The global oil and gas markets are in turmoil, and recovery could be months.

The global oil and gas markets are in turmoil. A major conflict in the Middle East has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz—a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments—marking what experts describe as the largest oil supply disruption in history. While the U.S. remains relatively insulated with only 2% of its oil transiting through the Strait, California faces an energy crisis of “biblical proportions,” hammered by soaring fuel prices due to its heavy reliance on imported refined products and limited refining capacity. As the industry grapples with recovery timelines that could stretch months, experts forecast oil prices could eventually fall to around $70 per barrel by Q4 2026 once the Strait reopens—but not before the global economy feels the full weight of this disruption. In this episode, we explore the geopolitical shockwaves reshaping energy markets, the strategic responses from major players like Saudi Arabia, and what energy security and dominance really mean in a world of supply chain chaos.

“ Energy security starts at home. Energy dominance comes through your exports, but energy dependence is now being defined as the EU and California. “ Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Stand Up

1. Middle East Conflict & Strait of Hormuz Disruption

The podcast centers on a major geopolitical crisis affecting global energy markets. The Strait of Hormuz—a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments—has been effectively closed to commercial shipping since late February, creating what experts describe as the largest oil supply disruption in history.

2. Impact on U.S. and California Energy Markets

The U.S. is relatively insulated, with only 2% of its oil transiting through the Strait

California is severely affected due to its limited refining capacity and heavy reliance on imported refined products

The shutdown of diesel and gasoline exports from China has compounded California’s fuel price crisis

3. Market Recovery & Price Forecasts

The discussion includes recovery timelines and economic projections:

If the conflict resolves soon, it will take months to restore normal operations (repositioning ships, restarting fields, rebuilding insurance)

Oil prices could fall to approximately $70 per barrel by Q4 2026 once the Strait reopens

4. Strategic Industry Responses

Saudi Arabia’s efforts to bypass the Strait of Hormuz and increase exports

The White House’s National Energy Dominance Council is initiating to secure new energy deals in the Indo-Pacific region

5. Oil & Gas Industry Trends

Analysis of rig counts across U.S. basins

Discussion of the “sweet spot” for oil prices and industry focus on financial discipline

Commentary on the “fear premium” currently embedded in oil prices

Stories Covered on the Wenergy News Beat Stand Up

1.Oil and Gas Markets are Upended and Recovery will be Months

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, marking what experts describe as the largest oil supply disruption in history. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed to most commercial shipping since late February 2026, approximately 20 million barrels per day (mb/d) of oil and petroleum products—representing about 20% of global seaborne oil trade—have been halted. This bottleneck, combined with direct attacks on energy infrastructure, has led to a projected plunge in global oil supply of 8-10 mb/d in March alone, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). The fallout extends far beyond crude, rippling into natural gas, fertilizers, metals, and petrochemicals, with recovery expected to take several months even after a resolution.

Total Oil and Gas Disruption from the Iran Conflict

Iran’s own oil production, averaging around 3.2-3.6 mb/d in early 2026, has been significantly impaired by strikes on key facilities like the Kharg Island terminal, which handles 90% of its exports. Exports, primarily to China via a “shadow fleet” of tankers, have paradoxically risen slightly to about 2.1 mb/d amid the chaos, but this masks broader regional shutdowns.

The real magnitude stems from the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint carrying roughly 20 mb/d of crude and products, plus 10.8 billion cubic feet per day of liquefied natural gas (LNG). With tanker traffic reduced to near zero due to threats, canceled insurance, and rerouting challenges, major producers like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE have slashed output. Saudi Arabia alone has rerouted 5 mb/d via pipelines, but overall, the IEA estimates a net disruption of 8 mb/d, while some analyses peg it at 18 mb/d when accounting for misplaced ships and shut-in fields.

2.If the Strait of Hormuz is Shipping Oil and Kharg Island is Still Operational, Are We Really in an Oil Crisis Yet?

In the midst of escalating tensions in the Middle East, with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory actions disrupting global energy flows, the question looms large: Are we truly in the throes of an oil crisis? As of March 15, 2026, the Strait of Hormuz—a vital chokepoint carrying roughly 20% of the world’s seaborne oil—remains partially operational for select shipments, particularly Iranian crude headed to Asia. Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub handling up to 90% of its shipments, was targeted by U.S. forces but with oil infrastructure deliberately spared, allowing exports to continue at near-normal levels.

Yet, tanker rates have skyrocketed, refined product prices are climbing, and markets are jittery. For the Energy News Beat audience, let’s break this down: the U.S. is minimally exposed, global disruptions are real but uneven, and the divide between “paper” oil trading and physical deliveries tells a nuanced story.

Refined Products Feel the Pinch: Gas, Diesel, and Jet Fuel Under Pressure

While crude itself isn’t in total lockdown, the ripple effects on refined products are more pronounced. Supply chain disruptions—fewer tankers willing to risk the strait, port congestion, and halted flows—have quadrupled charter rates to $800,000 per day.

War-risk insurance cancellations and surging premiums add to the chaos, pushing very large crude carrier (VLCC) rates to record highs of $424,000 per day for Middle East-to-China routes.

This hits gas, diesel, and jet fuel hardest. European natural gas futures jumped 40%, and U.S. gasoline prices have risen amid fears of prolonged chokepoints.

Jet fuel cracks (the premium over crude) are widening due to vulnerabilities in Persian Gulf supplies, with aviation facing higher costs from rerouting and shortages.

Diesel surcharges in the UK have spiked 8-15%, reflecting broader transport inflation.

These aren’t full-blown shortages yet, but they’re inflating costs across supply lines, from farms to factories.

Paper vs. Physical: Futures Volatility vs. Real-World Deliveries

Here’s where the market’s schizophrenia shines: “Paper” oil (futures contracts) often diverges from physical deliveries. Futures are speculative bets on future prices, trading volumes 28 times daily global consumption, reacting wildly to headlines—like Brent surging to $120 amid strait fears.

They incorporate risk premiums, expectations, and financial flows, sometimes inflating prices beyond current realities.

Physical markets, by contrast, focus on actual barrels: supply, demand, logistics, and contracts. Spot prices reflect immediate availability, quality, and regional factors, often lagging futures due to storage or delivery delays.

Right now, physical crude is tighter in some spots (e.g., Asia’s demand for Middle East sour grades) but not universally scarce, as Iranian flows persist and Saudis redirect. Tanker delivery prices, however, are soaring due to real-world risks—rerouting via the Cape of Good Hope adds time and cost, widening the gap.

Futures might scream “crisis,” but physical trades suggest a managed disruption—for now.

How They Interact and Why They Diverge

Paper and physical markets aren’t isolated—they feed into each other. Futures prices set benchmarks (e.g., Brent as a global reference), which physical deals often reference with premiums or discounts. Hedging is a big link: Airlines might buy paper futures to lock in jet fuel costs against physical price hikes.

Divergences happen because:Contango vs. Backwardation: In contango (common in oversupply), future prices are higher than spot, encouraging storage. Backwardation (tight supply) flips this, drawing down inventories.

Speculative Bubbles: Paper markets can overreact—e.g., negative WTI prices in 2020 due to storage fears, while physical oil still had value.

Geopolitical vs. Operational Realities: As in recent Strait of Hormuz tensions, paper prices surge on “what if” scenarios, but if tankers keep loading (as they have for select routes), physical disruptions are limited, keeping effective losses below the headline 20% of global flows.

In essence, paper oil is about predicting and profiting from the future, while physical oil is about delivering the present. For energy professionals like podcast hosts discussing market dynamics, recognizing this split helps explain why a “crisis” in futures doesn’t always mean empty gas stations. If tensions escalate further, watch how physical constraints (like tanker rates hitting $400k+ per day) could pull paper prices into alignment—or widen the gap.

Are We in a Crisis? Not Yet, But Teetering on the Edge

With the Strait shipping selective oil, Kharg Island pumping, and alternatives like Saudi Red Sea exports kicking in, we’re not in a 1970s-style embargo. The effective market loss is smaller than the headline 20%, and U.S. insulation keeps domestic impacts contained. But escalating strikes, potential infrastructure hits, and sustained tanker premiums could tip us over. Gas and diesel prices are already biting consumers, and jet fuel hikes threaten airlines and logistics.

For energy stakeholders, monitor Kharg’s status, strait transits, and Saudi pipeline flows closely. If Iran escalates or allies waver, paper panic could become physical pain. Until then, this is a crisis in slow motion—disruptive, yes, but not apocalyptic. Stay tuned to Energy News Beat for updates as the situation evolves.

3.Two Oil Tankers Seen at Kharg after U.S. Strikes, Satellite Firm Confirms

In a development that underscores the resilience of Iran’s oil infrastructure amid escalating geopolitical tensions, satellite imagery has confirmed the presence of two oil tankers at Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf. This sighting comes just hours after U.S. precision strikes targeted military installations on the island, signaling that critical energy assets remain operational and unharmed.

According to data from TankerTrackers.com, a leading firm in satellite-based ship monitoring, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) capable of holding up to 2 million barrels of oil and a smaller Aframax tanker were spotted berthed at the facility mid-morning on March 14, 2026. Neither vessel was present the previous day, indicating a swift return to loading activities despite the overnight military action.

4.Where to find the cheapest gas in California as fuel prices continue excruciating climb

Californians have been suffering excruciating pain at the pump while long enduring some the highest gas prices in the nation.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the Golden State reached $5.483 on Saturday, nearly 40 cents higher than a week ago and more than 90 cents more than the average a month prior, according to the American Automobile Association.

The Los Angeles area

While Los Angeles doesn’t have the most expensive gas on average in California, it does hold some of the more outrageous prices.

Last weekend, a downtown LA Chevron station was selling gas for an eye-popping at $8.21 a gallon, with one driver spending $107 to fill up.

5.How Much Diesel, Gasoline, Jet Fuel, and Other Oil Products Are Actually Imported to California?

As California’s push toward a zero-emissions future accelerates, the state’s petroleum refining sector is undergoing a dramatic transformation. With refinery closures already underway and more potentially on the horizon, California is increasingly dependent on imported refined products to meet its massive fuel demand. This shift raises critical questions about supply stability, price volatility, and broader economic repercussions for the West Coast. In this article, we’ll break down the current import volumes for key products like gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and others, examine the state’s shrinking refinery base, and explore the potential fallout if additional facilities are shuttered.

California’s Refinery Landscape: A Shrinking Footprint

California once boasted over 40 refineries in the early 1990s, but regulatory pressures, high operating costs, and the state’s aggressive climate policies have whittled that number down significantly. As of early 2026, the state has approximately 10 operational refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of about 1.48 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the California Energy Commission (CEC) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). This represents roughly 9% of the nation’s total refining capacity, making California the third-largest refining state after Texas and Louisiana.

However, recent closures are eroding this base:How Much Is California Importing Today?

California’s isolation—coupled with its unique fuel specs—means imports are essential to bridge supply shortfalls. Total petroleum product imports hit a four-year high of 279,000 bpd in May 2025, per Kpler data, with about 70% originating from Asia (e.g., South Korea and India). By late 2025, West Coast (primarily California) gasoline imports alone averaged 119,000 bpd year-to-date, totaling over 35 million barrels, according to EIA figures. This marks a record since at least 2004 and reflects the early impacts of refinery reductions.

6.White House National Energy Dominance Council Announces Billions in Energy Projects in Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan – March 14, 2026 – In a landmark push for American energy dominance, the White House’s National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) is spearheading the inaugural Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum in Tokyo. Co-hosted with Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), the event is unveiling at least $30 billion in agreements between U.S. companies and Asia-Pacific nations, focusing on coal, oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), nuclear power, and critical minerals.

This article really points out the new trading blocs forming right before our very eyes that are prioritizing real energy security over Net Zero. Those countries will be prosperous and successful. As I have also been saying, Energy Security starts at home, but your energy dominance comes through your exports”. Well, we are seeing that on display right now, and Russia is smart to focus on the Asia-Pacific markets.

Way to go, Trump Administration!

7.DAVID BLACKMON: Oil Price Fear Premium Returns With A Vengeance

This was a great story on the Daily Caller by David Blackmon - He and I are going to be busy next week. Monday is the Energy Realities, Tuesday we have Doomberg and the CEO of the new Refinery we covered last week.

8.Oil Over $100 and Rig Count Goes Up

Rig count up - and the CEOs are all in agreement that fiscal responsibility comes first.

The world is healing, and I am seeing that we are in for a bumpy few weeks, and it will start getting better quickly. I feel that Iran and Cuba situations will be resolved quickly. But that still leaves California and the horrible position Gavin Newsom has put the United States in as a National Security Risk just as bad as Iran.

We really need to federalize the last 7 refineries before they all close and look at building more by going around Gavin Newsom’s horrific energy policies. By federalizing the market and putting refineries on federal land.

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