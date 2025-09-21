The Big Beautiful Bill: Tax Cuts, Markets & Energy Dominance

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stuart Turley welcomes Paul Auslander, CFP and President of Seabridge Private Wealth, for a sharp, insightful dive into the economic and investment landscape following the passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill.” They unpack the bill’s impact on tax cuts, interest rates, energy dominance, and bond market stability. From LNG exports and nuclear microreactors to AI, housing, and the global investment rebound, this episode explores key financial trends shaping the future—with a healthy dose of humor, geopolitics, and T. Boone Pickens' wisdom.

I had an absolute blast visiting with Paul, and we highly recommend staying with Paul and your CFP and CPA before tax season. Paul brought some real insights to investing in our current market.

I loved Paul’s insights and his comments on the bond markets. His joke about “James Carville, wanting to come back instead of the Pope or a 400 baseball hitter, come back as the bond market and intimidate everyone.”

Thank you, Paul, for stopping by the podcast and for your leadership in the investing and finance market. - Stu

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:06 – Tax Cuts Made Permanent

03:35 – High-Tax States Benefit

04:10 – CPA Burnout & Complexity

04:31 – T. Boone Pickens Legacy

05:15 – Tariffs & U.S. Manufacturing

06:07 – Market Uncertainty & Bonds

08:46 – Debt & Bond Market Risks

09:40 – Trump vs. The Fed

10:15 – Interest Rates & Real Estate

12:09 – LNG Boom & EU Demand

13:34 – Global Markets Rebound

13:42 – Wind Project Stalls

15:40 – Wind Turbine Failures

16:08 – Nuclear & Micro Reactors

18:02 – 2025 Investment Picks

19:52 – Contact & Wrap-Up

Make sure to check with your CPA or reach out to Paul and check your portfolio before it is too late.

Thank you to all of our Subscribers, and check out the podcast “The California Crisis No One Wants to Talk About — Until Now”