, but they're small. And anyone who's telling you, I know that we're going to be able to sell this asset in 3 to 5 years is being a little bit disingenuous in my opinion, from the standpoint of they don't really know that. And a lot of times what they're doing is they're using the exit value to raise their return metrics. So that's why from a underwriting perspective, when we work with, you know, when. We underwrite deals here at Sandstone. We always look for and weed out projects that are have majority of the returns baked into the exit because there's way more risk associated with that. If in 3 to 5 years you can get all your money back just based on the dividends, that's a huge plus. One of the reasons why the cash flow is that 7 to 8 range and I move the exit value down to that 4 to 5 range, if only because yes, you might this you there will be an exit at some point. You're not going to be in the project forever. But it's less the waters are a lot murky on that at the level at which the direct and syndication space takes. So it's it's one of the things we just tell people watch out for operators that claim huge exit values and really quiz them on well, how do you know that? And what you'll find is a lot of them don't. They're using it to inflate their valuation metrics.

Paul Graham [00:20:57] Yeah. Tell us more about who Sandstone is.

Michael Tanner [00:21:00] So we are a oil and gas asset management company. We've helped multiple private small operators raise capital, as Paul said, he works on on kind of the connection of capital to these operators. I work on the underwriting and finance side, so working with these operators to make sure they're proper, properly underwriting their deals and then working with them through the life of the project to make sure that they're meeting, they're meeting their requirements to their LPs. And I think that's the critical part is, you know, we we see these projects through the life of the site, of the life of the project or what we would call full cycle. We don't just necessarily place the capital and then go about our merry way. No, we want to make sure that the capital that we place it actually performs. You have a great track record. We have a great track record of working with numerous operators to make sure that that takes place. And it's really fun. It really kind of combines both. We love, as you could tell, I could sit here and talk about oil and gas investing for four hours and the different nuances of it. I'd love to talk with you specifically about it. I'm sure there'll be some link in the description below. If you have a deal you need evaluated, please let me know. If you also just want to get on a call and talk generic oil and gas investments. You can go ahead and and just reach out to me personally. I'm happy to talk to anybody. But but no. So we've had tremendous success doing this. We're actually really looking forward to rolling out some some new products ourselves. But it's kind of a little bit about what we do.

Paul Graham [00:22:24] Yeah, thanks for sure. Next is tax. So on a 0 to 1 or sorry, 0 to 10 scale, where does tax stand?

Michael Tanner [00:22:32] Is there higher than ten? Can we go to 12? Can we go 15? This is where I think oil and gas blows away any other alternative investment because of the massive tax benefits. And I say this upfront, I'm not a CPA. Paul is not a CPA. Consult your tax attorney, CPA, before you just take my advice. That all being said, oil and gas provides tremendous tax benefits via the tax code. So you invest in an oil and gas project. Nine times out of ten, they're going to go take that money and drill a well, maybe there, as Paul would say, poking a hole in the ground or wild catting. Or maybe they're drilling a development field where there's all these wells around it and we're just going to go drill what's known as an infill well, where we feel very confident there is oil. Okay? All of the money that goes into the ground, tangible, intangible completion and intangible drilling costs are 100% tax deductible. From a from a from ordinary or investment income. And that's critical not just or not just investment income, but ordinary income. It's why net worth individuals love investing in oil and gas because of those tax benefits. And generally, if you're investing in an oil and gas syndication, you see somewhere between 70 to 80% of your total investment being able to be written off at the end of the year, if only because not quite all of the money's gone into the ground. There's been some fees, there's been some land work, there's been a little bit of, you know, employees got to get paid. So it all hasn't necessarily gone into great. You invest directly in an oil and gas project. That number can even get up to 80, 90. I've seen 95. I've seen 100% before because every single dollar has gone back into the ground. So if you have a tax problem, oil and gas is a tremendous way to get a tax deduction and then also go back to, yeah, this is a cash flow product. So you're talking about a 7 to 8 on the cash flow scale and a 15 on the tax scale. So that's one of the big the big benefits that high net worth individuals have seen. Or if you you know, or from a 1031 exchange standpoint, yes you can 1031 exchange from real estate into oil and gas, you can do it. So it's one of the reasons why oil and gas has become huge in this space is because the tax benefits are tremendous. As always, consult with your CPA.

Paul Graham [00:24:57] Yeah, certainly. The one thing I want to highlight with this is the tax cut. Same Job Act that was enacted in 2018. Right. And the first year bonus depreciation was for real estate, right? Was up to 100%. And the depreciation schedule has then or will change over time. So what that means so between the end of 2022 and before the start of 2024, it's 80%. Then next year it's 60%, 40%. And then between December 31st of 2025 and before or sorry, after December 31st, 2025, and before January 1st, 2027. Bonus depreciation for real estate will go down to 20%. Now, that is also thinking through why cost segregation studies have become, you know, popular. I'm not sure if it's become more or less or what the changed cost segregation studies have been, but I would think with reasonable understanding that they have increased. You still have the same issues in conversations and in pieces that real estate is right, tenants in toilets and a number of those things. So in comparison, if you're looking for tax savings, this is again the best way to have the most amount of depreciation offsetting your high income to then have clear and clean cash flow of which tends to be and oftentimes is more than real estate and diversification. And completely hands off to my understanding, Mike, you just check your mailbox or out of work.

Michael Tanner [00:26:28] Well, yes, it is a little bit. You know, the classic idea of tenants toilet, what is the phrase? Tenants, Toilets and

Paul Graham [00:26:35] Tenants. Toilets. And I've heard some people say like termites as well. I mean, really, it's just a challenge in the short term rentals. It's it's really just keeping your hair right. That's. Yes.

Michael Tanner [00:26:44] So there's none of that in oil and gas. It's truly a passive investment from the standpoint of the operators. And we're going to call you up to, hey, we need to come swing around, never call you up and say, hey, you know, there's a we need you to go kill this snake on the lease. It's truly a passive investment. So assuming you invest in a good project, you've done your underwriting correctly or worked with somebody like us to make sure the underwriting has been done correctly. It is truly a passive investment, which is why, again, investors really like it because it is just mailbox money.

Paul Graham [00:27:11] Yeah, certainly. All right. Let's talk about the accreditation status. So for those who aren't familiar, there's 5 or 6, B, 5 or 6 C, There's also sophisticated investors. Now there's a number of different tests and certifications you can basically take to become accredited. And I'll leave that out because that's a very small amount of the population. But 5 or 6 B that is for a non accredited investor who does not have a $200,000 income stream if they're single or 300,000 if they are married. They also do not have $1 million plus net worth excluding their primary residence. And so why those things matter is because five, six, B and five six CS can be offered differently. If you are accredited, you can then be publicly solicited to meaning, you know, adds or even people sharing it on Facebook. If their GP or even within that meetup group that you occasionally go to at that Mexican restaurant. So ultimately it is to say that your deal flow and your ability to invest in these types of assets can sometimes be challenged. That sometimes can mean it can be a good old boy club type of analogy, right? Where you have to know the right person with the opportunity doesn't say you need to continue to do your valuation with the right operator as well, again, like we mentioned earlier. So, Michael, when we think about this, like what are the types of investors who can invest in oil and gas?

Michael Tanner [00:28:34] Yeah. So generally what you see syndications there, either 5 or 6 B or 5 or 6 C, and that obviously goes accredited versus non-accredited. If you know, if you're 5 or 6 B, you can't advertise. You have to have a relationship, B for 5 or 6, C, you can market, but you must be an accredited investor. There is this small little sliver that's called the sophisticated investor, whereas where the direct working interest sits, which basically is it's not ready covered by the SEC, but it basically says, I, you know, I have the capital, you basically sign a subscription document, says I am a sophisticated investor. I've done this before. I do have this living capital. I understand that there's lack of liquidity. I understand there's all this stuff. So it basically is for people who have done that before. And it really it behooves you to make sure you are sophisticated. If you are going into an oil and gas specifically direct working each investment because you just you want to know you're going to need to know. So from that standpoint, there is a little bit of leeway. But generally what you see is the accredited versus is not accredited. Accredited is, you know, $1 million net worth or $250,000 a year to income and back to back years or I think 300,000 if you're joint filing with your partner. So I think there's a few different avenues there, but it's critical to also figure out what project you are investing in and where it falls in.

Paul Graham [00:29:48] Yeah, certainly, Yeah. So the income for an individual is 200,000, and the concept is to say that it's each in the two prior three years. So $200,000 of income each of the two prior years and reasonably expects to have. Have the same for the current year, right? As I mentioned, there's a number of different professional criteria that you can deal with 37, 65, 82. But and some nuances if it's a know family client or of a family office that qualifies as a credit investor, it can also be but not too complicated, just as a single individual or as the married couple. Those are the current requirements at this very moment as we think about investing, because this is something that we're excited about. We're interested in for all the different advantages that we share and what are the different investment types. So let's go first through a syndication. What are the different types of, you know, opportunities that I could invest in?

Michael Tanner [00:30:41] So there's a few different things. You've got syndications, you've got traditional direct working interest funds. Can we ask that question again? Sorry, I forgot what you were asking.

Paul Graham [00:30:50] Yeah. So it's to say within the different investment types, what so then the different investment types, there's two main categories Asian syndications and direct work interest. Let's first go through syndications and what those deals kind of deals and opportunities look like and what an investor would kind of see with them.

Michael Tanner [00:31:08] Yeah. So generally in a syndication, it's a grouping of different projects. So generally it's we're going to go do a little bit of work in North Texas, we're going to go do a little bit of work in South Texas. We may go do some stuff in Oklahoma, but it's a grouping of multiple asset classes. And generally there's somewhere between 25 and $100 million. Let's just say they can get bigger, they can get smaller. But generally, if you're going to do a traditional syndication style where there's a sponsor and an operator, it's going to be a much, much, much larger fund size. And, you know, it's probably a mix of things. There's probably some current production or, you know, that they're purchasing. There's probably some some poke a hole in the ground. There's probably some, you know, what I would call nonworking interest investments that they're doing. So there's a variety of different ways per say that a syndication go about it. But think of it as a there there there is a group of assets going under one roof. A direct working interest project is much more specific to a specific for well drilling program or a specific I'm going to go buy 3 to 5% of this oil and gas field that's already producing or something along that sort. And so what that means is you're the underwriting requirements are a little bit different. You got to make sure that the projects good versus, you know, in a syndication, you're really asking, is the sponsor good, you know, versus, you know, whether or not the operator in a direct working interest is good or not? There has some to do with it, but also has to do with are these assets even worth it then? But they're generally a little bit smaller. The generally the 1 to 5 to $10 million raises for direct projects because, you know, there's they're usually kind of smaller chunks, they're usually vertical wells. We can maybe, you know, in a later video get into some of the nuances of that. I know we're trying to stick to investments here, but the style in which they go about actually, you know, creating new oil and gas production can vary slightly. It's generally on the more risk, less side when it comes to a direct project. And in the syndication where because of the size of the fund, they generally tend to take a little bit more risk because they feel like they have a little bit of excess capital to be able to cover up that risk. I've seen it work both ways. So the point of the matter is it's it's usually a smaller size and you're usually getting access again to a direct project where in a syndication a lot of the times are saying, we're going to go do X, Y and Z, but if we get halfway through Y and we don't like it, we reserve the right to go do something else. We're a direct working interest, you know, kind of come hell or high water. They're going to do what they say and that can either be a good thing or if the project's not great, it can be a bad thing. So there's pros and cons to everything. And I think that's the key. When you read our e-book is we kind of break down a lot of the different pros and cons of all this stuff. You're kind of see, okay, I am. Makes sense.

Paul Graham [00:33:45] Yeah, certainly to give a quick just like insight like vertical and horizontal wells not in the detail of, you know, petroleum engineering background you have, but just in terms of like an investor, like are there benefits concerns with it? Are there is there one that's like most similar to, you know, real estate for how it operates in terms of cash flow and predictability?

Michael Tanner [00:34:07] Yeah. So I think from a syndication standpoint, there's a little bit less window into what that looks like just because of the mix of assets may or may not be known by the investor or the company. A direct project probably has more line of sight to cash flow. Now that assumes that the project is good. So again, it just comes down to the the whether or not the project is good versus the capital allocator in the syndication is good. And I think it's just the mix of questions you have to ask depending on which one you're looking at.

Paul Graham [00:34:39] So for a syndication like would they disclose and share whether they would do horizontal or vertical.

Michael Tanner [00:34:44] They in my opinion, they should. They don't always do that because a lot of times what a syndication wants to do is reserve the right to go out, find the best, the bad. I'm using quotes for everybody listening that the best project, that best is subjective to whatever that sponsor thinks. And again, the question you have to be asking. If you're investing in a syndication is do I trust the people allocating the capital? What's their track record? Have they done this successfully before? And if they haven't, that should tell you, well, how do I know they're going to able to do it now? Whereas in a direct working interest project, it's more it's more along the lines of, do I like this project?

Paul Graham [00:35:20] Yeah. Yeah. It's great to know and to think about as well as just overall, you know, consider what are some kind of questions that would be beneficial for individuals to ask. You know, certainly we've separated the difference between syndication and direct, right? Some of those questions will be answered. But just from a you know, hey, I only get to ask maybe five questions to a sponsor. Like what would you outline those five questions? Be as an astute investor.

Michael Tanner [00:35:49] A sponsor, history or general partner history, obviously, especially if you're looking at a syndication. That's the first question I would want to know is what's their history? And is it is is it successful? Is it not? If it wasn't successful, why does necessarily mean they can't be successful in the future. But figuring out why, I think the next thing to ask is what product are they targeting? You have oil, but you also have gas. We've talked a lot about oil because that generally is where a lot of the money made. But there are companies that go out and want to drill gas wells. But the arbitrage right now between oil and gas is is fairly large. And I think understanding exactly what product they're targeting is critical. I think the next is, hey, where are these assets located? And if especially if you're in a syndication and you ask them where the assets located and they can't tell you a direct answer, then that tells you that, I need to be be wary of this. I think the next is horizontal versus vertical wells. The nuance there is a horizontal wells way more expensive. It could produce a lot more oil and gas, but it's generally a little bit more risk of vertical wells is going to cost a lot less. There's going to be some other things around it. So obviously, knowing what type of projects they're going to invest in, it's critical. And then then obviously ask them about the tax benefits. If they can't if they're not being upfront with the tax benefit, that tells you that they may or may not be investing in drilling project that actually gives you the tax benefits. And that's critical. If you are if you need the tax benefits, you need to find a product that offers those tax benefits because remember, it's drilling new oil and gas wells that get you the tax benefits. It's not necessarily just buying oil and gas current production, which can be good, but it doesn't necessarily provide those. IDC's And they're needed to obtain tax benefits. So understanding that is critical.

Paul Graham [00:37:29] But yeah, that's absolutely imperative. And again like a nuance that you might or could could experience, you know, buyer's remorse in the sense of not asking that question. If you are doing it for the tax benefits, not being aware of that nuance in addition to what we've outlined here, what are some other things that we should be aware of, You know, as we think of what oil and gas has done? Right. We've seen it, you know, change over time. There's now competition with electric and, you know, battery powered cars and that sort of aspect. And there's this idea that oil gas is like going away, right? So conceptually, what are your personal thoughts on it? And then also, what are you seeing like in the industry as we think about a like one year, three year and like often to the, you know, 2100 type distance?

Michael Tanner [00:38:19] So, I mean, you know, I don't think going to become a shocking to be Leslie but oil you know my opinion is oil gas is going to be around for 50 or 100 years, if not longer. I think we're so far away from being able to replace fossil fuels in the current energy mix that, you know, renewables won't necessarily be able to catch up with that unless things drastically change. Obviously there's black swan events that happen, but at the current pace we're at, we'll never be able to replace fossil fuels as a primary energy source. So I don't see oil and gas going away at all. I only seeing it become more important to the energy mix from a volatility standpoint. I never make a I never make a price prediction because if I knew where prices were going, we wouldn't need to be on this webinar. We'd probably be with Richard Branson hanging out on Necker Island. So, you know, if you want to know my opinion on where prices are going be could go up, they could go down and that doesn't help anybody. It's why when we underwrite these projects, we underwrite them at multiple different price levels to make sure that even at some of the lowest levels, these projects still make sense and still can return capital to their investors. As far as where I see the industry going, I see a shift. Right now. Everyone's drilling horizontal wells. And what we've seen recently is, is the vertical wells have become a much bigger part of the game, if only because the risk tolerance is much lower, especially for the retail investor who may not be in oil and gas. We've worked with a couple of different companies right now who have had massive success actually drilling vertical wells and being able to return capital and may not be as sexy as what Exxon's doing and drilling four mile long horizontal wells. But what is sexy is getting cash flow and getting your money back quickly so that you can then go around and invest more. More and have and continue to achieve that liquidity that you really want. So that's what I think in the short term, I think you're going to see a reversion a little bit from specifically on the smaller company side from horizontals to verticals. I think on a three year time frame, what you're going to see is is a much more ubiquitous oil and gas space where you've got the concentration of the big super majors who have kind of gobbled up all the other big ones. And then you're going to continue to see that bifurcation of the smaller companies. I think you're going to see have a lot more access to these to invest in these smaller companies, if only because there's going to become more and more of them as the big boys continue to gobble each other up. And then in five years, I would say, you know, it's going to be a what you're going to see is energy become a security issue. I mean, right now it's just kind of becoming a topic that people are talking about. But energy security is critical. And I think specifically, we talked about the difference between oil and natural gas a little bit and how to know and how to make sure your sponsor is asking you. But I do see natural gas becoming a huge part of the energy mix in the future because it's going to be a security I mean, right now, natural gas, natural gas generated is generating the majority of electricity in this country. Electricity, as we continue to increase, the demand for it is only going to become more important. Meaning we're going to need to continually, continually get more natural gas. Everyone's talking about the new LNG export facilities and I think natural gas within the next five years will make a big comeback in the United States because of that.

Paul Graham [00:41:29] Yeah. What are some things that we maybe didn't discuss that you feel would be beneficial to add to this conversation?

Michael Tanner [00:41:35] Well, I think really from an underwriting standpoint, I'd highly recommend, I think in the description below we'll have this. I would go check out one of the deal evaluation series that I've done where you can actually see a full deal evaluation start to finish and you can get an idea of how us at Sandstone, how we think about evaluating deals, because that's critical. If you're going to invest with us, you begin to invest with one of our partners. You need to make sure that we underwrite these deals correctly, especially if you're not in the oil and gas space. You need to rely on somebody to make sure that they're asking the right questions. And so understanding and getting a taste of how we underwrite deals I think is critical to why we put all that stuff out there so that you could just see it and evaluate it for yourself and not just take our word for it. So I check. I highly recommend checking out our deal evaluation project. I'm also more than welcome if you have an oil and gas deal that somebody's trying to pitch you book some time on my calendar, send me the deck. I'm happy to just spend an hour with you on the phone, breaking it all down, giving you my thoughts. Happy to give you a recommendation. At the end of the day, you get to make the decision. But making that decision and figuring out what questions to ask is what we do really good. We talk to investors all the time about different deals, whether or not they should invest in it, whether or not they should get it. The deals that we have so highly, highly recommend going, looking at those two things. And then also, if you're interested, we have a link. If you if you're interested in some of the projects that we have, we have a little form that you can hit and we'll happy happily send you some executive summaries you can take a look over. And I would just love to get on the phone with any one of you and to talk more about this is as you can I can talk about this stuff all day and twice on Sunday. So don't don't feel like you're bothering me. And yeah, Paul, really appreciate you bringing me on in and just talking about this.

Paul Graham [00:43:16] Yeah, absolutely. So oil and gas is exciting to me because it's just a different topic and experience then, you know, at least what I've been initially with Sasol and also with real estate and provide some interesting conversations. But as we mentioned, there's a number of different similarities to these things. And you know, I'm all, you know, was at one point concerned about the news having like an impact on like oil and gas. But rest assured, you know, like especially as these smaller operators that are doing working interests that are just pumping oil, those news things really aren't going to be impactful. Same thing with real estate, right? Like my lease on my tenant isn't going to change whether this or that happens, right? Immediately. Yeah, sure. There could be like longer term effects or different nuances that are coming down the pipeline, but those are then opportunities for me to pivot and navigate and do this thing called business. So addition to, you know, the tax benefits, cash flow, you know, who can invest and then how to invest. It's exciting to hear there's number of opportunities and certainly we'll have all those links and details that Michael mentioned, as well as opportunities to connect with us. And if you're looking for opportunities that we're aware of that have these specific criteria that really just give things that layman terms, hey, this is a vertical well that's doing this. And you know, the investment is for sophisticated investors, right? That really gives you deal flow and the opportunity to say, hey, this year or maybe all years, I have a tax burden that I would like to offset. Right. That opportunity to invest is is powerful and going with people who, you know, you can like and trust. If you have like also hear more of Michael's voice. You did mention the deal you know spotlight that that him and still you know go through right in the technical detail as well as host and energy show you really want to get into you know the nuances of. But again, I want to specifically call out that investing in oil and gas does not need to be that you are an absolute expert in the energy or financial markets. Oftentimes, like we think we need to be within real estate. So if you do go to do go continue to hear his voice in other platforms and places that he's at. Again, recognize that it's not a rabbit hole. Don't get sucked into it. This is something that's beneficial for you. Talk to your CPA. Talk to your financial professional. And, you know, maybe that partner or significant other that you have. If you are in that situation and see how, when and if you should take advantage of oil and gas, what we talked about today. So thanks for joining. Feel free to connect with us in a number of different fashions and reach out.