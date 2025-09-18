The California Crisis No One Wants to Talk About — Until Now

This was an emotional podcast to film as we filmed the day after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Steve was Charlie’s friend, and he had helped him out tremendously.
In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stu Turley is joined by George Harmer (Californians for Energy Science) and special guest Steve Hilton, who shares why he’s running for Governor of California. The conversation honors the late Charlie Kirk and dives deep into California’s energy crisis—highlighting how failed policies, refinery shutdowns, and anti-oil agendas are hurting working families while empowering foreign adversaries.
Steve outlines practical, pro-energy solutions to restore California’s prosperity, from doubling oil & gas production to dismantling net-zero mandates. If you're concerned about rising gas prices, unreliable electricity, and regulatory overreach, this episode is a must-listen.
📍 Topics covered:
California's energy and refinery collapse
Steve Hilton’s run for governor
Tribute to Charlie Kirk
Impact of Newsom’s climate policies
Why energy independence matters
🎧 Subscribe and support the mission to bring energy truth to the forefront.
🌐 Learn more: SteveHiltonForGovernor.com
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
00:52 – Remembering Charlie Kirk
04:41 – Charlie’s Legacy & Turning Point USA
06:57 – California’s Crisis & Policy Failures
09:48 – Steve Hilton’s Energy Policy Vision
16:36 – Doubling California’s Oil & Gas
17:16 – $10 Gas & Refinery Closures
19:55 – Newsom’s Cronyism & Carbon Taxes
22:35 – The Myth of Net-Zero Power Goals
25:23 – Faulty Data & CARB Manipulation
28:30 – Electric Vehicle Elitism & Farm Equipment
30:46 – How to Support Steve Hilton’s Campaign
32:13 – Final Words & Call to Action
Full Video Podcast
You need to go to SteveHiltonForGovernor.com and donate if you can. He has to be our next Governor for California. As it stands now, California is an absolute train wreck, and he is the right man for the job.
President Trump and his team cannot achieve Global Energy Dominance with Gavin Newsom’s Energy policies, and after reading Steve’s book and interviewing him for my podcast, he has a plan.
I believe in Steve, and as long as President Trump can get the voting issues fixed in California, Steve will be the next Governor.
Thank you, Steve and George, for stopping by the Energy News Beat Podcast. I really appreciate you both, and we need you both more now than ever.
We are releasing this early for our Substack audience as a subscriber’s perk.
SteveHiltonForGovernor.com
Steve’s Book
Check out the Californians for Energy and Science