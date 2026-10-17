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Neil Winward's avatar
Neil Winward
Oct 17

If data centers are required (fairly) to pay for the incremental infrastructure they cause, shouldn’t the same standard be applied to all those wind and solar installations in West Texas?

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3 replies by Stu Turley and others
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 17

The smallest part of my electricity bill is the useage. The wires part grows incessantly.

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2 replies by Stu Turley and others
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