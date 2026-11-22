The Permitting Bill Doesn't Put Wind and Solar Credits Back. The Fight Is Over Who Pays for the Wires
The grid wires are crtical, and who pays is the big question.
The Senate passed a permitting bill 62-33 on Nov. 19. The text does not restore the wind and solar tax credits, and the official score is less than $1 billion over ten years. Energy Bad Boys published a $199 billion figure this morning; the calculation is paywalled, and we could not check the math. The live fight is who pays for new transmission. In Tex…
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