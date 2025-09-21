The Big Beautiful Bill: Tax Cuts, Markets & Energy Dominance

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stuart Turley welcomes Paul Auslander, CFP and President of Seabridge Private Wealth, for a sharp, insightful dive into the economic and investment landscape following the passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill.” They unpack the bill’s impact on tax cuts, interest rates, energy dominance, and bond market stability. From LNG exports and nuclear microreactors to AI, housing, and the global investment rebound, this episode explores key financial trends shaping the future—with a healthy dose of humor, geopolitics, and T. Boone Pickens' wisdom.
I had an absolute blast visiting with Paul, and we highly recommend staying with Paul and your CFP and CPA before tax season. Paul brought some real insights to investing in our current market.
I loved Paul’s insights and his comments on the bond markets. His joke about “James Carville, wanting to come back instead of the Pope or a 400 baseball hitter, come back as the bond market and intimidate everyone.”
Connect with Paul on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulauslander/
Thank you, Paul, for stopping by the podcast and for your leadership in the investing and finance market. - Stu
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:06 – Tax Cuts Made Permanent
03:35 – High-Tax States Benefit
04:10 – CPA Burnout & Complexity
04:31 – T. Boone Pickens Legacy
05:15 – Tariffs & U.S. Manufacturing
06:07 – Market Uncertainty & Bonds
08:46 – Debt & Bond Market Risks
09:40 – Trump vs. The Fed
10:15 – Interest Rates & Real Estate
12:09 – LNG Boom & EU Demand
13:34 – Global Markets Rebound
13:42 – Wind Project Stalls
15:40 – Wind Turbine Failures
16:08 – Nuclear & Micro Reactors
18:02 – 2025 Investment Picks
19:52 – Contact & Wrap-Up
Make sure to check with your CPA or reach out to Paul and check your portfolio before it is too late.
Are you Paying High Taxes in New Jersey, New York, or California?
Thank you to all of our Subscribers, and check out the podcast “The California Crisis No One Wants to Talk About — Until Now”