The costs to New Yorkers of Cuomo’s crazy climate law keep rising
State lawmakers voted for major cuts in greenhouse-gas emissions and massive buildouts of wind turbines, solar panels, power lines and batteries by 2030 without knowing how it would work, let alone what it would cost.
The 2019 bill, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, essentially wrote Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive branch a blank check, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.