Energy Transition Absurdities

The Energy Absurdity of the Week: Kerry Gifts us With New Climate Fright Language

In case you missed it - and I think most people did - John Kerry was back in the propaganda, er, ‘news’ on Thursday in an interview-based piece by the leftist trash platform called The Guardian: This lifelong demagogue focused his comments in the piece on blaming what he calls - you guessed it - “demagogues” who are spreading inconvenient information as being responsible for the growing failure by western leftwing governments to force citizens to eagerly accept and pay the price for their heavily subsidized energy transition…