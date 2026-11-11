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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2hEdited

With the recently elected officials trying to act like they’re already in control we can see what is coming. The only electricity cost that is real is that paid by users. All the other claims about LCOE (lists cost of energy/electricity) are fabulously fake.

Buckle up, consumers are in for a rude education about their votes.

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1 reply by Stu Turley
Neil Winward's avatar
Neil Winward
2h

The bond market will love the Fed tightening into elevated oil prices, and I expect it to rally on that. Do you know of any example where more renewables lowered electricity prices? SEIA claims Texas wholesale prices fell 51% from 2021 to 2026 because of renewables. Over the same period, retail prices increased 30%. What's going on here?

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9 replies by Stu Turley and others
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