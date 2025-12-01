The Global Fall Out from COP30

The Energy Reality team from Bulgaria, the US, and the UK had a fun energy discussion at the expense of the COP30 participants. When you get Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, Stu Turley, and Irina Slav on a podcast, buckle up, as fun is around the corner.

The main topics The Energy Realities Team discussed in this podcast episode include:

1. The outcomes and implications of COP30, the recent UN climate change conference:

- The lack of significant progress or agreements made at the conference

- Discussions around censorship and information control efforts that emerged from COP30

- The role and influence of the US, particularly under the Trump administration, on the outcomes

2. The geopolitical and economic shifts happening globally related to energy and climate policies:

- The diverging paths and trading blocs forming between countries/regions pursuing net-zero policies versus those resisting them

- China’s growing influence and the West’s increasing reliance on China for manufacturing and energy

- Concerns about deindustrialization and the fiscal impacts of net-zero policies in Western countries

3. Specific energy and climate policy developments:

- The “memorandum of understanding” between the Canadian federal government and the province of Alberta on oil pipelines

- The UK’s plans to tax electric vehicle drivers

- Germany’s increasing gas usage and LNG import needs

4. Commentary and analysis on the media’s coverage and portrayal of these energy and climate issues.

Stu has a blast picking on Gov Newsom’s COP30 performance.

So is Gavin Newsom’s new nickname “Climate Bob” instead of Spungbob Square Pants?

We had an in-depth discussion, with differing perspectives from the co-hosts, on the major topics shaping the global energy landscape.

Chapters:

00:14 Introduction

05:26 Was it Trump’s Fault COP30 failed?

07:14 Censorship

10:19 The Grid needs balancing between AC and DC renewables.

25:04 End of the war in Ukraine and what that means to oil prices

27:21 The end of the COP Conferences

39:30 Canada and pipelines

49:19 Germany and its energy crisis

52:25 California and Gavin Newsom’s war on oil





Irina Slav

International Author writing about energy, mining, and geopolitical issues. Bulgaria

David Blackmon

Principal at DB Energy Advisors, energy author, and podcast host.Principal at DB Energy Advisors, energy author, and podcast host.

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stuart Turley

President and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

