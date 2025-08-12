This story has three main points.

1: The total failure of “Renewable wind, solar, and hydrogen to be sustainable,” And by sustainable, we are talking of being implemented without subsidies or the use of fossil fuels.

2: The lack of funding going into oil and gas exploration has now changed, and big oil companies are exploring again. After reviewing the Q2 earnings and forward-looking statements, we expect oil exploration to pick up.

3: Economies based upon Net Zero energy policies are failing at a dramatically steep incline.

Orsted’s Financial Woes: Bailouts and Stock Plunges in the Wind Sector

Danish offshore wind leader Orsted has become emblematic of the renewable sector’s vulnerabilities in 2025. The company, once hailed as a pioneer in green energy, has faced a cascade of setbacks, culminating in requests for government support and dramatic stock declines. In a surprise move, Orsted announced a rights offering of up to 60 billion Danish kroner (approximately $8.7 billion) to shore up its finances, sending shares crashing below their IPO price—the steepest single-day drop on record.

Key projects have been abandoned due to soaring costs, higher interest rates, and supply chain disruptions. Notably, Orsted canceled the Hornsea 4 offshore wind farm in the UK, a massive 2.4 GW project, stating it no longer made economic sense even with government-guaranteed power prices.

In the US, delays and increased expenses on projects like Sunrise Wind led to a $1.7 billion impairment, causing shares to plummet 17% in January.

President Trump’s policies, including a halt on offshore wind leasing and threats against the industry, exacerbated these issues, with Orsted’s stock falling an additional 9.6% in April amid escalated anti-wind rhetoric.

Desperate for stability, Orsted has turned to governments for aid, seeking relief on US projects and potentially higher subsidies in Europe.

This plea for bailouts highlights the sector’s reliance on public funding, as private investment wanes in the face of economic headwinds. Overall, Orsted’s shares have declined 37% since the 2024 US election, painting a grim picture for offshore wind’s viability without robust policy support.

And on the heels of the Orsted announcement, US blade manufacturer TPI files bankruptcy papers.

TPI Composites has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US as part of a plan to restructure the business.

The Arizona-based wind blade manufacturer said it has reached an agreement with its senior secured lenders, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, for the consensual use of around $50m in cash collateral and up to $82.5m in debtor-in-possession financing, subject to court approval.

The financing package is expected to include $27.5m in new money to support day-to-day operations and $55m rolled up from the company’s existing senior secured credit facility.

BP’s Retreat from Renewables: A Sign of Shifting Priorities

Oil major BP, once a vocal proponent of the energy transition, made headlines in 2025 for scaling back its renewable ambitions in favor of fossil fuels. In February, BP announced it would scrap its target to expand renewable generation 20-fold by 2030, redirecting focus toward oil and gas production.

The company slashed its planned annual investment in renewables to between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, down from previous forecasts of up to $9 billion by 2030, while boosting oil and gas spending to $10 billion annually.

This represents a $5 billion cut in green project budgets, signaling a broader industry trend where profitability trumps sustainability amid volatile energy markets.

In an era where climate pledges abound, the world is grappling with the harsh realities of transitioning to renewable energy. Despite ambitious targets set at international forums like COP28, which aimed for 11 terawatts (TW) of global renewable capacity by 2030 to align with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C warming limit, current national commitments fall woefully short at just 7.4 TW.

BP’s leadership justified the move as a “fundamental reset” to prioritize shareholder returns, with plans to maintain oil and gas output at around 2.4 million barrels per day.

While the company still claims to aim for net-zero emissions by 2050, it has retired specific scope 3 emissions targets and adopted a “different path” that critics argue undermines genuine progress.

Recent Q2 2025 earnings showed a $2.4 billion profit, bolstered by cost cuts and higher oil prices, further reinforcing this fossil fuel-centric strategy.

This rollback not only hampers BP’s contribution to global renewables but also sets a precedent for other energy giants facing similar economic pressures.

NextDecade Gets $1.8 Billion Injection for LNG Project

A significant boost for the U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, NextDecade Corporation has secured up to $1.8 billion in equity commitments from major players TotalEnergies and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to fund the expansion of its Rio Grande LNG project in Texas.

This investment is part of a broader $3 billion equity package that includes contributions from NextDecade itself, marking a key milestone in advancing the project’s fourth liquefaction train.

The Rio Grande LNG facility, located near Brownsville, Texas, is poised to become one of the largest LNG export terminals in the United States. Phase 1 of the project, comprising the first three liquefaction trains, is already under construction and expected to produce up to 17 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG.

The latest funding targets Train 4, which will add approximately 5.4 mtpa of capacity, with total project costs estimated between $6 billion and $6.2 billion.

Under the agreements, TotalEnergies will invest $300 million for a 10% equity stake in Train 4.

GIP will commit $1.5 billion for a 50% stake, which could decrease to 30% if certain return-on-investment milestones are achieved.

NextDecade will contribute up to $1.2 billion, securing a 40% interest that could rise to 60% under the same conditions.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC holds a 12% stake in the overall project and has a 20-year offtake agreement for LNG from Train 4, further solidifying commercial viability.

Earnings from around the world in Q2

Comparison: Oil and Gas Resilience vs. Renewable Growth Potential. Oil and gas companies outperformed in profitability, with an average net income per company of around $5.5 billion, compared to $1-1.5 billion for renewables. Investor paybacks were markedly higher in oil and gas, totaling over $50 billion, versus limited distributions in renewables. Oil and gas firms, such as Chevron and Shell, have emphasized buybacks and dividends, averaging $5-10 billion per company.

Renewables focused on reinvestment, with companies like First Solar reporting strong EPS growth but no major payouts.

While renewables show promise in capacity expansion—e.g., NextEra adding gigawatts of renewable energy—oil and gas provide immediate, substantial returns amid rising energy demand.

This earnings season underscores oil and gas as a stable income source, while renewables offer long-term growth potential. Investors may weigh these factors according to their risk tolerance and market outlook.

Conclusion and Final Thoughts on Net Zero

In reviewing the global economic landscape, there is little spare investment capital from investor communities for wind, solar, and hydrogen. It appears that the only money available is still from EU, UK, and Canadian funds, which are printed on their respective currencies, rather than from individual investors.

After reviewing the earnings from the Q2 2025 markets, we are seeing trends aligning. These trends refer to investments that will generate returns for investors without subsidies.

Net Zero will be redefined in the next six months into the next money grab. It is no longer working.

Over the next six months, we can expect to see some significant changes globally in the energy mix as funding for renewables dries up and oil companies return to their core business. You have heard me say this before, and that is as long as India can continue to buy large amounts of oil and gas in significant volumes to offset some of China’s decline, we will see strong global oil demand. And with ESG enforcement still on the minds of oil and gas companies, we will see profits and more oil being drilled.

