The Big-Tech Clean Energy Crunch Is Here
COMPANIES LIKE AMAZON AND MICROSOFT ARE RACING TO SET UP NEW DATA CENTERS IN EUROPE, BUT BEHIND THE SCENES THERE'S CONCERN ABOUT HOW PROVIDE THEM ENOUGH POWER TO MEET AI'S DEMANDS.
Big Tech’s appetite for energy is just about visible from the east coast of Scotland. Some 12 miles out to sea sits a wind farm, where each of the 60 giant turbines has blades roughly the length of an American football field. The utility companies behind the Moray West project had promised the site would be capable of generating enough electricity to po…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.