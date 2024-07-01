The Impact of the Chevron Supreme Court Decision
Tommorow's News Today - Notes And Articles Covered in the ENB Daily Standup for Monday July 1st.
Last week was wild, and we are still trying to unpack the impact on the energy markets. The debate and its effects around the world and the Supreme Court decision are only a few of the serious topics that Michael and Stu cover as we head into the July 4th week.
1: China Surpasses Europe in Per Capita Energy Consumption
China leads the world in the implem…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.