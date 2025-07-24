Having been sent this video by Dr. Tammy Nemeth of the Nemeth report, I felt compelled to write this article. We recommend following Tammy and her writings on global energy and leadership.

The UN Secretary-General sounded impressive in his presentation, unless you are in the industry and can sift through his total misinformation and claims about the progress of the energy transition.

First, we are not in an “Energy Transition”; we are in an energy addition of all forms, after trillions of dollars have been invested in wind and solar, and storage, with only two percent of their electrical generation being lost to wind and solar.

Coal is on the rise again, peak oil has been pushed out, and natural gas is here to stay.

Here are some of the most impactful and deceitful quotes I've extracted from the transcript: Antonio’s comments are in italics

"Fossil fuels are running out of roads, and the sun is rising on a clean energy age." - So why is coal, natural gas, and oil on a fast track? And we are not hearing about peak oil. Global oil demand – Source Sandstone Asset Management, Statista, IEA

"Renewables already nearly match fossil fuels in global installed power capacity. And that's just the beginning." - This statement is nuts. Natural Gas, Coal, and Oil account for about 80%, and he must be referring to nameplate capabilities. That is one possibility, as you have installed 180% more capacity when installing renewables on a grid than is needed. It used to be a simple calculation of 20% to 30% to allow for downtime on power stations.

"The clean energy future is no longer a promise; it's a fact. No government, no industry, no special interests can stop it."

"Renewables can put power, literally and figuratively, in the hands of people and governments. And almost every nation has enough sun, wind, or water to become energy self-sufficient." Not when you look at the true cost of wind and solar. Anywhere around the world wind and solar are installed, they add to the cost of electricity. Brazil is unusual only because it has so much hydroelectric power. If you have hydro or nuclear, you can add some wind and solar, but not too much.

"To keep the 1.5 degree limit alive and deliver universal energy access, annual clean energy investment in developing countries must rise more than fivefold by 2030." I got nothing on this one. When the Trump Administration rescinds the Obama-era rules that classify CO2 as a pollutant, the narrative will change. Global warming is a phenomenon that occurs, and it is not an existential threat created by humans.

"The fossil fuel age is failing and failing. We are in the dawn of a new energy era, an era where cheap, clean, abundant energy powers a world rich in economic opportunity." This is where I think Antonio’s staff needs to be addressed. They are not looking at the same data sets that the financial modeling groups use. Every country that installs wind, solar, and storage has higher energy prices. This is a fact, not a myth.

“We have never been in an energy transition; we have been in an expensive energy addition. – Stu Turley”

While finishing the story this morning, Chip Roy’s office posted that he is introducing a bill to defund the UN. This just made my day. They have tried for decades to undermine the United States, and now, with their climate action push, it is merely a method to provide cover for the Canadian, UK, and EU’s political leaders in maintaining the wealth transfer known as Climate Change.

Should we defund the UN?

This latest speech by the UN Secretary General is just another example of how desperate they really are.

The facts and math don’t math up as we say in Texas.

What you will see is that CNN and other mainstream media outlets use this speech as talking points and justification. So, as you see speeches or interviews, just know that the world is waking up to the realities that wind, solar, and hydrogen have their place, but it is not as mainstream providers of grid power under the current technology.

I firmly believe that someday they might, but even as new technology emerges, it takes decades to roll out, and we don’t have decades in this new AI race for dominance. There is a new battery storage system in a test bed in Germany that does not use lithium, and it looks very promising; however, it cannot be brought to market for another two to three years. And this is only one example.

Thank you to all of our great readers, subscribers, and supporters. Please let us know of any topics you would like us to research, as Michael has a few papers he is currently working on.