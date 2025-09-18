The California Crisis No One Wants to Talk About — Until Now

This was an emotional podcast to film as we filmed the day after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Steve was Charlie’s friend, and he had helped him out tremendously.

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stu Turley is joined by George Harmer (Californians for Energy Science) and special guest Steve Hilton, who shares why he’s running for Governor of California. The conversation honors the late Charlie Kirk and dives deep into California’s energy crisis—highlighting how failed policies, refinery shutdowns, and anti-oil agendas are hurting working families while empowering foreign adversaries.

Steve outlines practical, pro-energy solutions to restore California’s prosperity, from doubling oil & gas production to dismantling net-zero mandates. If you're concerned about rising gas prices, unreliable electricity, and regulatory overreach, this episode is a must-listen.

📍 Topics covered:

California's energy and refinery collapse

Steve Hilton’s run for governor

Tribute to Charlie Kirk

Impact of Newsom’s climate policies

Why energy independence matters

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:52 – Remembering Charlie Kirk

04:41 – Charlie’s Legacy & Turning Point USA

06:57 – California’s Crisis & Policy Failures

09:48 – Steve Hilton’s Energy Policy Vision

16:36 – Doubling California’s Oil & Gas

17:16 – $10 Gas & Refinery Closures

19:55 – Newsom’s Cronyism & Carbon Taxes

22:35 – The Myth of Net-Zero Power Goals

25:23 – Faulty Data & CARB Manipulation

28:30 – Electric Vehicle Elitism & Farm Equipment

30:46 – How to Support Steve Hilton’s Campaign

32:13 – Final Words & Call to Action

Full Video Podcast

You need to go to SteveHiltonForGovernor.com and donate if you can. He has to be our next Governor for California. As it stands now, California is an absolute train wreck, and he is the right man for the job.

President Trump and his team cannot achieve Global Energy Dominance with Gavin Newsom’s Energy policies, and after reading Steve’s book and interviewing him for my podcast, he has a plan.

I believe in Steve, and as long as President Trump can get the voting issues fixed in California, Steve will be the next Governor.

Thank you, Steve and George, for stopping by the Energy News Beat Podcast. I really appreciate you both, and we need you both more now than ever.

Steve’s Book

