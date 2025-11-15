The Oil and Gas Global Markets Financial Update with Josh Young, and Tracy Shuchart

This was a great live podcast with Tracy Shuchart, CEO/Founder & Chief Market Strategist with Hilltower Resource Advisors, and Josh Young, Portfolio Manager at Bison Interests.
We have had 6,811 views on my X account with 32K in impressions. People have really enjoyed listening to Tracy Shuchart and. We also recommend following his Substack!
Major topics covered.
1. The energy and power landscape, including the challenges and opportunities around natural gas, coal, nuclear power, and renewable energy sources like solar and wind. There is a discussion around the need for increased investment in midstream infrastructure like pipelines and storage to support energy demand.
2. The impact of data centers and AI on energy demand, and the potential supply constraints and infrastructure challenges in powering these data centers with reliable and affordable electricity.
3. Geopolitical factors affecting energy markets, such as the impact of sanctions on Russia and the disruptions to global energy trade and supply.
4. Concerns around the quality and reliability of new energy infrastructure projects, especially in nuclear power, and the potential risks of rushing development without proper quality control.
5. The role of government policy, regulation, and subsidies in shaping energy markets, and the potential for political partisanship to influence energy and electricity pricing.
6. Investment opportunities and strategies in the energy sector, including the potential for a resurgence in coal, oil, and natural gas as critical energy sources despite the push for renewable energy.
The discussion covers these topics from multiple perspectives, with Tracy, Josh, and Stu analyzing the current state of the energy landscape, forecasting future trends, and debating the best policy and investment approaches.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 – Opening & Guest Introductions
02:32 – AI Boom vs. Power Shortage
07:18 – AI Hype vs. Energy Reality
11:42 – Nuclear Reality Check
16:03 – Coal’s Comeback
18:02 – Natural Gas Outlook
21:15 – Pipeline Bottlenecks & Permitting Trouble
24:33 – Chevron Entering Data Center Power
25:19 – Pipeline Twinning Not As Easy As It Sounds
28:08 – Geopolitics Ignored by the Market
33:24 – Demand: Stronger Than Narratives Suggest
37:05 – Sanctions, “Kinetic Sanctions,” & Enforcement Reality
42:31 – Dollar Weaponization, Gold Buying, & the Milkshake Theory
49:52 – Commodities Rotation & Energy Lag
55:11 – Propaganda & the Climate Narrative
01:01:21 – Pendulum Swings & Hope for Middle Ground
01:02:50 – Utility Mismanagement & Decentralization
01:05:04 – Will Democrats Blame Republicans for High Power Prices?
01:06:10 – Government Control, Incentives & Rate Failures
01:09:59 – Tracy on Fox Business: Uranium Bottleneck
01:22:35 – Closing Thoughts & Market Outlook
Here is the Full interview with Tracy and Charles Payne from Fox News
Again, thank you to Tracy and Josh, and look forward to some more market updates in the future!
Follow Tracy on her X account @chigirl and @MicDropMarkets
Follow Josh Young on his X account
Thank you, and we havescheduled with again on November 25th and will keep you posted!
Thank you to all of our great readers, listeners, and followers. We appreciate all of the support we are getting!
