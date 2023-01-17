The delay in refineries will not impact prices, unless delayed more than 2 weeks, and windfall profits don’t work.
Sanctions and windfall profits taxes do not work. The consumers always pay for it, and as Stu says, “The consumers always get it in the drive-through. Storm knocking out the texas refineries won’t impact prices unless it goes longer than two weeks.
Texas Refineries Could Take Two Weeks To Fully Restore Operations After Storm
