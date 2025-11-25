As you have heard me say before, I have never lived through a news cycle like this before, and today is no different. The interview on Fox with Bret Baier and Secretary Chris Wright has a few hidden gems that showcase massive technological implementation.

Secretary Wright talks about the time lines for lower energy prices, with the end of higher prices in 2026 and prices going down through the end of the Trump Presidency. This is critical, as I have watched what the Department of Energy is trying to tackle on what one of my old bosses used to say, “Focus on Everything Now”. And old Grant Amacher was always right. If you focus on everything and do it right, things will roll to the bottom line. And in the energy market, the Department of Energy is trying to fix a huge swath of issues.

Key Issues pointed out.

1. Streamlining the regulation process for artificial intelligence (AI) and powering AI. President Trump signed an executive action to launch a national effort to advance AI innovation and science using the resources of the national labs and supercomputers.

2. The need for increased energy production and infrastructure to power the growing demand for AI and data centers. The transcript discusses the challenges of providing enough electricity to run large-scale AI systems, which could require the equivalent of multiple Hoover Dams’ worth of power.

3. Strategies to increase electricity production and transmission capacity, including enabling existing power plants to increase output, utilizing backup generators, and building new transmission lines. The transcript suggests these efforts will help stabilize and reduce electricity prices, especially in states with growing electricity demand.

4. The potential for AI and advanced computing to drive scientific and engineering progress, solve problems like the electricity grid, and improve people’s lives. The transcript frames this as a “moonshot” project similar to the Manhattan Project and Apollo program.

The discussion covers both the policy and technical aspects of powering the future of AI in the United States.

Huge Quotes:

Here are some of the most interesting and impactful quotes from the transcript:

1. President Trump: “Also proudly ended the ridiculous Biden era restrictions on artificial intelligence, and we will work closely with friends and partners like those in this room to build the largest, most powerful, most innovative AI ecosystem in the world.”

2. Secretary Chris Wright: “This is reminiscent of the Manhattan Project that brought World War II to an early and successful end. Similar to the Apollo projects that put a man on the moon in 1969. This is an all-in national effort to take the power of AI and pair it with the 40,000 outstanding scientists and engineers at our national labs to use the world’s largest supercomputers to advance innovation and science.”

3. Secretary Chris Wright: “What President Trump signed today, launching this Genesis mission is going to bring together industry, the national labs, data sets, all tied together in a closed loop system to just rapidly advance the pace of scientific and engineering progress. It will be transformative. You will see in the coming years.”

4. Secretary Chris Wright: “We’re going to enable existing power plants to up their output. We’re going to take backup generators that are already at data centers or behind the back of a Walmart and bring those on when we need extra electricity production. We’re going to do a lot of creative things with transmission lines. So we will find tens of gigawatts of new transmission capacity on our existing grid.”

5. Secretary Chris Wright: “Ultimately, increased demand is going to be a tailwind for lower prices. We’re going to have a better, more affordable grid five years from now, with vastly increased capacity, and in America leading in the AI race.”

One golden nugget in the video is that the idle Generator sitting behind the back of a Walmart, or backup generators at Data Centers, will be used to add on-demand power of over 10 GW to the grid when things get tight. Most people would have missed that line, but that will come from decentralized grid management, with AI able to feed idle power generators into the grid. That would not have been possible even five years ago. For those who understand how balancing authorities operate, bringing in different types of sources to maintain constant frequencies and megahertz is an absolute masterclass in energy orchestration.

It is exciting to think that the United States Department of Energy is thinking outside the box and turning assets that companies have paid for into money-generating and grid-support tools.

Thanks again to all of our wonderful supporters and readers. Have a Happy Thanksgiving and know that we live in the greatest country in the world, and we will turn the corner in 2026.

