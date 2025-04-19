The Battle for LNG, Tariffs, and Data Power

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, host Stuart Turley interviews industry veterans Mark Stansberry, author of American Needs Energy and its Natural Resources, and Steve Reese, a key figure in the LNG and data center sectors. They discuss a wide range of energy issues, including the impact of tariffs on energy prices, the rising demand for natural gas to power data centers, and the future of energy infrastructure in the U.S. The conversation also touches on the challenges of regulatory hurdles, the push for coal and LNG, and the need for reliable energy solutions amid global energy shifts. They emphasize the importance of building infrastructure and addressing energy security in light of growing demand, including from emerging markets like India and China.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:31 – Mark Stansberry’s Book Introduction

02:06 – Ethanol Discussion

02:30 – Steve Reese Introduction

03:23 – Impact of Regulatory Issues on Coal and Energy Policy

04:34 – Tariff War and Energy Implications

05:19 – AI and Data Center Energy Demand

06:02 – The Role of Natural Gas in Energy Demand

07:35 – Global Oil Market and U.S. Energy Production

08:27 – Energy Transition and Infrastructure Building

09:43 – Innovations in Energy: Triple Fracking and Microgrids

11:04 – LNG and Energy Security

12:47 – LNG Demand in Europe

13:39 – The Jones Act and U.S. Energy Independence

14:47 – Energy Policy Challenges in New York and California

17:14 – Deindustrialization in Germany and Energy Challenges

19:25 – Mark Stansberry’s New Film and Energy Documentary

20:35 – How to Find Mark Stansberry and Steve Reese

21:10 – Closing Remarks

Stuart Turley [00:00:07] Hello everybody, welcome to the Energy Newsbeat podcast. My name's Stu Turley, Presidency of the Sandstone Group. I'm here in Edmond, Oklahoma with two industry legends. And I mean, we are about to have a great talk. I've got Mark Stansberry and he is an author. We've got his book and his American Needs Energy and its Natural Resources. What a week to have you as a guest. Mark, thank you.

Mark Stansberry [00:00:31] Thank you, Stu. This is a blessing. I think so highly of you and I think highly of Steve through the years. He's done some great things for Oklahoma and our nation and nationally as well as you have. And I'm very blessed to be here with both of you, and to share the news about energy. And really appreciate you mentioning the book, because I had the first book was American East America's energy creating the people's energy plan and that that book pretty thick in nature, people couldn't read on the plane necessarily, but I wanted something that could be used in a smaller way in that way as far as being able to take it, put it into a briefcase or whatever you have, take it with you and it's small, but it was condensed. So I got with the OSU master's degree program at West White Can Center for National Trade Development. At OSU? OSU, yes. And so they wound up helping us to get the program started that way, the book It was called a monograph because it's not... a book. It's a taking from the book, putting a monograph form on it, and it's American needs, America's energy, and its natural resources comparing coal with oil and gas and all the different forms of energy to say here's what we know, here's where we need to talk about, here's the debate, here is the future. How are you going to address that? So anyway, Yes, thank you for the intro to that and I appreciate it very much.

Stuart Turley [00:01:51] I'll tell you what's really cool about this book. We're about to jump over to Steve here first, but your book has got great information at like ethanol and I'm on a push to kill ethanol. And how do you know about ethanol? Here it is right here. It's on page 36.

Mark Stansberry [00:02:07] That's right. And you can look at all the different nuclear, nuclear fission and fusion and you name it, at least to be able to dialog and have what we need to have as a plan together. So I appreciate the HEM Institute at USU, the Harold Hamm Institute, as well as the West Watt Consider for National Trade Development for reprinting the book, the monograph. And that means a lot.

Stuart Turley [00:02:30] That is fantastic. And our next guest is Steve Reese. Steve Reese is a legend in my mind. And I mean, not only is he a legend, in my mind, I have really, truly enjoyed getting to know you over the years. And Steve Reese is also the sponsor of the Daily Energy Newsbeat. And we are so appreciative of your backing of the show. Thank you, Steve. We appreciate you.

Speaker 3 [00:02:56] We've been engaged this through a couple of years and you know, he's like a brother to us and he's sitting over in a prayer warrior for me and my family through some issues we had, but we're excited to be on here again and kind of maybe pontificate a little bit today about a lot of the new things that are happening with our LNG business, our data center business, and some other things we're into and how the world changed so much here just in what is it, five months.

Stuart Turley [00:03:23] It's crazy! You know, and Steve, we were kind of laughing that we, as we sit here, we just had President Trump and his great team of Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, and Lee Zeldin. The only way that we're going to be able to lower energy costs is without the TRIO getting after it, reducing regulatory issues. They had the coal announcement this week. What an announcement.

Steve Reese [00:03:50] Yeah, it's phenomenal that this time last year, basically the plan was to shut down all coal to basically try to stop any permitting of pipelines and production, and we're gonna move all in on wind and solar and some other things. Not that there's not a place for those in specific areas like I've always said on the show, but also that this administration understands the balance between low prices for the consumer it off to a price. Yes that for over 30 years. So these guys know what they're doing. And we be patient. And I think that a lot of people on both sides.

Stuart Turley [00:04:34] Oh, unbelievable. And so the tariff war going on, how brilliant is the art of the deal? Sit back and kind of go, I need everybody to talk to me, and he goes, tariffs for everybody. And then they all come running to the table and he says, well, not you, China, because you're ignoring me. Now, how does this apply to energy in the data center? And in the data center, we're going to see... a huge demand and I've been doing a review of US grid and US grid is not in good shape and Texas ERCOT is doing a pretty good job. They've got at least the budget number for the next five years but we're seeing AI and the increase of demand. What are you guys thoughts on that?

Mark Stansberry [00:05:19] think it goes back to looking at the full picture, which Steve does. I mean, he looks at from the standpoint of economics and so forth that drive the economy. And so when you're looking at how to drive it, you're trying to get costs down, more efficiency, meaning there's some companies are looking at it from this form of data management, digital transformation, I call it digital transformation from the whiteboard to the boardroom. And that is making sure that the information that you have as far as the energy business and energy future is right in That'll be it. to make good decisions. What's really what we're trying to do is give everything on even playing field for tariffs. And we need that same in the energy business. And I agree with Steve, we're going to have some good times ahead. No question.

Steve Reese [00:06:02] really humorous and ironic that he would have come out two months ago and said everybody's getting a 10% tariff everybody would have lost his mind. So what he did was he set them way up here and then everybody lost their mind and they all called the house and then he said okay we'll do 10% and they go well that's awesome. I mean all that transpired just in a few days. But Mark brought up a good point about the data centers which were my teams involved in. on about six projects. Wow. These are massive, massive power hungry demand centers and no way that they can hook up to the grid or they would shut the lights off in the western United States. So they all necessarily need 24, seven, 365 power. Guess what? My old buddy natural gas to the rescue and they're gonna be generating their own power on site with the big turbine and they are coming to firms like ours. We need a pipeline connection, contracts, planning, and analysis, etc. Dovetail that with the increased LNG demand that's coming on. We're at our demand right now across the United States. It's a little north of 100 billion people today. Wow. In five years, I could easily see it be. real-point specific areas but natural gasses are going to be key.

Stuart Turley [00:07:35] You know, when we sit back and take a look at this, everybody was sitting there kind of wondering about the oil prices as it relates to the tariff. And we saw that we hit in the 50s and everybody was panicking and all the great EMP operators were going, well, I guess we're laying a bunch of rigs down. I'm like, no, hang on, wait 15 minutes. And when we look at the overall oil market, it's a global market. You have India screaming through the roof. They are going to be Number one importer. Oil prices are still gonna remain high. This is my prediction. We will still see $75, $80 oil as long as China remains flat and they still buy everything. India is going through the roof. There's your two biggest people right there that are gonna be contributing to oil demand.

Mark Stansberry [00:08:27] I say, you know, hold on tight for, it's a transition, it will go through a transition period that's so critical in the planning stages. So when you're planning, you don't want to just jump in and change the world. You've got to look at it from the perspective of years. I mean, you drilling wells and a plan of drilling wells in a field, it takes time and you don' t just jump, I mean you've got so many different parts of the science that's involved, geophysics, geology, land and so forth. But what's needed now, we hear a lot about drill, baby drill, but we need to, still drill, baby drill. We need to build, in a sense, build, baby build, and that is infrastructure, as far as that goes. We need that as important.

Stuart Turley [00:09:09] When we sit back, this is a transition and if you're doing your drilling and whether or not Michael said this yesterday on our podcast, I thought this was a brilliant point. When we look at how we analyze wells and the economics, you take a look at the economics. And if you've got a $5 swing in oil and you're worried about drilling, you're probably not got the right well. So we take a Look at it and say, wait a minute, how far down can we go and still make money.

Steve Reese [00:09:43] and the article this week Chevron now is going to start triple fracking wells so they're going to frack three wells at a time. I mean think of the cost savings because a lot of these big shale wells in the Ternium the completion cost or cost more than the tank itself so we always find a way you know and it's amazing we do a lot work in the Hainesville shale and there are wells and Well pads out there that produce 50 to 100. So, and those guys out there, they can take low gas prices just because of the proliferation.

Stuart Turley [00:10:20] You know, Steve, and we sit here and we take a look, microgrids and location of pipelines are going to be critical for AI and data centers in meeting demand. And so when you take a looked, you've got the Marcellus up there and you've get the Haynesville and you got the Permian. You almost sit back and kind of go, if I'm a data center, I either wanna be in Texas, Louisiana, or Pennsylvania.

Steve Reese [00:10:47] right from time to time, we'll have clients that we're going to go drill a 5-well program here, and I go there's not a pipeline on the same planet. But one of the things that we are looking at that are more remote is we're working with developers with the small-scale helix delinquent Action.

Stuart Turley [00:11:04] Nice!

Steve Reese [00:11:04] put the LNG in small isocontainers about giving each of these containers put them on a truck and roll them right to location. No way! So that's and they're doing that a lot right now for frac tool to replace diesel on the frac so we find

Stuart Turley [00:11:22] way. LNG, and we take a look at the shipping, the amount of Princess cruise lines, box containers, box shipping container ships across the youth, bunkering fuel, and I track that across the world. The number of LNG to straight power plants is going through the roof. LNG is here to stay.

Steve Reese [00:11:47] It is. You know, we've had an office in Berlin now, so we've set up an office there for two weeks now. Knowing, one of my partners actually ran a large bank in Russia for me. Wow. That my partners know the game over there. And we have interviewed and met with over 75 German CEOs, from Mercedes to the glass guys, the car guys, how to percent they all want to tell him. We've already decided. Wow, I'll take you this within your share of about three million. That's just wow, you're so so there's the demand over there.

Stuart Turley [00:12:29] ballpark price is about $6 compared to $15 to $18 LNG. But you brought up a great point, and that is I'm willing to pay that cost difference between LNG and pipeline for security. And so this is a message to President Trump.

Steve Reese [00:12:48] The point is, I've been doing gas 40 something years. The top of your inbox isn't always priced. Most of the time, it's deliverable. Exactly. Show up. And it would just be like in high school. She might be an ugly date, but she

Stuart Turley [00:13:06] Exactly. I like that. I use your story because people are saying it's cheaper by pipeline, but it'll show up. And so when president Trump has got his new ship building thing, we're going to need lots of coal for the steel, but we don't have, we have one US tanker one that does not make, and it is a small one. So it can be done under the Jones act. We need to He killed the Joneses. And we need then our own tanker fleet so that we can't be sanctioned and shut down.

Steve Reese [00:13:43] about doing an export area in Virginia.

Mark Stansberry [00:13:48] Fabulous, it'll be fabulous.

Steve Reese [00:13:53] Exactly. So it's, it's here to stay. And I don't care if the war ends and, and Duke puts a great price out there to start doing gas back into the western draft. They don't want it. They don't trust.

Mark Stansberry [00:14:05] goes back to reliability. They really want to be reliable. And that's what they're looking for. And if they're working in America to answer that and accessibility, which means more infrastructure, more pipelines, that's going to mean by build baby build to the point where we can go drill and make it make a meaning behind this. And go drill these wells that are natural gas wells and so forth. And I see the data going back to data management, there's a company called data for example, they're born in and looking at how they can take information as AI, they're an AI company, taking that information and applying it to how they could do better success for Wells and financial management and so forth. So AI is tremendous and I know that Oklahoma is being looked at for a lot of the data centers as well. So it's not just, you know, regional, I mean, we're going to be, we are looking at data centers. I mean you're right. And it's amazing how many opportunities Oklahoma, Texas, our region, across the whole nation This is a big deal on the data centers, but I didn't mean to go back to that bits.

Steve Reese [00:15:08] If Microsoft start applying for drilling permits, it would not surprise to see those guys in the exploration.

Stuart Turley [00:15:15] Wow, I think so too. We're seeing that with Japan. Japan, Tokyo Gas. Exactly. Just bought a Chevron play in the Haynesville.

Mark Stansberry [00:15:26] It was Hayesville, okay.

Stuart Turley [00:15:27] and so they're already doing the same thing. Your comment is brilliant. Sorry, I did not mean by nice, Steve, I'm sorry.

Mark Stansberry [00:15:37] I'm stuck between R.S.U. and R.E. I don't know what I'm going to do, but it's all right. It's all, we'll make it.

Steve Reese [00:15:42] Those guys, I mean, as big as monsters as Microsoft, yes, they're going to be the data kings of the world. At the end of the day, they are agnostic with respect to where they're, they just want power. Right. And they want it reliable and relatively cheap. So at some point, now they're throwing big bucks at it, right? The one that we're working on is a 500 billion dollar project. And wow. So, at this point, they aren't, the guys we're dealing with don't that sort of about this gas price or that gas price, or Waha, Henry Hub, and all these different indices. But once you start operating, seeing your margin do this, they're going to look, you know, what's the cheapest way we can do this? Let's just own the molecules. Let's own the

Stuart Turley [00:16:29] wouldn't surprise people. I'll tell you, it's a brilliant move. So they need to contact you. So Microsoft, he is Steve Reese with Reese energy consulting.com. Reach out to him and then send me a check for a lead. I tell you I'm sitting here thinking of this. This looks like Hawaii.

Mark Stansberry [00:16:52] Oh, it does.

Stuart Turley [00:16:53] And we're sitting here in a beautiful backyard and Hawaii has got 60 percent of their power by coal, oil, fuel oil, the dirtiest substance on the planet. It's even worse than coal. And so they could benefit by having LNG. Oh, the Jones Act. Sorry. I hate bringing that a painful memory of.

Steve Reese [00:17:15] I mean, it'd be nice to really help the coast. I still think there's hope that somebody in the North will wake up to realize. This is southern New York near some of the Indian reservation. And it's phenomenal what they're missing out on.

Stuart Turley [00:17:38] You know, what is in your book, you talk about energy policy and policy, uh, great, the green new deal has really cost, uh, Germany, UK, the EU, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, California, and you're seeing all these states that roll out the regulatory issues that you talked about. It's a huge issue. And until we get New York fixed with regulatory issues and they get their voter fixed, if Lee Zeldin had actually won the governorship, you might be able to save.

Mark Stansberry [00:18:13] you said that because I was on a board of an energy company years ago that we had interest in the Marcellus, which would be really focusing on New York, on leases, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and we had to pull out of New York with all those leases because we had an office up at Pittsburgh as well and basically shut that down because we weren't getting the support that we needed as far as the regulatory base that, you know, here in New York fighting us all the So, first hand, I would say that. really caused capital market for us to move away. And it's going to be a long time before we want to go back, you know, so if we go back.

Steve Reese [00:18:50] If we go back now.

Mark Stansberry [00:18:52] Suppose that company, you know, but yeah.

Steve Reese [00:18:54] Well, American Gas Partners is my partner in Berlin now. The first customer of my partner's called on out there, BASF, massive industrial company. They had just laid off thousands of employees of C-suite guys. We were forced to use wind, and our electricity

Stuart Turley [00:19:14] And we can't stay a bit. They shut down their fertilizer plant. They shut their largest steel plants. Deindustrialization is going on in Germany. It is real.

Steve Reese [00:19:25] that's right they put him to pay for us or so far so there's

Stuart Turley [00:19:38] Boy, I'll tell you what, be careful who you vote for. I'll say, this is exciting. So Mark, how do people find?

Mark Stansberry [00:19:45] markstansbury.com and I do want to share with you we have a film that just got final editing yesterday. It's based upon Route 66 and the American Royalty which is speaking about energy oil and gas and so forth and it's a mini documentary and it is going to be coming out in May. So perfect timing for all that we're talking about as far as that goes. We've got some issues ahead of us.

Stuart Turley [00:20:10] this will be fantastic. I loved your story on the Sherwood Forest in Newland. Yes. That is a huge story of great exploration guys.

Mark Stansberry [00:20:23] Well, thank you. And that's on PBS, as far as anybody wants to look at that. It was about a 57 minute documentary film. So hopefully you'll go look at that. Yes. And Steve, how do people find.

Steve Reese [00:20:35] Well, ReissEnergy.com or ReissEnnergyTraining.com for our training courses and American gas partners and gas partners.

Stuart Turley [00:20:43] Well, I tell you what, this is, I can't wait to do this again, because this is absolutely what the United States needs. And that's information. And I'd like to thank all of our great listeners. Guys, we are on track for reaching 1.18 million transcripts read this year. We're on track. We did 8 million last, we're on $18 billion and $2.4 billion downloads, what we're expecting.

Mark Stansberry [00:21:13] Oh, it's a great, great program. I listen to it very early in the mornings. I'd listen to you and Michael and Steve and others that are on the show. I'm telling you, it is a big deal to me. The first thing in the morning, I've got to listen to your guys.

Stuart Turley [00:21:27] Sounds great. Hey, with all that, thanks. Check us out on energy newsbeat.co or the energy news beat.substack.com. Thanks, guys.