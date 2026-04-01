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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
5d

My belief is the LCOE is the Liars Cost of Energy. We just need to quit using it and use the cost of energy. No need to attempt to justify the cost or obfuscate the cost by modification, just add it up and present it. All of the other approaches are just bs’ing.

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3 replies by Stu Turley and others
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
4d

It’s just common sense, except, of course, common sense isn’t so common anymore.

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2 replies by Stu Turley and others
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