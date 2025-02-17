It was truly an honor to be on the Crude Truth podcast with Rey Trevino, David Blackmon, and Dr. Ed Ireland. There are two videos below; the first is a short 7-minute part about the Russian/Ukraine war peace talks. The Second video is the full interview from Rey’s YouTube feed with the entire discussion. It is wonderful being around great energy experts.

• The discussion focuses on the geopolitical and economic implications of the Ukraine war and the sanctions imposed on Russia.

• It suggests that the sanctions have not been effective in hurting Russia's economy, as Russia has found ways to sell its oil and gas to countries like China and India.

• The discussion also suggests that the U.S. Could potentially help Germany by purchasing the Nord Stream pipeline, which would allow the U.S. To control the flow of natural gas to Germany and help reenergize its economy.

• the experts argue that the key to winning the war and improving the U.S. economy is to increase domestic energy production, which would drive down oil prices and hurt Russia's economy.

T he Crude Truth Ep. 115 Dr. Ed Ireland, David Blackmon and Stuart Turley

Video Transcription edited for grammar. We disavow any errors unless they make us look better or smarter.

Rey Treviño [00:00:00] And I quote, We need more natural gas. Bill Gates said that just the other day. We talk about that and much more on this episode of The Crude Truth.

Rey Treviño [00:01:30] Well, hello and thank you, as always, for tuning in to another episode of The Crude Truth. As we all know, President Trump has now taken office in the White House and he has literally hit the ground running. And it is something that no one has ever seen before. And as we all know on our show, we always like to talk about the energy industry and everything that's going on. And with everything that is going on in the energy industry right now, I can't keep up with it. And it doesn't take one energy expert. So to talk about it today. It took three and I have on three amazing guests today that all basically need all their own introductions because they're just true energy experts, not only in the great state of Texas, but in America. And they are three people that people are always looking to to get the answers to the questions that they ask about the energy space. So I'm just so humbled and excited. Today I've got on Forbes contributing author, Reuters. Somebody that everybody knows wants somebody that definitely was in the ear of the great state of Texas. Great David Blackmon. David, how are you?

David Blackmon [00:02:42] I'm just happy to be here, appreciate the invitation.

Rey Treviño [00:02:45] Well, thank you so much for coming on and sit next to you as somebody that's also somebody that's been a part of Texas. As far as the Barnett Shale goes, the shell boom that we've seen. Another great person that I know, he's also got to throw it out, a professor at the great TCU doctor Ed Ireland. How are you, sir?

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:03:05] I'm great Glad to be here.

Rey Treviño [00:03:08] Well, okay. Well, thank you for.

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:03:10] Having me among some real experts.

Rey Treviño [00:03:13] And last and surely not least, but done on purpose, my good friend, the president and CEO of the Sandstone Group. Everybody probably that watches The Crude Truth. Listen to him and Michael Tanner every morning on the Energy News Beat Daily Show, my friend again, Stuart Turley. Stu, how you doing?

Stuart Turley [00:03:32] Doing Fantastic Rt, thank you so much. I'm not worthy to be with you in this great group of guys here. I'm dude, I'm just the guy here. I'm here all week.

Rey Treviño [00:03:40] Well, I can. I thank you all for coming. I know I definitely took a little bit to get all you all together on one schedule, but I can't thank you enough for everything that is going on right now in the energy space is literally rolling heads in every way possible from heads rolling on on people losing their jobs to heads, rule on what policies are now and what regulations are go and what the heck is going on. And I think everybody only wants to know our energy price is going to be lower. I mean, that's that's probably everybody's question right there at the beginning of this is before we dive in, our energy price is going to be lower. And, you know, Dr. Ireland, where do you see this going to take us off?

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:04:22] I think energy prices could be lower. But what if I was talking like an economist here? You know, supply and demand, you've got the supply and and we can drill more the drill, baby, drill. And I think that will happen. But the demand side is not being talked about. There's a huge demand out there, LNG for starters. But then all of the natural gas fired electricity generation that's going to be required for these data sets. Is a huge, huge demand for natural gas. So I would say in the end, you could say it's hard to say Will the pressure natural gas go up or down? I think it could go either way.

Rey Treviño [00:05:14] David, what do you think?

David Blackmon [00:05:15] No, I agree with that. I think it's possible they could go down somewhat because the you know, the market is is pretty oversupplied right now for crude oil. And crude oil drives gasoline prices, of course. But I don't expect that oversupplied market to to last. You know, I think demand is going to rise, start rising again fairly quickly as the United States economy kicks back in and starts generating economic growth, not just domestically but overseas as well. So you could have somewhat higher prices at the end of this year than than we currently have in gasoline on natural gas. You know, it's we we have this compressed natural gas price in the United States for so long. And we I look the other day, we only have 78 active natural gas rigs drilling in the United States for gas wells today. Okay. And we're continuing to increase overall national production with 78 active rigs. Well, I mean, what's going to happen when you activate 5 or 10 more? Because Trump is going to free up regulations and, you know, encourage that. You're going to have to find markets for it. And that's why the LNG expansion so, so critical. You know, gas prices in America could hardly be lower than they are today. I don't know how they get much lower. So I know Trump wants to to save everybody money on energy prices, but it's going to be difficult.

Rey Treviño [00:06:48] You know, you mentioned how the price of gasoline, because that's the question I've been getting a lot lately, is like, where's the price of gasoline going to say, guys? We're about where we are. And I think a lot of that also has to do with inflation and where we're at. I was talking to a service company that we do work with that, you know, provides us service when we're drill. Our wells are producing and I've said this before, is when we hit that hundred dollar oil briefly, what, two years ago in two and a half years ago, all the service company prices went up. Yeah. We drop back down to $70 oil. Their prices stay the same. And it's and they're going to go back up. They're hoping that we've you know, that the price of oil goes up. And so it's like, guys, I just don't see it as well that we're we're going to see that. But, you know, with liquid natural gas. And that's really interesting that we only have 78 wells of rigs, drilling rigs that are producing straight natural gas. And now when you figure we've got hundreds of wells and we're flaring here in Texas like there's no tomorrow, right now, you don't see. What are your thoughts?

Stuart Turley [00:07:49] Well, there's about 16 billion thoughts through my cricketing little head here. Well, let's start with the new Kinder Morgan pipe. $7.5 billion pipeline they're putting in for extra take away in Texas. The Emergency Powers Act by that President Trump just signed in is going to be pipelines everywhere. And you're going to have more natural gas coming online, as you alluded to in your great statement in the beginning, when you get Bill Gates saying, we're going to need natural gas, it is finally all hands on deck realize, wait a minute, we're not going to get to data centers any time soon without natural gas. Let's take Abilene, for example. You have Stargate with the Trump Project in Abilene, Texas. They have a microgrid going in and there is one natural gas that's going to be a plant in there that is going to be, I believe it's enough for 90,000 homes, one natural gas power plant dedicated to that data center. Brand new coming online. And I did in the analyzation of what Texas has in in the works for new natural gas power power plants. What they have budgeted. What's coming around the corner. And when you have Ercot saying that they're going to have demand double in the next five years. Wait a minute. The Texas legislature actually did a good thing and has a plan. And they're actually implementing power and it's all natural gas and it looks like it's going to be happening. Guess where the other states are? Nowhere near this. All right. I did an analyzation of the rest of the United States grid, and it is not looking like Ercot. So this is huge. And we need to talk about how well Ercot did. David brought it up in our brief meeting here. How good did Ercot do in this last storm? Yeah. And so. When we have natural gas, you're going to have Lee Zeldin with the EPA get rid of regulations, but it's not going to be drill, baby, drill. It's going to be drill, baby when fiscally responsible because the ESG movement did one good thing for oil and gas companies. Both private and privately held and publicly held. And that is they're giving money back to their shareholders and having oil and gas investment. I love having a 32% return on my investment in my line gas investment. But that's just me. And I'll tell you what, I love my investment. I just thought I'd share that with you. But when you take a look at what ESG investing is, the MP operators are going to give back to their their thing. Now, can Doug Burgum, who is the secretary, going to be the secretary of interior? You have Chris, right, who is one of the coolest man in the planet. I mean, I absolutely love Chris Wright, if I am his cheerleader over here going, yeah, you guys, right. And I guarantee you that man, you have Lisa O, Doug Burgum and Chris Wright, you have a team that can reduce prices if at all possible. And I think I like you the way you phrase that, sir. Yes. If possible. I like the way that you think.

Rey Treviño [00:11:28] Well, you know, David and Dr. Ireland, you two have been boots on the ground in the state of Texas for 1 or 2 years, and it's really more than that. You know that ground for people that know you are boots on the ground with the Barnett show boomed. And David, you were there in Austin fighting for the for the shale at one time as well. And what do you guys see in natural gas? And I'm going to start with this and we can lean into it. You know, does Texas truly have 100 years worth of natural gas ready to go like that? That can't go. You know, Trump, we'll start there with natural gas and what what all we can do with it.

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:12:10] Sure. Texas is loaded with shales. Yeah. And of course, there's oil and natural gas shales. Some both like the Eagle Ford. But there's a lot of shale. And that's one side of it. The other side is even on the oil shale Permian Basin. Those wells, they drill for oil, but they produce oil and natural gas associated natural gas. And if they are producing so much right now that there are oil wells, they can't drill because they can't get the permit to flare the gas and they don't have the pipeline capacity to take it away. So there is plenty of gas, natural gas that will come online that is just waiting in part for more pipelines. Some new pipeline capacity out of the Permian came on recently and that really helped. But it's full already. You know, the latest one. So in that growth. Yeah, I mean, there's there's plenty of natural gas and I mean, there's gas left in the Barnett Shale that we're standing on top of almost or a little bit down the road. But close to here that that was never tapped. Yeah. At least half of the reserves that were in the Barnett Shale are still there. Yeah. So there's plenty of gas. We have the pipelines even. I mean, talk about some people say you're crazy. Talk about a resurgence of the Barnett Shale. I think it's possible that crazy. That's possible. And because, you know, the gas is here, the pipelines are here. But. And I don't get off too much on the shale, but the wells don't produce as much as some of the other areas. That's why the Barnett Shale kind of petered out was that the wells just weren't producing enough and it was hard to justify the drilling cost. Yeah, but that could change. But there's a lot of natural gas and I don't that's not going to be any problem, you know.

David Blackmon [00:14:08] Yeah, A hundred years of natural gas is an unfortunate talking point that we came up with in the America's Natural Gas Alliance about 13 years ago. Then that alliance did a lot of good stuff. But that talking point was archaic when we made it up. The reality is there's so much gas in the Eagle Ford Shale that could be produced with current technology. It could supply the whole country for a hundred years. Just in the Eagle Ford Shale and the Permian basins got ten times that much.

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:14:36] right?

David Blackmon [00:14:37] I mean, we've got in the United States because technology is going to keep advancing. It always does in this industry. We're Ten generations of Americans are going to have this incredible abundance of natural gas that nobody needs to worry about a lack of supply here in the United States. And it just unfortunately, that hundred years of gas talking point just won't go away and it's.

Stuart Turley [00:15:06] And I firmly believe that what we are going to see is if we have if we would, let's take a look at what caused or how did the United States reduce its CO2 output in the last five years. It's replacing coal plants with natural gas plants. We've reduced our age by 24%. China has increased theirs by 220%. They currently have more coal plants than anybody else in the United States. And I mean in the entire world and the Great Wall of China, even though that was great technology back then, does not keep coal plant fumes in China. So even though that was built to keep the homes in or out, I'm not sure. Depends on which way you're looking at the Great Wall of China. It does not keep all that coal pollution in there. So the United States really does keep our coal plants operating that are currently operating. Yeah, we're going to need them for baseline. And then if we do nothing but natural gas. Yeah. But I firmly believe and Dr. Allen, you may know more about this, and I think that there's going to be the next generation of energy technology in battery storage that is yet to be fully implemented. And I think that at that point, yes, solar panels will make a difference and things like that is going to make a difference. But right now in California, all of the Tesla battery walls are now toxic in the fires that all happened, all the homes and testing sites in Palisades. They're just history. And now you can't get insurance if you've got a Tesla electric car and you put in a Tesla powerbank in your house. You've got a mini disaster waiting to happen when you have a house fire and a house fire and electric insurance insurances is not going to take care of everything. So I think we have the time to develop the next generation and reduce the population. This is not about CO2. This is about pollution. How do we cut pollution out of the environment? And the United States delivers the lowest cost kilowatt with the least amount of pollution anywhere on the planet.

David Blackmon [00:17:43] Speaking of that. Speaking of that. Yeah. And I don't want to get us off topic, but you just talked about real pollution, not carbon dioxide.

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:17:50] Right.

David Blackmon [00:17:51] And people need to understand that one of the things the Trump Trump ordered last week was for the secretaries of the EPA and their staff or his staff, the secretary of EPA, to reevaluate the endangerment finding.

Stuart Turley [00:18:06] In that.

David Blackmon [00:18:06] Carbon dioxide that that is enabled the EPA to treat plant food, carbon dioxide as a pollutant since 2009, and the George W Bush administration didn't find it. And in light of the fact that the Chevron deference was repealed last year, yes, we could be done with that here over the next couple of years. But the endangerment finding could go away. And if that goes away, then 15 years worth of carbon dioxide regulation is going to go away with it.

Stuart Turley [00:18:41] And you know what happened to energy prices in this conversation? They all went down.

David Blackmon [00:18:47] Big time.

Stuart Turley [00:18:48] Yeah, We didn't solve the energy crisis.

David Blackmon [00:18:53] And by the way. Everybody watching this year, electricity bill just got cut in half. Yeah, because that's what's driving it. Is all these insane obsession about carbon dioxide.

Stuart Turley [00:19:03] David, real quick, you bring up the point that we talk about new natural gas power plants. Do you know what they have to include in every natural gas power plant coming online? Do they have to be hydrogen ready? Sure I am. I am not kidding. The only way that you can get a natural gas power plant is to make it hydrogen. Ready. What are gods, guys? All those in favor of having a hydrogen or a power company named Hindenburg. No. Molecules are so different. It is. It is. What a waste of money.

Rey Treviño [00:19:38] Well, you know, you guys, as we talk about natural gas and where we're headed, the real question is, with all this natural gas and this oil, you know, one of the other things Trump mentioned was filling up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which, as we all know, has been nothing but a political pong, unfortunately, since its creation. Yeah. Great idea. Right. You know, I get it. An emergency. We got oil there. Is there a way that you think the majors can work with the Trump administration to actually refill that petroleum reserve?

Stuart Turley [00:20:13] I'll give you my opinion.

David Blackmon [00:20:15] I mean, slowly, I think is the real answer. Right.

Stuart Turley [00:20:19] But, you.

David Blackmon [00:20:19] Know, mean it's going to take a.

Stuart Turley [00:20:21] There's also a technological issue. The salt caverns are eroding. When they are, you cannot leave them that way and they may not be able to be reused. So there is a geological issue that is a we may not be able to ever get it back that way.

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:20:40] And an important point on that is that those caverns were designed for about 5 or 6 roundtrips.

Stuart Turley [00:20:47] Exactly.

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:20:48] And that's it. And so they were conceived as long term storage. And then Congress got the idea that they could use it as a borrowing tool. You know, they could borrow that revenue and maybe pay it back someday, which they never got around to doing. But that's when they started cycling. Well, every time they pump water, salt water in to push the oil out, the salt goes with it. And so those walls get thinner. So it a technical caverns are in real trouble. I mean, they can get another round trip or two and that's it. Yeah.

Rey Treviño [00:21:23] Well, you know, Sue mentioned it earlier. Is that how the Trump or also has done that declaration of energy emergency? Right. And you know, David, when you heard that, you know, what did you first think and what do you see that really going?

David Blackmon [00:21:38] Well, I mean, it gives him pretty extraordinary powers if he wants to exercise them. Right. Because he did declare a real emergency, a national emergency. It wasn't just verbiage in in an executive order. It's it's a real national emergency. And so it gives him increased authority to do a lot of things, including, for example, repurposing a lot of this subsidy money in the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. You know, because we all and I fell into this trap, too, before the election of saying, well, you know, they can do a lot of things, but they're not going to be able to do away with those subsidies or repurpose that money. Well, in a national emergency, he has enhanced authorities to repurpose unspent funds. And so there's like $300 billion of unspent subsidy money sitting out there that the Biden administration just couldn't show, shove out the door fast enough. And I and so he's going to have some some real enhanced powers to repurpose some of those funds. But it's just a political equation of if he wants to spend the political capital to do it.

Rey Treviño [00:22:47] You know, like you mentioned, Biden and his administration, they truly did things on the last administration. You know, okay, I just checked on the record. But he was president, whether, you know, whether or not. But he was definitely president of the United States. And one of the things he did before he left office was add those sanctions on Russia, on the Russian companies that have tankers that move oil. Do you see the Trump for being able to kind of, on the world view, get things back in a way to where Russia's actually feeling the hurt on the sanctions that have been put in place over the last four years?

Stuart Turley [00:23:30] I think that whoever is I have spent maybe 30, 40 hours interviewing people from around the world working on this. And I firmly believe that General Kellogg is not been given the correct information on dealing with ending the Ukraine war. And so when you talk about whether or not President Trump is President Trump believe that when he was coming in, he was going to be dealing from a position of strength and with a position of strength. He's able to say to Putin and he and Putin have a great relationship and I have a lousy Putin image imitation. And that's a I sound like, you know, Putin and I sound like fuzzy, fuzzy or whatever. But where I'm going with this is that, no, the sanctions actually don't matter to the Dark Fleet. There are roughly 800 dark fleet tankers out there of the 800 Dark fleet tankers. There is LNG, Arctic, LNG, one and two. And yes, some of those sanctions are starting to hurt a little bit. But we've seen the Russian export to their GDP was 35% and under the Biden administration, it is approaching 39%. India and China have been buying all of the oil that they possibly can get. And they've also been. Guess who's buying the LNG? The EU is buying Russian LNG. So no matter what happens right now, the administration, the Iranians, the Venezuelans and Russia, Irina Slav says as wonderfully sanctions don't work as intended. Now, if Putin does nothing, he wins. That means if Putin does not have to do anything, that means President Trump does not have any strength for negotiation. The only thing President Trump can do is totally pull off all sanctions and really help the EU economy come back, because right now Germany is totally failing, right? So goes the Germany economy. So goes the EU. The EU failed the Green New Deal. Folks in Germany have won. They have totally decimated. And the industrialized Germany Nord Stream two pipeline is still got one pipeline available. If President Trump, I'm going to go on record here on the crude truth. This is the crude truth. If President Trump wanted to actually help Germany and control Russia because this is about sea power and land power from George Macmillan, who I've been interviewing a lot on, and that is if the U.S. bought the Nord Stream pipeline, there's one of them that you could cash flow immediately and bring low cost natural gas right into Germany and start re-energising their their process. And then the U.S. could control how fast those other ones could come online. Suddenly you're the good guy. But right now, if Trump tries to go in, he's the bad guy and the Democrats are going to pin the loss of the Ukraine war and everything on him, and they're going to try to take the midterms and they're going to try to impeach him again. So right now, you your question is about a 15 different polite circle going on right now that I've been working through. Yeah. And you're going to see a gigantic issue for President Trump because his people don't have the accurate information. How's that for an answer?

David Blackmon [00:27:31] I don't understand any of that.

Stuart Turley [00:27:36] I mean, does it make sense from a standpoint there are so many plates spinning in. And President Trump is about to walk into a buzzsaw and the Democrats are going to take advantage of it. Is basically the bottom line.

Rey Treviño [00:27:51] You know, from an economic standpoint, Dr. Ireland, with what's going on is where you're going. I don't know. You know what with that being said, with everything Stu just said, but I want to keep it. So on a global level that we still have Iran that was producing a lot more and an OPEC has not been producing a lot more. From an economic standpoint, do you see that staying where it is, or do you think that needs to change in order for us to do more better here economically in America?

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:28:22] Well, I think unleashing US energy is going to unleash everybody else's energy. We can say OPEC is no longer in control. They really haven't been for a while. But whatever control they think they have, they will no longer have. So it's just it's it's produce, produce, produce, produce. And that's that's how these other country and that's also you push the price of crude oil down. That also hurts. But I think the sanctions just helped. Exactly. Carving out a special market in China and India. And that was the stupidest move ever.

Rey Treviño [00:28:59] You know, if I may, before you say anything else, David, what I'm hearing these gentlemen say, and correct me if I'm wrong, because, again, I cannot think of enough again for my listeners out there. I've got, you know, treat this like, you know, David Blackmon, Dr. Ed Ireland, Stuart Turley, all energy experts, all energy analysts here today. So thank you, guys. But what I'm hearing and David, I'll call you up and for people out there that don't know if I ever do see me do those radio interviews or anything like that are the TV ones. These are the guys that I talk to. I want to say that before I ask this question. So sometimes they will correct me beforehand that you.

Stuart Turley [00:29:37] Don't use my jokes because my jokes are so bad.

Rey Treviño [00:29:41] But what I'm hearing these guys say is if we really want to win this war and get back on top, the price of oil is going to have to drop. And that's the crude truth.

David Blackmon [00:29:53] Well, that's what will happen if if everybody starts producing fallout. That certainly will happen. I mean, OPEC plus is already. I mean, when were they? It was last March, I think when they first plan to start releasing volumes back on to the market. Right. But they have withheld to keep the price propped up. They still haven't done that and they're not going to do it for the rest of this year. They've already said, you know, we're not going to try to put any more of that oil back on the market in 2025. Well, if the United States production starts increasing even more rapidly than it has the last three years, with this low rig count, we're still increasing production to new records almost every month. You know, something's going to have to give, and that's the way it could give, would be if Trump decides to start reinforcing the sanctions on Iran. I mean, Venezuela doesn't matter because Maduro has just turned that country into a basket case. But but Iran is putting two and a half to 3 million barrels of oil every day, more than it was just a few years ago because Biden stopped enforcing the U.S. sanctions. Right. And so if Trump decides to start reinforcing those sanctions on Iran, which I don't expect because he wants prices to go down. Then that could, you know, serve the purpose of firming up the price and curing the oversupplied market. But if he doesn't do that, I think we're going to be in a pretty chronically oversupplied market. You know, so it's just it's a it's a tough deal for the industry. Right? Right. Because we want less regulation on the industry because it impedes so many other things other than just drilling wells. So you want less regulation from Washington. But at the same time, that could have the impact of creating a dramatically oversupplied market and crashing the price. So we've been here before, guys.

Rey Treviño [00:31:51] Yeah, we're been you know, I want to ask the question. It really has nothing to do with oil or gas, but more about the Trump administration. And that people I don't understand don't want to highlight that Biden left a good mess on. Purpose for. Trump. Okay. It may be not all purpose, but it's a mess.

Stuart Turley [00:32:12] In the words of Biden. It depends. And he left a full defense.

David Blackmon [00:32:17] Okay, Now. Okay.

Stuart Turley [00:32:19] That was a polite way.

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:32:23] That was very polite.

Rey Treviño [00:32:24] Very polite. Yes. That being said, we mentioned Chris Wright. We mentioned Doug Burgum. I'll even go out there on a limb and say Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem. Tom.

Stuart Turley [00:32:37] That great

Rey Treviño [00:32:39] Right. All these guys are almost individuals that know their craft. Right. Okay. And I added Pete Dixon because he's a military man. And I'll just say we got to get the numbers back up. And that's probably the guy to get our numbers back up. But, you know, Doug Burgum being in North Dakota, the Department of Interior deals with all the minerals. Okay. Chris Wright. Department of Energy does deal with nuclear. Oil and gas, the top side of the oil and gas sector. These guys are not politicians talking about what you said right now face value. When we want to shut down Iran and go, hey, we're hurting them again. But now it's like our so do we have the right people in place, which I do believe we do, to be able to go and balance all those plates that are on the on

David Blackmon [00:33:33] The only thing I'd say is there's plenty of ways to hurt Iran besides, you know, sanctioning their oil.

Rey Treviño [00:33:38] Okay.

Stuart Turley [00:33:39] I think you just nailed a gigantic thing that I said earlier, and that is that President Trump's people, General Kellogg, don't have the information they need. He spun up a all star cast. But what the Biden administration done in the in academic world, in the war colleges and everything else, they stripped out all of the land power, sea power, all of the other geopolitical reasons why the deep state and why the the Biden administration was doing things. They've stripped all that information out are. So once you have all that information out of academia, out of the war colleges, out of everything else, why did they do these things? Why did Assad get thrown out of power? It was because he did not put in a pipeline that we wanted. So who actually removed him?

Rey Treviño [00:34:36] Look at that.

Stuart Turley [00:34:38] Think about that. I'm just saying.

Rey Treviño [00:34:41] There he is Stu Turley.

Stuart Turley [00:34:44] I'm just Saying in the Trump administration, because if you take a look at the Petro dollar, what is going to happen to the better dollar and how all this is going on, that information is not there for him to be using.

Rey Treviño [00:34:58] You know, I'm glad you brought up the word Petro dollar, because in the last 2 or 3 months, I have not heard the word BRICs and all, you know, which is, you know, that little consortium of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and then you got all these other people out much more, much more. Now, when it comes to Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Arabia. I haven't heard much about that since the Trump you know, since the election. Is that still brewing over there, guys?

David Blackmon [00:35:28] Yes, It's just Trump sucking all the air out.

Rey Treviño [00:35:31] Okay. Okay. Okay. No. Can't keep up.

David Blackmon [00:35:34] With what Trump's doing, much less bridge.

Stuart Turley [00:35:36] It is still there. And and where BRICs is actually going to do where President Trump is not aware of these things is that Russia is doing good things in Africa and Russia is actually gaining ground where we should be gaining ground. And BRICs is going to help that through extra trade mechanisms. And so you have a strengthening of China and Russia. You have a strengthening of Russia and North Korea, South Korea. You have new pipelines coming in from Russia to Japan. All this is going to be through the BRICs organization and trade funding in Counter Swift. So your answer is yes, it is still there, but the media is not around it because I think David said it correctly.

Rey Treviño [00:36:33] You know, with all these things and again, kind of following what David just said about how Trump is taking all the he's seeking all the attention. And so you mentioned BRICs or asked about BRICs. And then you talk about I do feel like it's look over here while we do something else over here. And even under the Trump administration, I feel like that's something that's going on. But that being said, yeah. But that being said, you know, again, you know, kind of get back to it with everything that's going on, you know, Dr. Harlan, as as we we we kind of continue here, you know, what are you excited about and where do you see things going here over the next four years?

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:37:16] Well, natural gas, I mean, back to where we started. Yeah, that is the most exciting part for me because I really was always in the natural gas industry. Yes. And starting with pipelines and then into exploration production. But that's just where the action is. We have so much gas in all of this. Electricity generation capacity that's coming on that air is demanding is is going to come from natural gas. It just is. You know, that's that's what we have readily at hand. The infrastructure is there to do it. We don't have to. I mean, nuclear plants will come along eventually. You know, it's always been the the pathway is natural gas to nuclear and to end Robert Bryce said that in 2010 in his book then he was right on He still is right. And this is just highlighting that once again that that it's natural gas is going to drive this IBM and improve all the grids eventually nuclear will. But it's still a that's a long term solution. But he nailed natural gas. That's where the action is.

Stuart Turley [00:38:24] Let me add this. Nixon the created the nuclear regulatory agency in what killed the nuclear industry was regulatory issues. And so by Nixon doing that, we we were it just put a nail in the hole. Nuclear plant.

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:38:42] Design was designed to kill it.

Stuart Turley [00:38:44] Right.

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:38:45] Its conspiracy theory.

Stuart Turley [00:38:47] it was.

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:38:48] Its whole purpose in life was to not issue any permits. And they did it for 45 years.

Stuart Turley [00:38:54] And if we can get to that point, Dr. Ireland is right on the money. I mean, it is, yeah.

David Blackmon [00:39:01] The only thing I'd add to that is Three Mile Island happening the week after the China Syndrome movie opened at the box office. Didn't help things. No big. Deal.

Rey Treviño [00:39:11] And Dr. Ireland, real quick, from people out there, you do have a great substack that you do. How can people find you in your substack there?

Dr. Ed Ireland [00:39:19] Ed Ireland Dot substack.com. Okay. And and sure I still enjoy writing. I don't write near as much as David does, but and he has a bigger audience. But but I do enjoy it. It's good so I appreciate you.

Rey Treviño [00:39:34] Well well, thank you so much. Stu, let me ask you this. I think it's a no brainer that you're excited about this. But you know, what is it that you're the most excited about from our industry? And then also, you know, how do people get a hold of you guys, Michael Tanner, and what are you all up to over there?

Stuart Turley [00:39:50] Well, Thank you, Rt Thank you this was such a blast. I just I really feel honored. But you can find us on the energy news beat dot substack.com and or energy news beat dot co You can find us on the podcast. Our numbers have been nuts and I am just so grateful for everybody that listens and puts up with my jokes. But it's because people are tired of not understanding or wanting to know the truth, and that's why they're listening to podcasts. That's why they're listening to David. That's why they're following Doctor Ed Ireland Substack and that's why they want to find out the Crude Truth.

Rey Treviño [00:40:27] Well, and also, I do want to say that, you know, obviously we do shoot a lot of these episodes of the crude truth here. But also, you are a producer of every episode as well. You as a group of Sandstone group. So so thank you, as always for that. And then I'm going to leave you for the last, because first of all, I can't thank you so much for getting that deal. I know. But I joke, you know, we joke about Stu being in a bunker and I'll give you a hard time. And I know you've been in one yourself, So to get you out here, get all your. I can't thank you enough, David, Forbes, Reuters. I mean, you were still getting calls from people in Texas at the Texas Federal. Are you're still getting calls from people at the state capitol on what's going on and how they should write things to get things done? Okay. So he's still getting those calls.

David Blackmon [00:41:14] Not near as much as of you. Yeah.

Rey Treviño [00:41:18] With the Trump for years. You know, you're you're the guy in the middle. You've always been even keel. You know, what are you excited about right now? And you know, obviously, you know, I threw out Forbes the rules, but how people get a hold of you.

David Blackmon [00:41:29] Well, I'm easy. I'm at blackmon.substack.com. We're all on Substack. Yes. I mean, it's the place to be. The Legacy media's dad. Yeah, This is where you get your information. Blackmon.substack.com is where I post everything I write that gets published anywhere else at Forbes or The Daily Caller or wherever. And so it's one stop shopping and it's the easiest platform. And the Energy Realities is absolutely right. Please watch the Energy Realities Podcast. It's the international perspective on that is really valuable,

Rey Treviño [00:42:02] Very valuable. And that is something I'm sorry, I should have definitely mentioned this to you guys. Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth and you've got a heck of a deal and it just goes on. And it's awesome that you have that global perspective because, you know, I do like I say, as Texas energy goes, America goes. And the truth is, as American energy goes, the rest of the world's good. Go, Gentlemen, I cannot thank you all enough for this. Thank you all so much. And to all our listeners out there, if you ever got any questions for any of these individuals, please reach out to them. Reach out to me. They actually do respond and get people back, you know, good answers. So we'll see you again on another episode of The Crude Truth.

