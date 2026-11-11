Waller is leaning toward a quarter-point December move and says a half-point “should be considered.” Logan wants at least two more increases. Of the last three times the Fed hiked into an oil shock, two ended in recession — both in the 1970s. 2022 didn’t. That history is a warning, not a forecast.

The Fed already hiked. Officials are signaling more.

The Federal Reserve is not hinting at a rate hike. It already delivered one.

On Sept. 16, the Federal Open Market Committee raised its target range by a quarter point, to 3.75 percent to 4.00 percent, on a 12-0 vote — its first increase since 2023. On Oct. 28 it held that range, 10-2, and both dissenters, Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, preferred a quarter-point hike. Then, on Nov. 10, several officials said more tightening is coming.

Governor Christopher Waller, speaking in London hours before the October CPI report, said he is “leaning toward supporting an increase in our policy rate of 25 basis points” in December. If core CPI came in “around 0.3 percent or even higher,” he said, “a 50 basis point hike in the policy rate should be considered.” Hours later, core CPI printed 0.3 percent for a third straight month. Headline prices rose 0.4 percent, and energy rose 0.7 percent, after a 5.2 percent jump in September. BLS did not publish most 12-month CPI rates for October, including the headline and core rates, because the 2025 shutdown left no October 2025 survey data. Among the few it did publish, gasoline was up 37.4 percent from a year earlier.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, in Houston the same day, said “the FOMC needs to implement at least two more 25-basis-point rate increases.” It “may be possible to move more rapidly this winter,” she said, and she estimates the funds target is “at least 50 basis points” below the level that would create “some modest restriction.” Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson called for “further gradual tightening“ and said skipping October was “a matter of pace, not direction. There is likely more work to do.”

None of that is a Committee decision. The Oct. 28 statement said more information would help the Committee “determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent goal.” We found no fresh hike signal from Chair Kevin Warsh. CME FedWatch, as of late Nov. 10, put December odds at 88.8 percent for a quarter-point increase and 11.2 percent for a half-point increase, per Investing.com. The next decision is due Dec. 9 at 1:00 p.m. CST.

The U.S.-Iran war began Feb. 28 and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. EIA Dated Brent spot — not the futures contract — peaked at $138.21 a barrel on April 7 and was still $107.03 on Nov. 3. Futures are lower: Brent was $92.77 and West Texas Intermediate $86.80, according to RTÉ (updated 5:51 a.m. CST). AAA diesel was $6.1306 on Nov. 11, down from a record $6.5276 on Sept. 22, but still above the 2022 EIA weekly peak of $5.81.

Effective federal funds rate (monthly average, left axis) and WTI spot (monthly, log scale, right axis), January 1970 through October 2026, with NBER recession bands. Fed funds peaked at 12.92 percent in July 1974, during the November 1973–March 1975 recession, and at 19.10 percent in June 1981, a month before the 1981-82 recession began. The 2022-23 hiking cycle, to a 5.25-5.50 percent target, was not followed by a recession. The Sept. 16, 2026, hike took the target to 3.75-4.00 percent. WTI is on a log scale so the 1970s oil shocks remain visible. Sources: FRED FEDFUNDS, WTISPLC and USREC, pulled Nov. 11, 2026.

Of the last three times, two ended in recession. 2022 didn’t.

The last two times the Fed hiked into an oil-supply shock and a recession followed were 1973-74 and 1979-82. After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the United States did not get an NBER recession. Of the last three times the Fed hiked into an oil shock, two ended in recession — both in the 1970s. 2022 didn’t.

1973–74: gas lines and stop-go policy

The Arab oil embargo began Oct. 19, 1973. Posted crude nearly quadrupled, from $2.90 to $11.65 a barrel by January 1974, according to Federal Reserve History. FRED WTI went from $3.56 in July 1973 to $10.11 in January 1974. The funds rate, rising before the embargo from 5.94 percent in January 1973, peaked at 12.92 percent in July 1974, during the November 1973–March 1975 recession. Consumer prices peaked at 12.3 percent over the year ending December 1974. Unemployment went from 4.6 percent in October 1973 to 9.0 percent in May 1975. Leaded regular gasoline averaged 38.8, 53.2, and 56.7 cents a gallon in 1973, 1974, and 1975, per EIA. The S&P 500 fell 48.2 percent on a price basis in 1973-74.

1979–82: Volcker, 19 percent funds, two recessions

Iranian output had fallen 4.8 million barrels a day by January 1979, about 7 percent of world supply, and oil “more than doubl[ed] between April 1979 and April 1980,” Federal Reserve History records. FRED WTI went from $15.85 in April 1979 to $39.50 in April 1980. After Paul Volcker’s Oct. 6, 1979, shift to reserve targeting, funds averaged 17.61 percent in April 1980 and peaked at 19.10 percent in June 1981. CPI peaked at 14.8 percent over the year ending March 1980. The 30-year mortgage hit 18.63 percent on Oct. 9, 1981. NBER dated two recessions, in 1980 and in 1981-82. Unemployment reached 10.8 percent in late 1982, the postwar high until 2020.

2022 is why “every time” does not hold

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Brent spot peaked at $133.18 on March 8. The Fed hiked 11 times from March 16, 2022, through July 26, 2023, taking the target from 0-0.25 percent to 5.25-5.50 percent. CPI peaked at 9.1 percent over the year ending June 2022. There was no NBER recession. Unemployment bottomed at 3.4 percent in April 2023. The S&P 500’s 2022 total return was minus 18.1 percent, while the S&P 500 Energy sector returned 65.7 percent, according to S&P Global. WTI was already back to a $76.44 monthly average by December 2022. As Michelle Bowman put it this week, the United States is “a net exporter of oil products and less energy intensive,” though she added that higher energy prices could still weigh on activity.

Three times the Fed hiked into an oil shock. In 1973-74, funds peaked at 12.92 percent and an NBER recession ran from November 1973 to March 1975. In 1979-82, funds peaked at 19.10 percent and NBER dated two recessions, in 1980 and 1981-82. In 2022-23 the target rose to 5.25-5.50 percent and no NBER recession was declared; unemployment bottomed at 3.4 percent in April 2023. 1990, 1999–2000 and 2008 are contrasts, not a third case — see the article. Sources: FRED FEDFUNDS, WTISPLC, CPIAUCNS, UNRATE, DFEDTARU and DCOILBRENTEU; NBER; Federal Reserve History.

In 1990, after Iraq invaded Kuwait, WTI jumped from $16.87 in June to $35.92 in October, but the Fed was cutting, not hiking, so that recession does not belong here. The 2004-06 tightening overlapped a doubling of oil, and a recession began in December 2007, but 2008 was first a housing and finance crisis, and the Fed had already cut rates to 2 percent by the time WTI hit $147 in July 2008. The European Central Bank, by contrast, hiked at the oil peak. Use 2008 as a contrast, not a third case. The 1999-2000 run-up, when WTI nearly tripled and the Fed hiked six times before the 2001 recession, is usually traced to the dot-com bust rather than oil, so it is treated here as a contrast too.

The oil shock, or the Fed’s reaction?

Correlation is not proof. The 1970s slumps also had prior easy policy, food shocks, and, in 1980, credit controls. James Hamilton (1983) argued that oil shocks preceded nearly every postwar U.S. recession. Ben Bernanke, Mark Gertler, and Mark Watson argued in a 1997 Brookings paper that much of the damage came from the Fed’s tightening in response. A fair line is that, in the 1970s, it was both. As Bernanke put it in 2004, “monetary policy cannot offset the recessionary and inflationary effects of increased oil prices at the same time.”

The policy rate, at 3.75 to 4.00 percent, is not Volcker’s 19 percent. Logan says longer-run inflation expectations are “near 2 percent”; Paulson says they are “well anchored.” Still, Logan notes that inflation has run above the 2 percent target for “nearly six years.” Bowman, more cautious than Waller or Logan, attributes roughly one-fourth of above-target core PCE inflation in the year to September to energy, with tariffs and AI-related pressures each accounting for another fourth. “Inflation has proven to be more persistent than I had anticipated,” she said. Nothing here says a 2027 recession is coming. October payrolls rose 165,000, and unemployment was 4.1 percent.

Consumer and investor views

For households, the next hike shows up first in short-term rates. The average credit-card rate on accounts assessed interest was 21.19 percent in August. As simple arithmetic, not a forecast, each quarter-point increase adds about $2.50 a year on every $1,000 of revolving balance. The 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.18 percent in Freddie Mac‘s Nov. 5 survey, up from 6.22 percent a year earlier and below a 2026 high of 7.40 percent.

Fuel is not moving with the funds rate. Regular gasoline has come down from $4.478 a gallon in EIA’s Sept. 21 weekly survey to AAA’s $3.9429 on Nov. 11. Diesel has eased from its September record but, at $6.1306, is still above any pre-2026 high and about $2.38 above a year ago. A December hike will not, by itself, set the diesel ticket.

For investors, energy has historically held up during supply-shock inflations — 2022’s 65.7 percent energy return against an 18.1 percent market decline is the clearest case. The risk is the other side of the 2008 tape: once demand slumps, oil can fall hard. Rate-sensitive growth stocks tend to feel hikes first.

What we still do not know — and what the history actually says

The Committee has not committed to December, a half-point move, or Logan’s “at least two more.” Waller spoke before the CPI release; the print met the bar he set for considering 50 basis points, but it is still his view, not a vote.

Those are fair caveats. They do not erase the pattern. Two of the last three times the Fed hiked into an oil shock, a recession followed — both in the 1970s. The third time, it didn’t. Families will feel this first in diesel, card rates, and mortgage quotes. 1982 is not destiny. The Fed is tightening into a real energy shock, and history’s record is mixed — and serious.

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Stu’s Take

The Fed already hiked in September to 3.75–4.00 percent, and on Tuesday Waller, Logan, and Paulson all said more tightening is coming. Waller is leaning toward a quarter point in December and said a half point “should be considered” if core CPI stayed at 0.3 percent — which it did. Logan wants at least two more increases. I will not tell you that means a recession is on the way. Of the last three times the Fed hiked into an oil shock, two ended in recession, in 1973–74 and 1979–82, when funds went to 12.92 percent and then to 19 percent and unemployment hit 9 and then 10.8 percent. 2022 didn’t end that way.

Diesel is still $6.13, the 30-year mortgage is 7.18 percent, and unemployment is 4.1 percent. That is a warning from history, not a forecast. Diesel is the inflationary, impactful problem that the Fed cannot address. The government can do so by building refineries. I will be covering this with Rey Trevino on the Energy News Beat Stand Up tomorrow.

Diesel is also the key difference between the only time the Fed raised rates in an energy crisis and a recession did not occur. What is different, you might ask? The number of refineries. Ukraine has hit every refinery in Russia, and they keep repairing them, but they are not capable of exporting to the global market like they were.

We need more refineries, as we can see that oil will find a way, as we say on the podcast. Plain and simple. Until they are permitted and built, we will have high prices.

Then you have Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.), in an open letter to the Greek owner of the Agioi Fanendes, wrote that it would be “engaged in an illegal transaction” if it delivered its cargo to U.S. shores. - from the WSJ article - they responded to threats from a Sitting US Senator. - I am working on a full article on this, as this is just an example of our government willing to hurt consumers to grandstand.

On Thursday we have Tucker Perkins - Utility Warnings vs. Grid Reality: The Homeowner “Preparedness Gap”, and we are looking at how many homes could be upgraded from home heating oil to propane or Natural Gas.

One looming problem is emboldened Democrats and Green-leaning Republicans wanting to put more wind, solar, and storage on the grid, expecting electricity prices to go down. What is the definition of insanity, you ask? Voting in people that follow Net Zero and Green energy policies, expecting lower bills, should be added to the definition. - Just Sayin.

Watch December 9, and don’t confuse a hike with a cure for $6 diesel.

Appendix A | Linked source list (accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST)

1. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, FOMC statement, Sept. 16, 2026. Primary source for the 12-0 vote raising the target range to 3.75-4.00 percent, the first increase since 2023. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20260916a.htm

2. Board of Governors, FOMC statement, Oct. 28, 2026. Primary source for the 10-2 decision to hold the 3.75-4.00 percent range; the sentence that “the accumulation of more information will help the Committee determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent goal”; and the dissent by Lisa D. Cook and Beth M. Hammack, who preferred a quarter-point hike. Cook is a Governor; Hammack is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20261028a.htm

3. Gov. Christopher J. Waller, “The Economic Outlook and Some Thoughts on Labor Market Dynamism,” speech at the Bank of England Watchers Conference, King’s Business School and the Money, Macro and Finance Society, London, Nov. 10, 2026. Source for the December 25-basis-point lean, the conditional 50-basis-point line, October payrolls of +165,000, and unemployment of 4.1 percent. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speech/waller20261110a.htm

4. Dallas Fed President Lorie K. Logan, “Economic and monetary policy outlook,” remarks at the 11th joint Dallas/Kansas City Fed energy conference, Dallas Fed Houston branch, Nov. 10, 2026. Source for “at least two more 25-basis-point rate increases,” “may be possible to move more rapidly this winter,” “at least 50 basis points” below modest restriction, inflation expectations “near 2 percent,” inflation above target for “nearly six years,” and PCE 3.6 percent / core 3.1 percent. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.dallasfed.org/news/speeches/logan/2026/lkl261110

5. Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson, “Economic Outlook,” 81st Annual Field Meeting Capstone, Nov. 10, 2026. Source for “further gradual tightening seems appropriate”; “skipping a meeting is a matter of pace, not direction. There is likely more work to do”; and “long-term expectations are well anchored.” Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.philadelphiafed.org/the-economy/monetary-policy/261110-81st-annual-field-meeting-capstone-speech

6. Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle W. Bowman, “The U.S. Economy and Considerations for Monetary Policy,” Council on Foreign Relations, Washington, Nov. 10, 2026. Source for “inflation has proven to be more persistent than I had anticipated”; the attribution of roughly one-fourth of above-target core PCE inflation in the year to September to energy, with tariffs and AI-related pressures each another fourth; her estimate that core PCE “likely moved up further to 3.3 percent in October”; the United States as “a net exporter of oil products and less energy intensive”; and her caveat that higher energy prices could still weigh on activity. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speech/bowman20261110a.htm

7. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index — October 2026, released Nov. 10, 2026, 8:30 a.m. ET. Headline +0.4 percent m/m SA after +0.6 percent in September; core +0.3 percent for a third straight month; energy +0.7 percent after +5.2 percent. BLS did not publish most 12-month rates, including all items, core and energy, because October 2025 survey data are unavailable. Published 12-month exceptions include gasoline +37.4 percent, new vehicles +0.7 percent, and used cars and trucks −3.3 percent. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.bls.gov/news.release/cpi.nr0.htm

8. Investing.com, “Fed rate hike odds in December at 88% after hot CPI — CME FedWatch,” Nov. 10, 2026, 10:21 p.m. (time zone not stated). Source for the late-Nov. 10 CME FedWatch print of 88.8 percent odds of a 25-basis-point December hike and 11.2 percent odds of a 50-basis-point hike, with a hold no longer priced. A live refresh of the CME FedWatch tool was not obtained on the morning of Nov. 11. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.investing.com/news/economy-news/fed-rate-hike-odds-in-december-at-88-after-hot-cpi-cme-fedwatch-5017585

9. CME Group, FedWatch tool page. Please attribute rate probabilities to “CME FedWatch.” Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/interest-rates/cme-fedwatch-tool.html

10. RTÉ, “Oil up 1% after Iran says no nuclear material will leave the country,” updated Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, 11:51 (5:51 a.m. CST). Brent futures $92.77 and WTI $86.80 “this morning,” up from the previous session’s two-month lows. Futures, not spot. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.rte.ie/news/business/2026/1111/1598803-world-oil-prices/

11. AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report, national averages as of Nov. 11, 2026: regular $3.9429 (yesterday $3.9788, week ago $4.1239, month ago $4.3585, year ago $3.0719; record $5.0165 on June 14, 2022); diesel $6.1306 (yesterday $6.1572, week ago $6.2748, month ago $6.2771, year ago $3.7480; record $6.5276 on Sept. 22, 2026). Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. —

https://gasprices.aaa.com/

12. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, FRED. Series used, all pulled Nov. 11, 2026: FEDFUNDS, WTISPLC, USREC, CPIAUCNS, UNRATE, DFEDTAR, DFEDTARU, DCOILBRENTEU, GASREGW, GASDESW, APU000074714, MORTGAGE30US, DGS10, TERMCBCCALLNS, PCEPI. All FRED figures were computed from the series listed in this appendix, pulled Nov. 11, 2026. FEDFUNDS rose from 5.94 percent in January 1973 to 10.78 percent in September 1973, before the Oct. 19 embargo. —

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/

13. National Bureau of Economic Research, U.S. Business Cycle Expansions and Contractions. Recession dates used in the article and charts, on the peak-to-trough convention: November 1973–March 1975; January–July 1980; July 1981–November 1982; March–November 2001 (a contrast case). No 2022-23 recession. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.nber.org/research/data/us-business-cycle-expansions-and-contractions

14. Federal Reserve History, “Oil Shock of 1973-74.” Posted crude from $2.90 to $11.65 a barrel by January 1974. The page also carries, verbatim, Ben Bernanke’s 2004 remark that “monetary policy cannot offset the recessionary and inflationary effects of increased oil prices at the same time.” Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/oil-shock-of-1973-74

15. Federal Reserve History, “Oil Shock of 1978-79.” Iranian output down 4.8 million barrels a day by January 1979; oil “more than doubl[ed] between April 1979 and April 1980.” Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/oil-shock-of-1978-79

16. Federal Reserve History, “Volcker’s Announcement of Anti-Inflation Measures,” on the Oct. 6, 1979, shift. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/anti-inflation-measures

17. Federal Reserve History, “The Recession of 1981-82,” July 1981–November 1982; the page says the downturn “was triggered by tight monetary policy in an effort to fight mounting inflation.” Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/recession-of-1981-82

18. U.S. Energy Information Administration, Annual Energy Review Table 5.24, Retail Motor Gasoline and On-Highway Diesel Fuel Prices, 1949-2011. Leaded regular annual averages: $0.388 in 1973, $0.532 in 1974, $0.567 in 1975. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.eia.gov/totalenergy/data/annual/txt/ptb0524.html

19. S&P Global Market Intelligence, “S&P 500 logs its worst annual performance since 2008,” January 2023. S&P 500 2022 total return of -18.1 percent; S&P 500 Energy index return of 65.7 percent. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.spglobal.com/market-intelligence/en/news-insights/articles/2023/1/s-p-500-logs-its-worst-annual-performance-since-2008-73687583

20. Freddie Mac, Primary Mortgage Market Survey, week of Nov. 5, 2026: 30-year fixed at 7.18 percent. 2026 high 7.40 percent in the Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 surveys. Year-earlier reading 6.22 percent on Nov. 6, 2025, from FRED MORTGAGE30US. Next survey Thursday, Nov. 12. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://freddiemac.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/mortgage-rates-decline-third-consecutive-week-718/

21. European Central Bank, press release, July 3, 2008, raising the main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent. Used only as a 2008 contrast. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2008/html/pr080703.en.html

22. Ben S. Bernanke, Mark Gertler, and Mark Watson, “Systematic Monetary Policy and the Effects of Oil Price Shocks,” Brookings Papers on Economic Activity, 1997:1. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.brookings.edu/articles/systematic-monetary-policy-and-the-effects-of-oil-price-shocks/

23. U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Personal Income and Outlays, September 2026, released Oct. 29, 2026. Headline PCE 3.6 percent y/y and core PCE 3.1 percent y/y, consistent with Logan and Paulson and with FRED PCEPI. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.bea.gov/news/2026/personal-income-and-outlays-september-2026

24. CNBC, “S&P 500 is in official bear market, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices,” June 13, 2022. S&P DJI bear-market table: Jan. 11, 1973 close 120.24 to Oct. 3, 1974 close 62.28, a 48.2 percent price decline. Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/13/sp-500-is-in-official-bear-market-according-to-sp-dow-jones-indices.html

25. James D. Hamilton, “Oil and the Macroeconomy since World War II,” Journal of Political Economy, Vol. 91, No. 2 (April 1983). Accessed Nov. 11, 2026 CST. — https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/10.1086/261140

Appendix B | Key excerpts

Official quotes below are from the posted speech or statement texts. The 2004 Bernanke dilemma line is quoted as it appears on Federal Reserve History’s Oil Shock of 1973-74 page.

Waller, leaning toward 25 bp: “This means that even if, as I expect, the monthly rate of inflation improves in October, I am leaning toward supporting an increase in our policy rate of 25 basis points at the FOMC’s December meeting.” (Waller speech, London, Nov. 10, 2026)

Waller, 50 bp should be considered: “But if the October CPI inflation data out later today are similar to the past two monthly readings—with core CPI inflation around 0.3 percent or even higher—then a stronger policy move may be needed. In that case, I believe a 50 basis point hike in the policy rate should be considered at the December meeting. Hiking only 25 basis points would put our credibility at risk, a risk I am not eager to take.” (Waller speech, London, Nov. 10, 2026. Delivered hours before the CPI release. Core CPI subsequently printed 0.3 percent.)

Logan, at least two more: “It remains clear to me, given the current outlook, that the FOMC needs to implement at least two more 25-basis-point rate increases.” (Logan remarks, Houston, Nov. 10, 2026)

Logan, pace and restriction: “It may be possible to move more rapidly this winter than the FOMC has moved so far this fall. ... I currently estimate that the fed funds target range is at least 50 basis points—half a percentage point—below the level that would create some modest restriction and begin to bring the inflation trend back to target.” (Logan remarks, Houston, Nov. 10, 2026)

Logan, energy not the only source: “Rising energy prices have contributed to higher inflation. ... But recent wartime energy disruptions are far from the only source of price pressures.” (Logan remarks, Houston, Nov. 10, 2026)

Logan, mortgage timing: “Moreover, as long as market participants understand the FOMC’s policy plans, the precise timing of each rate increase has little effect on the longer-term rates most borrowers pay.” (Logan remarks, Houston, Nov. 10, 2026)

Paulson, pace not direction: “Skipping a meeting is a matter of pace, not direction. There is likely more work to do. ... For now, further gradual tightening seems appropriate.” (Paulson speech, Nov. 10, 2026)

Bowman, persistence and energy share: “While I continue to expect that several of the factors currently boosting inflation will abate next year, currently inflation has proven to be more persistent than I had anticipated. ... Tariffs, energy, and AI-related price pressures each accounted for roughly one-fourth of above-target core PCE inflation over the 12 months ending in September.” (Bowman speech, CFR, Nov. 10, 2026)

Bowman, net exporter of oil products: “Although the U.S. economy is now a net exporter of oil products and less energy intensive, we could still see an impact on economic activity from higher energy prices.” (Bowman speech, CFR, Nov. 10, 2026)

Oct. 28 FOMC statement: “The accumulation of more information will help the Committee determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent goal.” (FOMC statement, Oct. 28, 2026)

Bernanke, 2004 dilemma: “Monetary policy cannot offset the recessionary and inflationary effects of increased oil prices at the same time.” (Ben Bernanke, 2004, as quoted on Federal Reserve History, “Oil Shock of 1973-74”)