There are several key nuggets in the interview this morning on Mornings with Maria and Secretary Chris Wright. Surprisingly, Senator Kevin McCarthy confirmed what Chris says, but adds that Bernie Sanders’s clip wants to put a moratorium on data centers and give China the edge.

I agree with Chris that the speech was positive and that there were some huge points that brought tears to my eyes. One thing that really made me irritated was the flat out haterid from the Democrats. Again, Senator John Fetterman is to be commended for showing respect by looking great in his suit and shaking hands with President Trump.

That coincides with alleged reports that Bernie may own several Chinese companies. Why is it that politicians can get away with owning companies in foreign countries, but have bank accounts that would land a U.S. citizen in jail? Just asking, and if I had not seen the other report on Bernie, his comments would not be as impactful.

**1. U.S. Energy Independence & Oil/Gas Production**

The interview on Fox Business centers on how the Trump administration's policies have significantly increased American natural gas and oil production. This includes initiatives like “drill, baby, drill” and efforts to source oil from Venezuela, positioning the U.S. as more energy independent.

**2. Energy Policy’s Impact on Electricity Prices & Data Centers**

A key focus is how energy policies affect electricity costs, particularly for data centers that consume massive amounts of power. The transcript contrasts the administration’s approach to keeping prices low with Democratic concerns about data centers driving up electricity costs. Having Data Centers pay for their own power generation is also a new business model that Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Liberty Energy are rolling out. We are seeing the Utility sector merge with new players.

**3. U.S.-China Competition in Artificial Intelligence**

The transcript emphasizes that AI dominance is tied to energy policy—whoever manages their energy strategy effectively will gain an advantage in the critical U.S.-China AI competition. Energy availability is framed as essential infrastructure for AI development.

**4. Iran Tensions & Global Oil Markets**

There’s a discussion of how tensions with Iran affect global oil prices and the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping route, which has implications for worldwide energy supply.

**5. Reducing European Dependence on Russian Energy**

Key Quotes:

President Donald Trump

“ At more than 80 million barrels of oil. American natural gas production is at an all-time high because I kept my promise to drill, baby, drill. “

President Donald Trump

“ We have an old grid. It could never handle the kind of numbers, the amount of electricity that’s needed. So I’m telling them they can build their own plant. They’re gonna produce their own electricity. It will ensure the company’s ability to get electricity while at the same time lowering prices of electricity for you. “

Secretary Chris Wright

“ Yet look at this event venezuela’s been going downhill for twenty five years we tried all different things it’s gonna be sanctions carrot sticks obama took this i mean biden took the sanctions off if they had an election well they didn’t have a fair election and nothing is driven them in a positive trajectory the president just thinks out of the box he said we’ve had sanctions on the oil for years let’s actually enforce it let’s put a quarantine stop the flow of oil and maybe the dynamical change it just changed dramatically Now they’re ramping up production, they’re freeing political prisoners, starting to free their press, looking at reforming their laws. “

Secretary Chris Wright

“ Imagine a peaceful, prosperous Iran. “

Secretary Chris Wright

Secretary Chris Wright

“ Look, if President Trump hadn’t have been elected, our DOE study show, we would have massive increase in blackouts right now. They were closing power plants, net closing of reliable, affordable power plants. This president kept 17 gigawatts of coal online last year that would have been gone. We would have had hundreds of Americans freezing to death in that big, fern, cold weather front we had. “

Secretary Chris Wright

“ It is a transformation from the Biden administration’s reduced power availability, drive up costs, and send the AI revolution to China. “

Secretary Chris Wright

“ The country that leads in AI is gonna be the leading power in the coming century. That country should be the United States. We don’t wanna export that to China. “

My Favorite Clip - “These People Are Crazy”

The Congressional Medal of Honor, Purple Heart, and Bravery awards were fantastic.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover, a U.S. Army helicopter pilot wounded in the audacious raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, received the Medal of Honor on Tuesday during his State of the Union address.

President Trump honored 100-year-old veteran Royce Williams of Escondido during the State of the Union address, recognizing his long-hidden heroism.

Make no mistake, the world is healing, and last night’s State of the Union was important. It really solidified the Democrats for who they really are and showed what is important to real Americans.

The fact that we have Republican Congressional Leaders not codifying President Trump’s agenda tells you as much as the Democrats’ humiliating actions by showing that they care more about illegal immigrants than their own legal United States Citizens.

If we do not get the Save Act passed, it will tell you all you need to know.

I am off to go and vote in Texas for a governor that will lead for Texas First, close the border, and support President Trump’s agenda.

Make no mistake, I no longer consider myself a full Republican who will vote for a straight Republican ticket, no questions asked. I will vote for American First candidates and research everyone. The days of me just checking the Republican box are over.

When Senator Fetterman makes more sense than most of our Republican House and Senate leaders, we have stepped into a new world. As I say on the podcast, “I did not have that on my Bingo Card”.

I am very grateful for Secretary Chris Wright’s leadership in Energy. We would absolutely not be on the path to recovery without him and Secretaries Bergum and Zelden. The world is healing, and I am holding out for peace in Iran. The next few days will hopefully see a regime change from within, and not American Boots on the ground. In the meantime, I will be working on energy stories and how to make money in this market.