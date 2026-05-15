The title “The Math Ain't Mathing: Why America Needs Nuclear Now” was derived from a comment Alina made on the podcast. I was very impressed, and as we talked, she made some great points. I am going to follow up with her company and introduce them to some folks.

We need to have more nuclear reactors online tomorrow, and we need real solutions.

1. Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and NX Atomics

The core focus of the conversation centers on NX Atomics’ development of small modular nuclear reactors. Key points include:

NX Atomics aims to produce the cheapest SMRs on the market (targeting $20 per megawatt hour vs. $90 for traditional Gen 3 reactors)

They’re targeting a prototype by 2030 and first-of-a-kind deployment in the early 2030s

The company employs German nuclear engineers with 10-15 years of research background

They’re using innovative 3D metal printing technology to manufacture reactor components more efficiently and affordably

2. Data Centers and Energy Demand

A significant discussion about the explosive growth of data centers and their energy requirements:

Data centers are increasingly competing with farmland for space in the Midwest

Texas ERCOT has 220 gigawatts of applications for new data center power, but only 54 gigawatts of peak capacity

Data centers are using eminent domain to acquire land, displacing long-time residents

SMRs and data centers are positioned as complementary solutions (”go together like PB&J”)

3. Nuclear Energy’s Public Perception and Marketing

Alina discusses the challenge of rebranding nuclear energy:

Older generations associate nuclear with bombs and war

Gen X often thinks of disasters (Three Mile Island, Fukushima, Chernobyl)

Younger generations, especially men, are more pro-nuclear

Living near a nuclear plant exposes you to less radiation than eating a banana annually

Nuclear plants have high approval ratings among nearby residents

4. Energy Policy and Subsidies

Critical examination of current U.S. energy policies:

Wind and solar have been artificially inflated by subsidies and can’t compete on their own merits

Wind turbines last only 8 years; solar panels last ~15 years and 95% end up in landfills

The farm bill subsidizes ethanol, which is counterproductive (takes more energy to produce than it yields)

Ethanol damages vehicles and reduces fuel efficiency by ~4 miles per gallon

The need to reform subsidies to support more sustainable, long-term energy solutions

5. Global Energy Competition and China

Discussion of geopolitical energy dynamics:

China is rapidly expanding nuclear capacity (50+ reactors with 20+ more planned)

The U.S. has 94 reactors and is falling behind

IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities are critical concerns

Energy independence and dominance are central to future global competitiveness

Secretary Chris Wright’s pro-nuclear stance is seen as crucial for U.S. energy policy

6. Transmission Infrastructure and Grid Challenges

The underlying infrastructure problem:

Aging transmission infrastructure is a bottleneck for moving power from generation to demand

This is a bigger issue than just generation capacity

SMRs offer distributed generation that can bypass some transmission challenges

7. Regenerative Agriculture and Land Use

Brief but important discussion about sustainable farming:

Current agricultural policies favor monoculture corn production with heavy chemical inputs

Regenerative agriculture and sustainable land management are better for both economics and health

The tension between subsidizing farmland for food vs. for energy production

We are seeing that Data Centers, AI, Wind, Solar, and Agriculture are more closely aligned than you can imagine. Land and water grabs are ongoing in the U.S., and they are second only to the political corruption we are seeing in our systems.

We covered the Levelized Cost of Energy and the importance of its design. I loved the fact that they are 3D printing and getting the system designed faster rather than later.

Check out their website: https://www.nxatomics.com/

Connect with Alina on her LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alinavoss/

It would be fun to get Alina and Grace Vanderhei (Stankie), who was on the podcast as a former Miss America and a nuclear engineer, together to discuss the future of nuclear.

This week, I reached out to John Rich to get him on the podcast. While it is a long shot, we need all of the air cover we can get to protect our farmers, farmland, and people's homes from the Wild West of Data centers being overrun by eminent domain on people’s homes and farms.

We need more future leaders and companies like Alina and NX Atomics.



Data2 if you have any business systems, can you trust A? Well, they have the patent on validation. https://data2.zoholandingpage.com/energy

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/

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And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor.

https://welldatabase.com/