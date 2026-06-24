The New Energy Boom: Data Centers, LNG, and America's Gas Advantage

What a great day when you can get a panel together with Steve Reese, President, Reese Energy Consulting, Kirk Edwards, President, Latigo Petroleum, and Kimberly Page with Reese Energy Consulting to cover the huge issues of the Strait of Hormuz, AI, natural gas, and Data Centers.

When oil fell to-$32, Cushing, Oklahoma, was full, and we are now at Operational Minimum. So the complete opposite and yet we are ar at $70.11 today. They have never been at that level before. So we are watching the new contracts and seeing how this will play out.

1. US Energy Independence & Global Geopolitics

The panel emphasizes America’s strategic advantage in energy production, particularly in contrast to struggling regions like Europe and Asia. They discuss how the Iran crisis has highlighted the vital importance of US oil and natural gas production, and how the US is well-positioned compared to other countries facing energy shortages.

2. Natural Gas Markets & Pricing

A significant focus on natural gas dynamics, including:

Regional price differences (Permian vs. Western Oklahoma vs. Waha)

The potential for natural gas to lose its cyclical nature due to new demand sources

Europe’s critical storage situation (at 37% capacity when it should be at 51-61%)

The arbitrage opportunity between domestic gas prices and LNG export prices (3x to 10x markup)

3. Data Centers as a New Demand Driver

The panel discusses the emerging data center industry as a major new consumer of natural gas:

Companies like Chevron, Exxon, Liberty Energy, and EQT entering the hyperscaler space

Concerns about whether 30% of planned data centers will actually be built

The importance of proper siting (Texas’s approach vs. other states)

Data centers’ indifference to gas prices and their potential to consume 16-18 BCF/day

4. LNG Export & International Markets

Discussion of:

LNG prices in Europe ($16-25 per unit)

Steve Reese’s involvement with American Gas Partners and a $5.5 billion acquisition effort

The shift from regional to global commodity markets

Competition between data center demand and LNG export demand for natural gas

5. Western Oklahoma & Permian Basin Operations

Comparison of operating conditions:

Western Oklahoma emerging as a “boom town” with better economics

Lower service costs and better workforce quality in Oklahoma

No seismicity or water disposal issues in Oklahoma

Permian’s shift toward disciplined, shareholder-focused operations

6. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) Concerns

Critical analysis of US SPR management:

Cushing storage at operational minimum (19.5% capacity)

Concerns about depleting strategic reserves

The contrast between US and China’s SPR strategies

Issues with paper vs. physical oil pricing

7. Infrastructure & Pipeline Challenges

Discussion of:

New pipeline construction needs (Transco repositioning)

Gas routing from Waha to the Gulf Coast

Stargate data center’s infrastructure requirements

The need for new capacity to handle increased demand

8. Renewable Energy vs. Fossil Fuels

The panel debates:

The role of wind and solar with proper environmental vetting

Subsidies and fair competition

The reliability and predictability of natural gas vs. renewables

The importance of energy density and fossil fuels’ role in modern life

9. Small Modular Reactors & Alternative Energy

Discussion of nuclear energy’s potential but current limitations:

Still 5-7 years away from commercial viability

Natural gas turbines remain the most reliable option

Potential use of military boneyard jet turbines as a solution

10. Political & Regulatory Environment

Commentary on:

The Trump administration’s energy policies

Concerns about voting fraud and political dysfunction

Senator Ted Cruz’s support for oil and gas

Criticism of subsidies and calls for level playing field competition

The need to maintain oil prices around $75/barrel

11. Training & Workforce Development

Reese Energy Consulting’s expansion of:

Online Natural Gas Basics 101 course

Re-synergy training programs

Preparing workers for industry transitions

12. Operational Excellence in Oil & Gas

Kirk Edwards’ emphasis on:

Discipline in drilling operations

Shareholder returns over debt accumulation

The importance of field experience vs. private equity management

Proper site selection for data centers and other infrastructure

The podcast presents a bullish outlook on US energy, particularly natural gas, driven by new demand from data centers and LNG exports, while emphasizing the need for proper policy support and infrastructure investment.

Connect with Steve Reese on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-reese-185a86/

Connect with Kirk Edwards on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kirk-edwards-99757412a/

Connect with Kimberly Page on her LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimberly-page/

Thanks again to Steve Reese, Kirk Edwards, and Kimberly Page for a fantastic discussion. I have 5 more interviews we are working on right now.

Put your tray tables up and enjoy the ride.

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

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And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor. https://welldatabase.com/