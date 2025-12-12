The Oil and Gas Global Markets Update with Wasif Latif, Co-Founder, President and CFO of Sarmaya Partners

Wasif Latif, Co-Founder, President & Chief Investment Officer at Sarmaya Partners, stops by the Energy News Beat and Energy Impacts Podcasts - With Stu Turley, and David Blackmon for an in-depth look at the global oil and gas financial markets.

1. The performance and investment strategy of the Sarmaya Partners ETF called “Lens”. Wasif Latif, the co-founder and CIO of Sarmaya Partners, discusses how the Lens ETF has performed very well since its launch, up over 50%, by investing in stocks and commodities related to the “return to tangibles” investment theme.

2. The outlook for the energy and commodities markets, including oil, natural gas, copper, and precious metals like gold and silver. Latif believes there is a looming supply deficit in these commodities due to underinvestment, which will lead to higher prices in the coming years.

3. The challenges and limitations of the renewable energy transition, particularly the reliance on technologies like lithium-ion batteries that have significant constraints. Latif argues the transition to renewable energy will take much longer than commonly projected.

4. The geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions impacting energy and commodity markets, such as the recent incidents involving tankers and oil platforms. Latif discusses how these short-term events are often “noise” that don’t change the underlying supply-and-demand fundamentals.

5. The broader macroeconomic and policy environment, including high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased government intervention, which Latif believes will be favorable for tangible assets and commodities over the long term.

00:00 Intro Return to Tangibles

01:11 ETF LENS is by Sarmaya Partners

03:35 Is the world oversupplied with oil

06:10 Geopolitical Risk to Oil

07:09 Shale Boom and Break-even for Oil

10:06 Companies looking for exploration locations

11:38 Policy impacting prices

16:58 Market Cycles

20:21 Markets like Copper

23:42 Global Markets and deindustrialization

27:15 Grid complexities of AC vs DC

28:56 Renewables impact on Energy

37:30 Investing and day trading

41:45 Recycling and Copper

48:20 Nuclear and AI

Follow Wasif on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/wasiflatif/

https://sarmayapartners.com/

Thematic Investing

The Global Energy Consumption by Source

Notice the amount of renewables vs. coal, natural gas, and oil. One of the key points that we covered is that there is an energy addition for the next several decades. It’s not that we won’t get to true renewables, but in their current form, they are not renewable nor sustainable.

Oil Supply needs investment.

The world needs investment, as over 80% of the world’s oil supply is being produced from fields that are depleting or have depleted. New exploration is critical.

US Crude Stocks are lower than the market percives.

Central banks buying more gold

Gold price since 1964

This was a critical slide for Copper!

First Gold, Then Copper, - Now Watch Energy and Oil

Again, thanks to David Blackmon and Wasif Latif for stopping by the Energy News Beat podcast and covering the Oil and Gas Global Markets Update.

