The Davos Crowd Just Got The Royal Trump Treatment

On this episode of the Energy News Beat Stand Up, I cover the key issues around Davos, Greenland, and some investing stories around Oil Field Service Companies, and why this is important.

The main topics discussed in this podcast are:

1. President Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he promoted America’s energy dominance and criticized policies like net zero emissions targets.

2. The potential acquisition or deal regarding Greenland, which the host suggests could be called the “Green New Deal” as a joke.

3. We give Newsom a shout-out as ourcriticism of California’s energy policies and the potential energy crisis in the state has helped our numbers and new subscribers.

4. Analysis of several oil and gas services stocks, including Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, and Liberty Energy. Liberty has successfully been changing its business model, and I am interviewing its CEO again in a few weeks. The nimble, profitable companies will thrive and survive.

5. Updates on crude oil inventory levels and energy market prices.

President Trump's Davos speech

YouTube Ad-Free for our Substack Subscribers

Time Stamps

00:38 President Trump's Davos speech

2:18 Can we call Greenland acquisition “The Green New Deal” just to mess with folks

05:03 Trump takes aim at Net Zero

06:28 Greenland Deal specifics and update

09:03 Gavin Newsom and President Trump Showdown is on deck

14:06 Post-Maduro Capture is a good time to look at Oil Field Service Stocks

21:04 Oil inventories up

And AI is getting out of hand - A Little Geenland fun

Shout out to @Xeria_s on X

Stories Covered On the Podcast

1.Trump’s Speech at Davos Sets the Choice of Grow Baby Grow or Keep Doing What You’re Doing

2.Trump Takes Aim at Britain’s Net Zero Agenda in Davos Tirade

3.Negotiations Over Greenland Are Moving in a Positive Direction, Says Trump

4.Trump vs. Newsom Energy Showdown is About to Start

5.Post Maduro Capture, Venezuela Is Not the Only Reason to Own Oil Field Services Stocks

6.US Crude Oil Inventories Up

Just In -German Chancelor Merz says “We have become the world’s champions of over-regulation.”

This is a brief part of the admission that they have failed, but the key point is that the once-great poster child of the Green New Deal has admitted they cannot go on under the old ways.

But whether they will change is the key.

It is clear that the Davos trip was wild. We will cover it on The Energy Realities Podcast on Monday, and I will have more clips and try to dig deeper into the highlights.

Mark Carney and Gavin Newsom's behavior proves that they are not going quietly into the night, but will fight to be “stupid,” to use a Trumpism.

An outstanding update from Larry Alex Taunton reporting from Davos.

Thank you to all of our great subscribers, patrons, and Steve Reese at the Reese Energy Consulting for sponsoring the Energy News Beat Podcast.