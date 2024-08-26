Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley will be live talking about the most critical threat to our world, democracy, and our finances, “Climate Alarm.” or “Claptrapping”. There are so many fun things going on, and you won’t believe who is sending out false information!!! We love all of our podcast listeners, and we appreciate the questions in real-time. @davidblackmon6807 – was on vacation, but we still had several jokes at his expense.

Stu will write several articles with data points on the articles discussed and will include the links in the show notes.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:28 – Climate Claptrapping

04:05 – Criticism of One-Sided Energy Discussions

06:28 – Open Invitation for Energy Experts

07:57 – Challenges in Open Conversations on Energy

11:06 – The Danger of Denying Reality

14:08 – The Echo Chamber of Government Energy Policies

16:03 – Manipulation of Data in Climate Narratives

20:02 – Ethics and Integrity in Energy Discussions

22:54 – Manufactured Minds and Climate Anxiety

23:36 – Commentary on Canada’s Provinces and Equalization

24:30 – Criticism of Quebec’s Equalization Benefits

25:21 – Sarcasm About Canadian Government Policies

27:05 – Politicians and Mental Conditions

27:42 – Misconceptions About Wind And Solar Facilities

30:44 – Debt and Financial Irresponsibility

31:16 – Sustainability of Wind and Solar Energy

34:22 – Challenges with Renewable Energy

37:39 – Environmental Impact of Wind and Solar

44:35 – Break Down: $5 Trillion in Commodity Exports

47:31 – IEA Roadmap Guides New Methane Reduction Funding Scheme

52:32 – Americans trust in mass media

The Real Climate Claptrapping – Climate Alarm!

Stuart Turley [00:00:00] And looks like we are coming up. Hey. You're right.

Tammy Nemeth [00:00:16] Hi, everybody. Are we actually live? Because it still says just scheduled.

Irina Slav [00:00:23] We are.

Stuart Turley [00:00:24] We are live. And yes, we are rolling.

Tammy Nemeth [00:00:28] Well. Hello, everybody. I'm Tammy Nemeth, and today we are talking about the energy realities and the real climate claptraping, which is climate alarm. And we're going to be talking about this with the amazing Irina Slav. Hello, Irina. How are you today?

Irina Slav [00:00:46] Hi. Tammy. I'm great. Thank you.

Tammy Nemeth [00:00:49] That's awesome. And then, of course, we have the great Stu Turley. Stu, how are you today?

Stuart Turley [00:00:56] Well, I'll pay you later, Tammy. Thank you very much.

Tammy Nemeth [00:00:59] And unfortunately, we don't have David here. He's off gallivanting on a cruise ship. Go figure. Tormenting the people in Spain or something. So it's just the three of us today?

Stuart Turley [00:01:14] I think he's going to gain 10 pounds because he's out cruising around looking for things in Spain.

Tammy Nemeth [00:01:20] Yeah, I could see that. I could totally see that. So, you know, Irina had this great story today where she had found an article in the Financial Times where they click, the climate alarmists have come up with a new term that's climate claptrap. And when I first read that headline, I'm like, wow, the Financial Times is going after climate alarmists because they're always spewing, climate claptrap. And then it turns out, apparently that's a new term to go after anybody who questions the energy transition and all the different climate alarm stuff that comes out. So apparently if you're instead of a climate denier, they're now throwing out this new term, which is climate claptrap. So, Irina, can you speak a little bit about that amazing story?

Irina Slav [00:02:11] Amazing is the right word. Tell me it's the author of this story was really outraged at the fact that some people, some high profile people less such as Elon Musk and Donald Trump. I'm questioning the transition. They're questioning climate change and its disastrous effects on humanity. And she just well, she she basically did an 8 to 1000 word rounds on that because questioning the energy transition is obviously unacceptable. Yeah. And even though criticisms that she mentions, the author mentions in this story, perfectly valid about the unreliability of so-called renewables, about the very urgency of the transition. Yeah, the urgency of climate change. These are all valid criticisms, valid points that scientists, climate scientists make. It doesn't matter. The narrative shall not be challenged. That's the message that I got from that story, and I felt obliged to thrash it, which which I did.

Tammy Nemeth [00:03:29] And he did it, and he did it so well. I think it was so fun. Well, you know, it's interesting because it's not it's it's the narrative. And you can't even according to her. And a lot of different people like Antonio, a guitarist and fatty Beer all, you can't even question, how how it's going, the cost of things. They say that you're slowing it down, that you're you're throwing these monkey wrenches. Into. The transition and and this progress that they're making. Stu, what was your take on on this article?

Stuart Turley [00:04:05] I'm tired of it. I am tired of one way discussions when actually we need to have an open discussion from everybody. We're net zero is not going to happen. I'm sorry for breaking the internet on this. An urgent thing. I has sealed the doom for net zero. We need too much power. Let's take Texas. Even though Texas has got a big sigh of relief because David Blackmon is in Spain. You know, we're like, yay! We're still going as as Tom Mumford just said, you know, who wants to bet that David won't come up with more one energy absurdity. Well, give it a landing in Spain. Well, said Tom, you know.

Irina Slav [00:04:53] And no one

Stuart Turley [00:04:57] I can't wait. I always read his stuff. It's in steel. It it's so much, so much fun. But one of the big things that's coming around from this discussion point is we need all forms of energy. We need wind. We need solar in the right places, in the right mix. The grid requires physics and fiscal responsibility. The grid is not discriminatory and it is going to work. If you do not have fiscal responsibility in physics, you will have blackouts. Did I say that?

Tammy Nemeth [00:05:38] You say that out loud.

Irina Slav [00:05:39] Prices as well.

Tammy Nemeth [00:05:42] And the prices.

Stuart Turley [00:05:43] In the brain. But we can't. Irina and Tammy. What frustrates me is I have an open invitation to my podcast. If you are a energy expert, if you believe in yourself, in your products, in your wind and your solar, come on to my podcast. I want to talk facts, I want it sell me. Tell me why we need to have absolutely more wind and more solar. And I want to challenge any wind expert. If you can make an iPhone, okay, if you can make an iPhone out of a windmill, let me know. I want to know.

Irina Slav [00:06:28] Without the use of hydrocarbons.

Tammy Nemeth [00:06:31] Right? Okay, not sure how that's going to work. And yeah, so I mean it's it's interesting that that it's a criticism of anybody who criticizes the narrative or has a conversation about it. So you're not even allowed to have an open conversation, according to the author of that article. But what she's really a mouthpiece for all of the different sort of climate alarm leaders out there, whether it's the head of the U.N. or the IEA, or in the Biden administration, or in the Trudeau government, or in the new Starmer government or in the EU, it's like if you're even having a conversation, should we do this? You know, asking open and honest questions about it, that's somehow is now a bad thing. And it's like, okay, we can't even talk about it anymore. Everyone just has to get on board and be 100% in for for all this, the net zero plans. But, I mean, David had a bunch of, articles this week. He even while on holiday of these, absurdities out of the the Wall Street Journal and some other, publications talking about the failures of hydrogen and, various other things. So, arena, what do you think about how do we go forward with this? If this is the attitude that we can't even have an open conversation?

Irina Slav [00:07:57] That's what bothers me the most to tell. It's true that you're not allowed to question the narrative. You're not allowed to question any part of it. If you question and if you just ask questions. How is this going to work? How much is it going to cost? Is it really going to work? This automatically in the minds of these people that push the narrative. It automatically puts you in the denialist camp or the denier and what's the right word? Or both. What doesn't matter. But and we were not personally, but people like us who do question and we do ask questions literally. In. They are accusing us of getting paid by Big Oil. As David said, I wish that was the case, but it's not the case. We don't. We just wonder how is going to work and whether it's going to work at all. And we are, concluding based on empirical evidence that it is not going to work. So I don't think how, I don't think this is this is going to go forward in any way resembling the plans. It just cannot. We can see what's happening in Germany. We see what's happening in the UK. I just saw one of my stories for the headline section. Today is a story by the BBC. I don't know, but the headline says that it's extreme weather that has caused the 10% increase in Britain's electricity prices and the reliance on oil and gas. Are you serious?

Tammy Nemeth [00:09:46] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:09:47] And they're trying to kill it by doing the in the UK, the, windfall profits tax. And people are bailing out of the North Sea.

Tammy Nemeth [00:09:57] Yeah. Well, I mean, the windfall profits tax was such a joke when they brought it in because they they had it out like there was this, the war with Russia in Ukraine. And everybody said it was going to be over fairly quickly, which of course is dragging out. But when they brought in the windfall tax, they said it's going to last for three years. It's like, well, you're expecting this, this conflict to exist for at least three years. And then they extended it out again.

Stuart Turley [00:10:23] It was over in a few months. It just came out that Biden sent, Boris over and had Zelensky tear up a peace treaty. It was already signed and our president forced their hand to keep it going.

Tammy Nemeth [00:10:44] That's not good.

Stuart Turley [00:10:46] So it would have been over.

Tammy Nemeth [00:10:49] Yeah, well, Tom had. Tom has a.

Irina Slav [00:10:53] Moment. Yeah.

Tammy Nemeth [00:10:55] He says. You're encouraged to question and challenge science, but not propaganda. Regardless of who you are accused of being paid by. Why is that an argument that the reality deniers can't withstand?

Irina Slav [00:11:06] Because they can't stand the fact that facts oppose the reality that they visualize in their minds? They see it's not working. I mean, you have to be brain dead to not see that it is not working. But this just makes these people double down because they're in such deep denial.

Tammy Nemeth [00:11:32] Yeah, the real deniers. Right.

Stuart Turley [00:11:35] Doubling down. I like doubling down on stupid. That's kind of fun.

Irina Slav [00:11:39] Yeah, but we all pay for it. Stu. Eventually.

Stuart Turley [00:11:43] Yeah. It's the.

Irina Slav [00:11:44] A problem. Innocent people pay for it. People who do not need to be experts on energy. They shouldn't all have to be experts on energy.

Stuart Turley [00:11:55] No, this. Let's take Secretary Granholm for a second. She's enjoying the brainpower of a potato bird. Absolutely. Horrifically. She is one of those examples of a person that has been promoted past the Peter principle. She is beyond incompetent. It is said.

Irina Slav [00:12:25] That.

Stuart Turley [00:12:27] When I would make a better energy secretary than she is, because I understand one simple concept. I don't know what that means. Can you explain it to me and give me options? Oh my goodness, Holy smokes Batman.

Tammy Nemeth [00:12:45] But when you surround yourself with people whose options are always in one direction, right? So if she's surrounding herself with people from NRDC and Sierra Club, which there seems to be a revolving door in both the EPA and the Department of Energy from these activist groups, at least when the Democrats are in power, right, then you know, what kind of options is she receiving? She's receiving any options that will promote this net zero, direction. Right. And we see that also in, in all the Western countries where if you have the bureaucracy who's writing the briefing notes saying, well, this is option one, two and three and they're all, you know, in the in the same direction. Then, then you're kind of limited on what choices, that you can take if you had a desire, to do something different, which I don't think she does, I think she just.

Irina Slav [00:13:45] So basically these governments in Europe and the US and Canada, they're turning into giant eagle chambers.

Tammy Nemeth [00:13:53] Yeah. For sure.

Irina Slav [00:13:54] You can't really get anything productive done because these people keep telling you what you want to hear.

Tammy Nemeth [00:14:02] What you want to hear, what they.

Stuart Turley [00:14:04] Tell you to hear.

Tammy Nemeth [00:14:06] What they tell you to hear.

Irina Slav [00:14:08] First they tell you that this is what you need to hear because this is the truth. And they keep telling you it is going to work. It's going to work. It's not working.

Stuart Turley [00:14:19] You know.

Irina Slav [00:14:20] No time passes. The more evidence there is that it's not working.

Tammy Nemeth [00:14:25] But then they cherry pick, they cherry pick the data. Right. And so then they'll they'll look at a report from, like minded think tanks or something and they'll say, oh, well, look, this thing tank says this and they've produced this report, but it's not. It's, you know, cherry picking data or misrepresenting things. And I think it's funny that a lot of this, what we're talking about is always fact checked, and it's fact checked by people who don't know facts.

Irina Slav [00:14:52] Yes, yes, I was just going to to go into that. Facts don't matter. You give these fable facts like this, this very, very loud activist song, on Twitter. Mike Dema. Yeah. You went and ruled the other day that the Netherlands powered, all its trains with 100% wind power. Really? Around the clock. All the time. All trains. This is obviously not a fact. It is alive. But if you get injured, you're being called a denial denialist or whatever.

Tammy Nemeth [00:15:37] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:15:38] This is kind of this is kind of like, you know, I this is my coffee mug. Okay. You got it. Are you sure you want to be the next person to get on my nose? I swear I am this person, and now this is me looking at, climate people that are trying to shove their policies down my throat. Sorry.

Irina Slav [00:16:03] I can relate.

Tammy Nemeth [00:16:04] I can relate. Yeah. For sure. But, I mean, the person that you mentioned is, I think, based out of Canada and is known for sort of cherry picking data. And it's, but it's the like it's.

Irina Slav [00:16:18] Quite a

Tammy Nemeth [00:16:22] go to move. Sorry.

Irina Slav [00:16:22] Like all of them, they all carry big data.

Stuart Turley [00:16:25] Yeah, I got a real problem with data. We had the labor statistics in the US manipulated, and then, it was come out and said, oh, it was 800,000, jobs that were missed, miss reported. And then, JP Morgan came out and said it was closer to 1.3 million jobs that were falsely created. This is me not wanting to look at data anymore from the EIA, the IEA, the you know, all of these agencies. This is me looking at data guys. I got an example. Okay. Here we go. This is me I'm sniffing data. Oh my goodness. This is that is me.

Irina Slav [00:17:12] Poor dog

Tammy Nemeth [00:17:13] Poor puppy.

Stuart Turley [00:17:14] But that is how I feel about our data that we're supposed to be using.

Irina Slav [00:17:19] Yeah, I'm not getting manipulated.

Tammy Nemeth [00:17:23] Yeah. And it's but it's, it's like that throughout like even with the IPCC and Roger Pilkey jaws always going, you know, you it it doesn't it says it doesn't say what you think it says. Right. And so they'll, they'll say that there's all these extreme storms and all this different kind of extreme weather. And he'll go through and say, well, actually, no, that's not what these different studies and stuff say. And it's the same thing with these new attribution studies where they it's sometimes it's not even cherry picking data. It's not even looking at possible alternative explanations. They have one explanation and they throw everything in to prove that one explanation, that is the use of oil and gas that is created, forest fires and coral bleaching and drying out the air and all this different kinds of stuff. And when, you know, there's lots of other potential reasons for that, and it's this intellectual laziness and it's it's not just laziness. There's also, I think, some malevolence there, too, because it's it's a deliberate it's a deliberate because.

Irina Slav [00:18:27] They get paid for it.

Tammy Nemeth [00:18:30] So true. Yeah.

Irina Slav [00:18:32] Yeah. Roger is a very dangerous man. Thanks for mentioning. Because he knows the stuff. He is an actual literal expert.

Tammy Nemeth [00:18:43] But they say he's not an expert. It's like. Are you an expert in this little thing?

Irina Slav [00:18:49] Well, experts are only the ones who sang in the choir. If you do not sing in the choir, your credentials are questionable.

Tammy Nemeth [00:18:58] Yeah. For sure.

Irina Slav [00:19:00] It's really fantastic. I can't believe all these people keep doing it. And embarrassing themselves. It's embarrassing. I mean, how greedy can you be to stoop so low?

Stuart Turley [00:19:15] I, I, I have a I have a hard enough time just keeping my own act together, let alone trying to validate, you know, things that are out there. I try to put the right stuff out there, but it's like having ethics. I've told my company do we will not advertise on, on, meta platforms on Facebook or, Instagram because of their stance of not protecting children. They are a child platform of misinformation and allowing for child trafficking. I will not support that platform. I've got to have some kind of ethics period.

Irina Slav [00:20:02] Ethics is the word that.

Tammy Nemeth [00:20:06] Yeah. Ethics and being intellectually honest, right? I mean.

Irina Slav [00:20:09] That's integrity. Like there was this apparently there was this group of so-called climate scientists. I still don't know what climate science means as opposed to meteorology. We used to have meteorologists. Now, meteorologists apparently are not allowed to talk about climate change because they're not experts. But anyway, so there's there's this group of climate activists posing as scientists saying that there were going to be 33 hurricanes this hurricane season in the Atlantic. Right? And then we just five. And the season is about, you know, finishing ending this year. The storms, the hurricanes. Nobody knows about that. They believe this is what really, really gets me. These people, these these agitprop commissars think that we can't remember. For more than two days, and they're right there. Right yet?

Tammy Nemeth [00:21:17] Yeah. Yeah. And it's it's really sad that we have such a short memory. You know, I, I talk to people and it's like, oh, we're so, so hot. I'm like, but it's hot every year and it's been hotter before. You know, 20 years ago. And these things go in cycles. And to just try to remember we get people to remember these things go in cycles. But if you're a younger person and everything's on your phone, they don't remember. So then they Google it. And what was the first thing?

Irina Slav [00:21:47] There's a summer every year.

Tammy Nemeth [00:21:50] Well, how hard was it? Oh, and then the headline comes up. And even though, like, like, in the UK, they're terrible. Well, they'll say it's going to be 32 and it's like 25 at. But that headline stays. And so when someone Googles it the next year, that headline comes up and it doesn't matter. People forget that it was wrong. But that's now locked in. It's not like they go back and change that headline. So there's this sort of layering, I would say over the past ten years of this, of these false headlines where they get it wrong. But then if people are looking back, oh, I'm just going to check is what was it last year or two years ago? They get the wrong information. But now that's forming part of their memory. And their memories are being changed by what they're searching now. I mean, it's it's crazy.

Irina Slav [00:22:43] A tragedy. Yeah. It's a weird tragedy.

Tammy Nemeth [00:22:49] No, no memory is. It's in the memory hole.

Irina Slav [00:22:54] It's manufactured mines. Very, very dangerous because so many people go on to develop and they are already developing mental conditions that developing climate anxiety.

Tammy Nemeth [00:23:05] Right. And this would just reinforce that. Right. Because oh my gosh, if I look back it's always been a catastrophe. So yeah, it's it's will people like this here in Canada, in Saskatchewan, August has been quite wet and normally it's not like that. But so people are like, are they going to remember that next year when it's normally hot? Be like, do your will you remember that last year it was wet? I don't know I don't know okay.

Stuart Turley [00:23:36] In fact.

Irina Slav [00:23:36] You know.

Stuart Turley [00:23:37] Canada really intrigues me. I love Canada, absolutely love Canada. I used to ski at Mount Tremblant up north of, the Quebec area all the time. Loved the run. I always wore a Canadian flag hat. So when I do something stupid when I ski in the United States, people are always Canadian. So, you know, I. I love Canada, but I don't get why Alberta is making so much money for the provinces, and they ship all their money back east and then they get treated like dirt. I don't get right.

Tammy Nemeth [00:24:13] I know we don't get it either. It's part of the equalization system here where they decided, because some regions were poorer than others, that the richer ones would chip in and try to to elevate the ones who were didn't have such a strong economy. But Western governments.

Irina Slav [00:24:30] Great, but rusted on the people who feed you.

Tammy Nemeth [00:24:35] Right? Except that Quebec is by far the largest recipient of of this equalization money, and they don't really need it. So there's certain things that they don't count in the formula that generates a lot of income for Quebec. So that's just excluded from the formula. And then they get you know, they they they want to keep Alberta's oil and gas in the ground but still get the money from its development. It's. It's one of the crazy things about Canada that they've been trying to change the formula, but you need to have the agreement of all these different provinces and the federal government. I think it was last year just unilaterally said, no, we're going to keep it the way. So.

Stuart Turley [00:25:21] And thanks for playing.

Tammy Nemeth [00:25:23] And thanks for playing. Thanks for the money. Thanks. Okay.

Irina Slav [00:25:26] We'll still hate you and try to run you into the ground.

Stuart Turley [00:25:29] Do you think the. Why do you think the Albertan or the government is an attitude like a cat? I don't care what you think.

Tammy Nemeth [00:25:39] You mean the federal government in Canada?

Irina Slav [00:25:41] Did you just insult cats?

Stuart Turley [00:25:42] Yes. Yeah. Come on. Like this.

Irina Slav [00:25:45] I think I approve of this.

Stuart Turley [00:25:47] I mean, the cat.

Irina Slav [00:25:49] No grumbling.

Stuart Turley [00:25:51] Oh,.

Tammy Nemeth [00:25:51] But they're so cute.

Stuart Turley [00:25:53] You smothering that poor lizard with policies. He's your. My word. You're going. You're my scratch.

Tammy Nemeth [00:26:01] Oh, you've insulted cats by saying that Justin Trudeau's liberal NDP coalition government is like a cat.

Stuart Turley [00:26:09] I'm sorry.

Tammy Nemeth [00:26:10] No, I think they're more like the lizard.

Stuart Turley [00:26:13] Oh, nice. Okay. That's what I meant to do.

Tammy Nemeth [00:26:19] They said their skin when they need to try and get more votes and. Yeah,

Stuart Turley [00:26:25] cats are funny. I love cats today.

Irina Slav [00:26:27] I don't care what happens around the movie. What happens to them.

Stuart Turley [00:26:31] Oh yeah.

Irina Slav [00:26:32] I like what it's like. Criticism. To the Trudeau government. They don't care.

Tammy Nemeth [00:26:41] They don't care. I like it when the cats have when there's something on the table and they just have to take their pawn, push it off. Absolutely. That that's always.

Irina Slav [00:26:51] Wise. Them.

Tammy Nemeth [00:26:52] Yeah. Just for their amusement.

Stuart Turley [00:26:57] I always happen to have mentally challenged or I don't want to use the word retarded because I don't want to offend any retarded people out there.

Irina Slav [00:27:05] But I always reminded them.

Tammy Nemeth [00:27:08] Yeah, I already went.

Stuart Turley [00:27:10] Out of the cab

Irina Slav [00:27:11] About politicians. I just want to make sure we like you talking about people with actual mental conditions because.

Stuart Turley [00:27:17] You know, politicians are not human. They're all aliens anyway.

Irina Slav [00:27:22] Yeah, they are biologically,

Tammy Nemeth [00:27:26] and it takes. A special kind.

Irina Slav [00:27:28] Indeed. You said the hard facts, you know.

Stuart Turley [00:27:32] You should. We talking about one story that you brought up, this one. This one really kind of chat. My, got me all worked up.

Irina Slav [00:27:41] Oh, yes.

Tammy Nemeth [00:27:42] Okay, so the, in the province of Saskatchewan, which has a great deal of coal. Oil. Uranium. Because the federal government in Ottawa is telling all the provinces, which they can't do, that they have to change how they generate their electricity. There's a state, energy company called SaskPower, and they they're being pushed and pressured by Ottawa to get rid of the coal that we have in abundance, get rid of the natural gas that we have in abundance and invest in wind and solar. And so the state company wants to push all of these new wind and solar facilities. So they put on their blog misconceptions about wind and solar facilities. And this has got to be the most egregious thing of misinformation I've seen in a long time. And it gets you all riled up.

Stuart Turley [00:28:39] Oh man. Both my both of my hairs are on and.

Irina Slav [00:28:43] Off right here.

Stuart Turley [00:28:44] I mean, this is terrible. It says, if I could read this for our podcast listeners, when it comes to cost over their entire lives, they in the average cost of large scale solar and wind generation is less than other power resources.

Irina Slav [00:29:02] Which is no.

Stuart Turley [00:29:03] Excuse me,

Tammy Nemeth [00:29:04] is not. True.

Stuart Turley [00:29:04] I mean, not all the size of mine can care about just. I'm about to throw up on those. This is disgusting. If it is true, why is Germany going through a massive deindustrialization? Why is California two and a half times and New York two and a half times more costly than the rest of the United States? Yeah. And when we see a massive decrease in demand in California, it's because businesses are leaving.

Tammy Nemeth [00:29:45] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:29:46] There is a formula that is hard and fast. The more electricity you need, the better your economy is doing because of business, period. It is. That's a fact. Anyway, the U.S. has wasted 1.5 trillion on wind and solar for that money. A little more than 10% of our electricity comes from wind and solar. 1.5 trillion. We are in so much debt that that poor lizard is the debt in our GDP. Let me show this again for our listeners. Okay. Pretend the cat is our our financial problems. POW! There we are. I mean, that is the debt, you ask? And there's the average taxpayers that poor lizard lay in. They're, you know, rolled over on. Sorry.

Tammy Nemeth [00:30:44] Yeah.

Irina Slav [00:30:44] For them so much debt that if you don't care anymore, you need to keep getting even more debt. Your past the point of return. Sorry.

Tammy Nemeth [00:30:56] Yeah, I was I was just going to say for the people who are listening on the on podcasts and not seeing the video, Stu has this great little clip of, a very cute cat rolling around, a lizard rolling over it, licking it, pawing it, and just having a great time.

Stuart Turley [00:31:16] And the lizard is going, man, I'm a scratching post. I'm okay with that. And I think it was really cute. And and when you take a look at the you take a look at this, these questions if we go through some of these do wind and solar facility I'm going to answer these in writing Tammy I'm going to take these out and I'm going to respond to these and write them. And and I want to take this question. Don't wind and solar projects have short lifespans? Reality. This is from an article reality. The average lifespan of newer wind turbines is more than 30 years. Oh, Archie bunker bull crap. Sorry, did I did I say that? For solar capacity, it's also 25 to 30 years with good maintenance can be prevented long?

Irina Slav [00:32:02] Yeah, sure. That's with old mill installation that lasts 50 years. Okay.

Stuart Turley [00:32:08] Four years. With subsidies, and then they start coming in and they start redoing the maintenance on it. Wind and solar are not physically capable of sustaining themselves from day one. Without subsidies or tax incentives. Period.

Irina Slav [00:32:29] You're talking they're probably talking about materials. And I do know there are solar installations that have been working here in Bulgaria for 20 years, and they're still generating. But this is more of an exception than rule.

Stuart Turley [00:32:48] Exactly.

Irina Slav [00:32:49] I know what you're saying. Because of the course, because of the financial side of the whole thing.

Stuart Turley [00:32:56] Solar is different than wind in in many ways. However, in Texas we have this thing called hail.

Irina Slav [00:33:06] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:33:06] And I mean, hail destroys things. I've got three of those as well, too.

Tammy Nemeth [00:33:13] Well, you know, one. And this is for Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan. Like, just last week, we had a hail storm come through, and in some places the hail was as big as golf balls. So what does that do to a solar installation? And it wasn't, you know, that we got the hail here in the yard, and there's a new wind and solar project they want to set up about 20 miles from us. Well, it would have been within the, the, the the swath of the of the hail storm. And we have tornadoes. We're part of the the North American tornado alley. So how do they think this is going to work? And when you talk about the reliability and how long the wind turbines last, for example, have they not seen what happened to Siemens Gamesa that they had to do this right down because they're the the cells in the the functioning parts within were wearing out significantly faster than they anticipated. So it put the company into into jeopardy because things weren't lasting and they were on the hook for the maintenance like to fix it.

Stuart Turley [00:34:22] So maintenance is one of the biggest failing points for the great arc. We have some great energy companies in the United States, Duke Energy and others are trying to do as utilities, doing the best they can to adhere to the regulatory issues. But natural gas is coming in and they're having to fight to get those in, and they're putting them in because of our beloved rule that they're saying we're putting in natural gas plants to make up for the solar and wind that we can't use because they're hydrogen ready. And I love this one. Hydrogen ready.

Tammy Nemeth [00:35:00] The hydrogen ready.

Stuart Turley [00:35:01] Was readily available and I.

Irina Slav [00:35:03] Was away.

Stuart Turley [00:35:05] Yes. And, we're going to create the energy realities car and we're not going to call it we're going to call it, you know, the Fred Flintstone or something. We're not going to Hindenburg because hydrogen ready. Yeah. Scary.

Tammy Nemeth [00:35:20] Well, there was that article in the Wall Street Journal, I think it was where they were talking about, that they keep saying they can repurpose oil and gas pipelines for hydrogen. And a new study came out, said, no, not going to work.

Stuart Turley [00:35:35] The and the other other one, the levelized cost of electricity, wind or solar or the marginal cost of natural gas is about 20MW per hour. In the U.S., the levelized cost of electricity of wind or solar is averaging $100 a megawatt hour, or five times more five times. Facts. Fiscal responsibility and physics matter to the grid. You ignore those and you get blackouts. What is the U.S. facing? And those facts matter. So that I'm going to respond to this in writing. This is

Tammy Nemeth [00:36:16] Great. I would love that.

Stuart Turley [00:36:17] I got both of my hairs worked up.

Tammy Nemeth [00:36:20] If I can. Can I just read one more there? It says, is it true? They're costly and wasteful to dispose of, and they're there for you. And so yes. Yes, actually it is. And Stu I can't quite read it there. Okay. What does that what's their reality? What do they say?

Stuart Turley [00:36:35] Reality says to 90%. This one got me so worked up I had more than a hairball. Yeah. Up to 90% of wind turbine parts, including the steel, are recyclable after they're taken apart. Recycling of solar panels is currently in an emergency. An emerging industry in Canada. Some provinces, like Alberta, have even started programs to reclaim expired solar panels. By the time it our first large scale solar facility reaches end of life, we expect the industry will be fully developed.

Irina Slav [00:37:12] They expect.

Tammy Nemeth [00:37:12] They Expect.

Irina Slav [00:37:13] They expect. Oh, isn't that sweet?

Stuart Turley [00:37:17] Well there are, there are. There's data showing that solar and wind is more harmful to the environment than is nuclear. Yeah, you can put a nuclear waste of an entire person's life right here in a cup.

Tammy Nemeth [00:37:39] Yeah. Kind of.

Irina Slav [00:37:41] Yes. Because there are technologies, disposal technologies that have been developed over decades to make storage, disposal, storage and recycling as safe as possible because they know what they're dealing with.

Stuart Turley [00:37:54] Exactly. Yeah. And the the waste components of toss toxicity. Speaking from, Texas. Oklahoma inbred person here. Toxicity. You know, it's really a bad kind of a thing because the the amount of harmful chemicals that are in the solar panels are. This is the part that I find as a hypocritical U.S. citizen, despicable. We are shipping our solar panels overseas and throwing them on other people's shores. And it makes me airsick that we're doing that.

Tammy Nemeth [00:38:36] Yeah. And I mean, it's an emergent way of recycling. Okay. Emergent just like hydrogen is emergent, like all of these different things are emergent. It's it's somewhere down the future and it's going out.

Stuart Turley [00:38:50] The Hindenburg said, oh, this is an emergent, technology.

Tammy Nemeth [00:38:55] Well, and one of the interesting things is they only talk about the, the, the tower and the and then they sell, they don't really talk about the blades too much, and they don't talk about the foundation because those concrete foundations, I was reading one of the proposals and they said, well, we will take apart the top meter of the concrete, like, okay, what about the rest? What about the rest of it?

Irina Slav [00:39:22] People reclaim the land then, and return it to a natural state. As I've, read that oil sands operators are doing that. Yeah.

Tammy Nemeth [00:39:33] Yeah, they have.

Irina Slav [00:39:34] To do that. Right. Because it's possible.

Tammy Nemeth [00:39:39] Right. And a lot. But a lot of these, wind companies. But by the time the 20 years or 15 years, whatever it is, comes up. They tend to go into receivership and then it if they're a numbered company or something like that, they just claim that, oh, well, we're out of money and we don't have money to clean it up like we promised. And so then it's left to the landowner to, to clean it up. So you're a farmer, you've been getting a little bit of money every year for the installation, but now you're left stuck with decommissioning the turbine and cleaning up the land. It's it's very dangerous for farmers.

Stuart Turley [00:40:18] Oh, absolutely. I've got several of those. Aren't they a danger? Here's the another one question in here. Aren't they a danger to birds and wildlife? Reality. Many steps have to take in birds and wildlife. Each proposed location assesses to make sure they're built to have less environmental impact. This includes the impact of birds and bats. Hog. Wash.

Tammy Nemeth [00:40:48] Yeah. What does that mean? What does that mean.

Irina Slav [00:40:51] It means nothing. It's. Well.

Tammy Nemeth [00:40:54] It's hogwash. Total hogwash.

Stuart Turley [00:40:56] This is. Yeah. Let me show this one wildlife video here real quick. This is a one minute video.

Irina Slav [00:41:04] So you get all

Video Narrator [00:41:06] The presence of critically endangered right whales southwest of Martha's Vineyard. Ocean currents have spread the floating foam and fiberglass from the vineyard. Wind blade failure into the same area where these whales are now feeding and socializing. Recent studies demonstrate that right whales use smell, not sight, to identify their food to a right whale. Degrading plastic may smell a lot like zooplankton, the food they eat. What if they mistake the shattered blade debris still floating on the surface for food? What will happen when a right whale consumes the foam or fiberglass? Whales won't be the only ones ingesting the plastic debris. The foam and fiberglass could make their way through the marine food chain, from oysters to stripers, and eventually end up on our dinner table.

Stuart Turley [00:41:58] That is only one small, little tiny video that have stuff that is out there that I've got Captain Carey. Kelly is absolutely a national world treasure on cleaning up the the. I'm getting him on the podcast and he is phenomenal about the data that is out there on how bad the wind farms are on birds, whales, bats. And it's actually not just the blades hitting them, it's the vacuum that they get killed as they come through.

Tammy Nemeth [00:42:36] Yeah. Well and and I want to add so we're in Saskatchewan where this story came out. It's it's a big farming area. And they want to put these wind turbines and solar panels on prime farmland and really good farmland, maybe where, where there's ranching and whatnot going on. But it's where they also want to stick it, where there's the migratory roots of the birds and the insects. So the monarch butterflies, a lot of different insects, they migrate across those areas and the insects help pollinate the the crops that we that we grow in Saskatchewan and feed the world. And what happened in Germany was that the the engineers found that the wind turbines were losing their efficiency because they were filled with insects, and they were blaming this insect apocalypse in Europe on farming. And the engineer said, actually, we've crunched the numbers, and we think that the German wind farms where they were situated in the air currents, were actually responsible for the insect apocalypse. And the state did nothing to address that issue. They just kept blaming the farmers. So if you want to stick wind turbines up into a into a farming area. Be prepared to lose your insects that help pollinate your crops.

Stuart Turley [00:43:58] Wow.

Tammy Nemeth [00:44:00] And feed the birds.

Stuart Turley [00:44:02] So we need nature.

Tammy Nemeth [00:44:04] We need nature. And what happened to that? We're supposed environmentalists are supposed to protect nature and biodiversity. But yet they're happy to slaughter birds and bats and insects. The insects that feed the the birds and everything.

Stuart Turley [00:44:18] Because you're big. Your article that you shared with the group was phenomenal to me on this one.

Tammy Nemeth [00:44:25] Yeah, this is visual capitalist. I'll be really quick because my stuff's been dominating too much today. So they have if you look at what if you break this down, the food and energy part of commodity exports in the world. Are. Almost all of it really. If you look at there's the petroleum products, then there's the natural gas, then you've got the crops and then you have the livestock and, you know, food and energy. The pillars that make the world go round. We we need to eat and we need energy. And, this is just a brilliant chart. For the people who are listening from Visual Capitalist 5 trillion in commodity exports in the world.

Stuart Turley [00:45:11] Wow.

Tammy Nemeth [00:45:14] What did you guys think of that one?

Stuart Turley [00:45:17] I liked it. Natural gas, coal and electricity. At 454 billion. I thought it was a little low. Off of the numbers. So I thought that it was more than that, depending on how they ranked in petroleum products.

Tammy Nemeth [00:45:34] Right.

Stuart Turley [00:45:34] So.

Tammy Nemeth [00:45:36] So but between petroleum products and the, the little natural gas thing they've got there, it's almost 2 trillion. Right. And then when they had like the crops were 1.5 trillion and livestock was almost, half a trillion. So quite a lot there.

Irina Slav [00:45:56] It's pretty obvious when you think about it, but Visual Capitalist, is doing a great job visualizing it. You know, beyond the shadow of a doubt, this is how the world looks. This is how we survive.

Stuart Turley [00:46:14] Exactly.

Irina Slav [00:46:15] Be able to survive without these.

Tammy Nemeth [00:46:19] Exactly. Yeah, and they're brilliant.

Irina Slav [00:46:21] I'll just try. Still trying to wrap my head about the fact that Canada will be using prime farmland to build solar panels.

Tammy Nemeth [00:46:29] I know

Stuart Turley [00:46:29] I'm I'm still trying to get my head around that. Texas is, you know, the largest wind and solar provider in the US. The only reason we were able to do it and still be affordable is because of our natural gas.

Tammy Nemeth [00:46:45] That's right. Yeah. And you know, what's interesting is that, you know, in Texas, yes. You get the odd kind of Arctic breeze that comes through that in Saskatchewan. If they if they want to have all this wind and solar, it gets down to -40°C here in the wintertime.

Irina Slav [00:47:05] Oh yeah.

Tammy Nemeth [00:47:06] Right. And it was don't go flatter like I mean in the wintertime it's either super blizzard or it's calm. And that's not enough to keep you your heat on to run your heat pump. If you're forced to have one, it would never keep your house warm enough. So why would they want to invest in something that is going to make their people suffer? Makes no sense.

Stuart Turley [00:47:31] Irina. I thought this one was. Was great when we said back and we talk about, climate. What's the new term? Thank you. And when we have the, the organizations that are putting out wrong information. And I interviewed Fritz burning one time, he has he's a data scientist kind of guy that, has discovered how they're coming up with all of the, warmest days of the year, and all this kind of stuff is because they're manipulating the sensors out of Antarctica. There's 23 sensors that they are targeted. The ones that hit -0. Well, if you add 100 degrees to those, it skews the entire world. So that we're now the hottest in in the entire world now. So these, this new scheme, though, kind of goes along this and we're saying, oh, wait a minute, we gotta have a new scheme in order to do this. I kind of like this article you had on it. Was it oil price, I believe?

Irina Slav [00:48:40] Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. It's just work as usual. Nothing special. They're just going to do grain bombs. Methane bombs or something. More money for some financial be. Not really. This is.

Tammy Nemeth [00:48:59] It's a scheme.

Irina Slav [00:49:00] Well, I mean, I don't know, it's mess. Well, they keep coming up with new ways for some people to make money off the transition. That is not happening, but they are still going to make some money. Yeah.

Tammy Nemeth [00:49:16] Because they can't. And with the methane, is it even really a problem like I get if they're, if, pipelines and wells or whatever are trying to, conserve energy. Right. Or to prevent waste. But this isn't about preventing waste. And if there's fugitive methane emissions, is it really that much of a problem? Methane breaks down into two waters and one CO2.

Irina Slav [00:49:41] Well, apparently it depends, because nobody was worried about methane emissions from the Nord Stream explosions.

Tammy Nemeth [00:49:48] Right? Yeah, more from the.

Irina Slav [00:49:51] Usual. We are very worried because those pipes leak.

Tammy Nemeth [00:49:56] Right. And what about the reservoirs from hydro dams? They're massive sources of methane as.

Irina Slav [00:50:02] We discussed this a while ago. Yeah. Yeah. Absolutely thing. Yeah. But hydropower is bad, you know, for the European Commission. And remember those unused dams that have to come down because we don't need them because we've got so much wind and solar. That's right. It's exhausting.

Tammy Nemeth [00:50:23] It's exhausting. But we have to keep mentioning it so people remember this.

Irina Slav [00:50:27] We need to keep talking about this because that's that's all we can do. Yeah. What's next Stu?

Stuart Turley [00:50:35] This one we've been covering a bunch on, which was this one. Okay. Tax equity financing subsidies subsidizes about 50% of the cost of a solar, wind or solar. So this goes back to that other topic that Danny was really bringing up. That you can't even build these things without the subsidies or the tax financing. They're absolutely, worthless. Okay. And so one thing would really help us a lot is if we could all get along as a society and have the hoodie stop pretending to be, climate activists and blowing up. I mean.

Irina Slav [00:51:28] Look, you know what climate activists will say. As I said before, the live show solves it. They're just say, if we didn't use so much oil and gas, that wouldn't be tankers. Wouldn't be targets. Right. I argue with that. You got to okay with that.

Stuart Turley [00:51:47] I can, but it wouldn't be as much fun. You know, you sit back and kind of think it's really sad. When we think about our Irina, it is safer for the economy or the ecology to ship an LNG tanker from Texas to Asia and burn it rather than burn dirty coal. So, you know, my head explodes. I never thought I would would think that. That's it. One of the things I want to give the Naismith report and Tammy and Serena slide your Substack out. Shout outs and mine. The energy news beat, Dot Substack. Look at this. As far as Americans trust in mass media, the mass media is one of the reasons that my podcast is doing so well. And you guys are just, phenomenally energy leaders that people need to follow. Look at the Republicans down here at the bottom.

Irina Slav [00:52:52] Well, these trends, it's, I it. What is wrong with people supporting the Democratic Party?

Stuart Turley [00:53:01] I. I cannot believe that they're believing the mainstream media. The biggest fear I have is anybody saying that I'm from the government and I'm here to help you. Yeah. You know, I don't believe, but mainstream media is helping the small podcasters, and helping the other.

Irina Slav [00:53:22] so that's good for us. Okay.

Stuart Turley [00:53:24] Yeah, it is really good for us. Especially for people that are trusted. People trust Doomberg people trust.

Irina Slav [00:53:35] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:53:36] People trust. David Blackmon. I mean, it is an amazing thing to be able to have this kind of thing out there. If the mainstream media did their job, we wouldn't have this much fun.

Tammy Nemeth [00:53:50] Okay.

Irina Slav [00:53:50] So medium

Tammy Nemeth [00:53:53] Thank You. I, I, I would like to say that it reminds me of, America's Got Talent and some of these other shows were Simon Cowell is one of the judges. Because you'll see some of the judges are always, oh, you're so amazing. You're so amazing. But all the acts are waiting to hear what Simon Cowell has to say, because he's usually realistic and it be like, no, that wasn't good. You weren't amazing. This wasn't, you know, you know, so we're the Simon Cowell's in here.

Irina Slav [00:54:23] I don't watch this show that I don't watch TV, but, I've seen him on Top Gear and elsewhere. Isn't he like the Gordon Ramsay of the talent shows? Yes. Okay.

Tammy Nemeth [00:54:37] But he's the realistic one, right? So he will tell you.

Irina Slav [00:54:40] That's how you should that be.

Tammy Nemeth [00:54:42] Right. And so then the everybody's always waiting to see what he's going to say, because they realize I'm going to get an honest answer from him. I may not like it, but it'll be the honest answer.

Irina Slav [00:54:52] And that's the right attitude.

Tammy Nemeth [00:54:54] Right?

Irina Slav [00:54:55] It's this transition, but we're not.

Tammy Nemeth [00:54:58] Yeah. So I feel like we're we have that kind of role, in just trying to point out the realities and, you know, look, if if another energy source comes along that is more reliable and more affordable and better than oil and gas, I will be on that bandwagon. But we're not there. We're not there.

Irina Slav [00:55:18] Exactly.

Stuart Turley [00:55:20] We are not going to get to net zero. Not with I, we we yeah, I think we have got to get to less pollution. And I, I applaud the move for the discussion going, away from net zero because net zero is not going to happen with AI.

Irina Slav [00:55:41] Yeah, but we already dealt with pollution. I mean people are trying and succeeding in reducing pollution. We've we've done a lot to reduce pollution. So it's not trendy anymore. It's not you know.

Stuart Turley [00:55:56] Then.

Irina Slav [00:55:57] It's not interesting.

Tammy Nemeth [00:56:00] Yeah. I mean, if you go to Human progress.org, which I think is Mary and £0.02 site, they show if you look at over the past 40 or 50 years, the pollution levels in the Western world are, are like that 10% drop that you see on this chart that that stew has. But it's it's been this absolute nosedive in cleaning up water, cleaning up air, cleaning up soil, all that different kinds of stuff. And it's like, okay, well, we we're now onto that last 5% or something, which is really difficult. And I don't think you could ever be perfect. But it's like. They're pretending it's not even happening or hasn't happened. And we have to double down on whatever. And like I said, it's not interesting anymore. Not interesting to do that. Is it?

Stuart Turley [00:56:47] Like piling bricks on like this guy. So we are working as is not journalist. I'm not a journalist. I'm more of a game show host.

Irina Slav [00:56:57] But if you're afraid, that's it.

Stuart Turley [00:57:00] Well, thank you very much. I thank you. But look at this poor guy. I feel like this at the time. I'm trying to tell the truth out there. And you keep putting on there, and you keep going. Wait a minute. You look at the guy that comes up behind him and starts looking at him. Go on the.

Irina Slav [00:57:17] What? Excellent balance. on the balance.

Stuart Turley [00:57:21] He's going, I gotta do that now. Watch the other, watch the boss. You missed two and now we're going to. And adding looks nothing wrong. No. You got to add more on there.

Irina Slav [00:57:32] Evidence that if you're good at something you will be given more work.

Tammy Nemeth [00:57:36] Yes. And I think of the compression on his spine. That can't be good.

Irina Slav [00:57:41] No.

Stuart Turley [00:57:42] Wow. I'm. I'm in awe of every day of people that actually do those kind of things.

Tammy Nemeth [00:57:50] That's why we have see, they didn't have oil and gas, so they didn't have tractors and, forklifts and stuff like that. They had to use human labor. Yeah, yeah, I think I'd rather have the the forklift run by hydrocarbons. Or something. I think we all would.

Irina Slav [00:58:06] That guy would.

Stuart Turley [00:58:08] So absolutely. And the hydrocarbons if done correctly. I have to say this ESG has. ESG investing has done a great thing for the U.S., oil and gas industry through the governance side of things, in making sure that they gave money back to their investors and cleaning up the environment. We have less flaring going on in the U.S. than we ever have in the rest of the world. Go to the fields in Iran. And man, they're flaring like you wouldn't believe. I mean.

Tammy Nemeth [00:58:41] Wellness and the and the Saudis have improved a lot. Because they used to flare all the time. It was really criminal, actually, and they've really improved, that situation and same thing in Canada. So, yeah, there can be there can be benefits to that. And I think it's more not just about the environment but also conservation of the resource. Why are you wasting it.

Irina Slav [00:59:04] Absolutely.

Stuart Turley [00:59:06] Yeah. What a great day. Thank you.

Irina Slav [00:59:08] Yeah.

Tammy Nemeth [00:59:09] Thanks. Well, Stu, I'm gonna hold you to it. Do the rebuttal.

Irina Slav [00:59:14] Yes, I would do that. And, Tammy, you gave me a wonderful idea for the Simon Cowell's of this world. I'm going to write a book about it. We are the summer house and Gordon Ramsay's of the world.

Tammy Nemeth [00:59:25] Yes, absolutely. With less profanity.

Stuart Turley [00:59:28] We are going to have a go.

Irina Slav [00:59:30] It's not in my head, but yes.

Stuart Turley [00:59:33] We are going to have a great week, guys. Thank you all very much.

Tammy Nemeth [00:59:36] Thanks, everybody.

Irina Slav [00:59:38] See you next Monday.

Tammy Nemeth [00:59:39] Bye.

Irina Slav [00:59:40] Bye.

