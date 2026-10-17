My latest piece at Energy News Beat lays out the numbers on rising power bills, the end of major federal tax credits for wind and solar, and the real costs that never show up in the glossy LCOE charts.⁠

Household electricity spending is headed for roughly $1,931 this year (up about $221 from 2024), residential rates have climbed from 11.54¢/kWh in 2010 to 16.48¢ in 2024, and wind plus solar went from 2.3% to 15.6% of U.S. generation over the same period.

Federal support for solar and wind hit $11.1 billion in fiscal 2022 alone.

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The One Big Beautiful Bill Act cut off the technology-neutral 45Y and 48E credits for most wind and solar that did not begin construction by July 4, 2026 (with a placed-in-service backstop of December 31, 2027). Storage keeps fuller credits longer.⁠

Developers responded by racing: EIA has 86 GW of utility-scale capacity planned for 2026 (mostly solar, storage, and wind), and BloombergNEF sees record clean-energy installations this year and next as projects safe-harbor the credits.⁠

The Wires Nobody Puts in the Project Cost

Here is the part that rarely appears in a developer’s pro forma or a standard LCOE comparison. Wind and solar resources are often located far from load centers. Connecting them requires new transmission lines, substations, and broader network upgrades. Projects often do not fully internalize those costs in the project’s capital cost or power-purchase agreement.

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory estimates average levelized transmission capital costs for utility-scale wind and solar at $1–$10/MWh (raising plant-level costs by roughly 3–33%, depending on assumptions).⁠ (Source ScienceDirect)

Interconnection studies show network upgrade costs as the main driver of rising interconnection expenses, and a large share of those upgrades is socialized across ratepayers rather than borne solely by the interconnecting project.⁠ (Source Emp.lbl)

EIA data show major utilities’ transmission spending nearly tripling in real terms, with part of the increase explicitly tied to managing renewable intermittency and connecting new resources. LBNL/Brattle tracked transmission charges rising 0.4–0.8¢/kWh in several regions from 2019–2025, partly to connect renewables.⁠

Texas examples are concrete: transmission costs tied to wind and solar have already added billions, and large new 765-kV plans carry multi-tens-of-billions capital costs that ratepayers will carry for decades. This one should not be funded, nor implemented. ⁠

When the project itself only pays for a local spur or limited upgrades, the rest shows up later as higher transmission and distribution charges on every bill.

Capacity Markets, Backup, and the Real Price

PJM’s capacity auction clearing price jumped roughly eleven-fold in recent auctions (from under $30/MW-day to the $325–$333 range), and solar is accredited at only about 7–8% of nameplate under stressed conditions.⁠

Data centers are a major driver, but the underlying issue is the gap between nameplate intermittent capacity and accredited firm capacity as older coal and gas plants retire. State renewable portfolio standards and renewable-energy-certificate costs add further layers that land directly on ratepayers.

LBNL/Brattle found that “market-based” wind and solar supported by tax credits did not appear to drive the bulk of recent retail price increases, while state mandates, transmission, distribution spending, storms, and capacity costs did.

The national correlation between rising wind/solar share and higher prices is strong; the state-by-state correlation is near zero. The money is in the wires, the capacity market, the backup, and the mandates—not primarily in the panel price.

Opinion: An Unstable Grid as the Firm Plants Age Out

My view is that we are heading toward a more unstable grid. Older, dispatchable coal and natural-gas plants are aging out or being retired faster than reliable replacements come online. The new capacity is overwhelmingly inverter-based (solar, wind, batteries).

NERC’s 2025 Long-Term Reliability Assessment flags 13 of 23 assessment areas with elevated or high risk of shortfalls over the next decade, notes more than 105 GW of retirements, and highlights that most new resources are inverter-based and, for solar, weather-dependent.⁠

Inverters do not inherently provide the system inertia that spinning turbines do. Events such as the Odessa disturbances (solar and other inverter-based resources tripping) and the 2025 Iberian blackout (voltage-control failures in a high-solar grid) show the operational challenges. And we wrote that the estimated 70GW of solar has potentially compromised capabilities from Chinese manufacturers. This creates a proven problem for solar purchased from Chinese sources connected to the grid.

Batteries help with short peaks and frequency response, but multi-hour or multi-day storage at the scale needed for prolonged renewable droughts remains expensive and limited. Winter peaks, when solar is offline and wind can be low, are especially exposed. Not a fan of large storage unless it is tied to wind and solar, price-wise, to help pay for grid resiliency.

On yesterday’s podcast with Mike Umbro, and David Blackmon we covered the huge potential with GeoTES, and its potential for green energy merging with Oil and Gas Exploration.

Subsidies masked part of the true system cost. As they sunset, power-purchase-agreement prices for wind are already rising, and the remaining costs shift more fully onto ratepayers through higher PPAs, capacity charges, and the ongoing transmission build-out. The projects keep coming through the safe-harbor window into the early 2030s. Without pricing the backup, the wires, and the firm capacity into the original deal, consumers pay twice—once as taxpayers, again as ratepayers—while the physical grid becomes harder to keep stable.

Energy security starts with reliable, dispatchable power that shows up when needed. The data on bills, transmission spending, capacity prices, and NERC risk flags already make the case clear.

For all of our Substack Subscribers in the fights for states like Virginia, New York, or other Blue States, check out the full article on Energy News Beat. If you need your state broken down in detail, let me know, and we will do a deep dive into any state or utility costs. We looked closely at the Energy Bad Boys ( Isaac Orr )and Always On Research as we wrote the longer articles.

We have Charlie Garcia on the Energy Realities podcast on Monday, and getting with the AI Grid Report Neil Winward scheduled as he has a great Substack as well.

We also have several longer-form articles we are in the middle of, and are always watching out for Consumers and Investors. I have several configurations we are working on in testing, and will provide different home-sized backup parts lists.

Steven Wang from Jackery was on the Energy News Beat podcast, and we have been buying their products for years. Pictured below is the Jackery Red Cross model, and we have been doing some real-world testing on this unit, and I am pleasantly surprised by how powerful the unit is. It could be a lifesaver.

I also recommend highly that, at least in family units, you get a shared mobile Starlink and be prepared for storm outages. I was going through Dallas, and the Verizon phone GPS went out for a day, and I just brought out my Starlink and connected to GPS, and it made a huge difference. Prepare now for any disaster. They have great specials now.

Appendix: Sources and Links

Energy News Beat original article: https://energynewsbeat.co/electrical-generation/the-subsidy-cliff-and-your-power-bill-wind-solar-storage-and-the-grid/

EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook and generation/price data: https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/ ; https://www.eia.gov/electricity/data/state/ ; https://www.eia.gov/electricity/sales_revenue_price/

LBNL/Brattle Retail Price Trends (July 2026): https://eta-publications.lbl.gov/sites/default/files/2026-07/retail_price_trends_2026_edition_julyupdate.pdf

EIA federal subsidy report: https://www.eia.gov/analysis/requests/subsidy/

One Big Beautiful Bill Act / IRS Notice 2025-42 / CRS summaries: https://onebigbeautifulbill.us/obbba-text/title-vii/sec-70513-termination-and-restrictions-on-clean-electricity-investment-credit/ ; https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-drop/n-25-42.pdf ; https://www.congress.gov/crs_external_products/IN/PDF/IN12719/IN12719.4.pdf

JCT scoring: https://www.jct.gov/getattachment/8207b8cc-23dd-4b44-adba-772ac34dcfc1/x-34-25.pdf

PJM capacity auction results and ELCC ratings: https://www.pjm.com/-/media/DotCom/markets-ops/rpm/rpm-auction-info/2028-2029/2028-2029-bra-results-report.pdf ; https://www.pjm.com/-/media/DotCom/planning/res-adeq/elcc/2027-28-bra-elcc-class-ratings.pdf

NERC 2025 Long-Term Reliability Assessment: https://www.nerc.com/globalassets/our-work/assessments/nerc_ltra_2025.pdf

ENTSO-E Iberian blackout report: https://www.entsoe.eu/news/2026/03/20/entso-e-publishes-expert-panel-final-report-on-28-april-2025-blackout-in-spain-and-portugal/

Lazard LCOE+ v19.0: https://www.lazard.com/media/lrecseyq/lazards-lcoeplus-v190_vf.pdf

LevelTen PPA index: https://www.leveltenenergy.com/post/levelten-north-american-ppa-price-index-q2-2026

LBNL transmission cost studies (e.g., $1–$10/MWh range): https://emp.lbl.gov/news/new-national-lab-study-quantifies-0 ; ScienceDirect version https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0301421519305816

LBNL interconnection cost work: https://emp.lbl.gov/publications/generator-interconnection-costs-0

Bloomberg/BNEF coverage of the tax-credit cliff: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-16/us-clean-energy-set-to-reach-new-highs-as-tax-credit-cliff-looms

Additional ENB context on Texas transmission and data-center cost allocation (for illustration of socialization): various articles at energynewsbeat.co

All figures above are drawn from the cited sources or the ENB analysis of those sources. Views labeled as opinion are clearly mine (or Stu’s, as labeled in the original). Not investment advice.